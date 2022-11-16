Read full article on original website
Quentin Tarantino is 'not in a giant hurry' to make his last movie
Quentin Tarantino appears on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" this week to discuss filmmaking and explains why his tenth movie will definitely be his last. "I've been doing it for 30 years, and it's time to wrap up the show. You know, it's...I've done it, I've given my whole life to it. And you know, I didn't start a family until late in life," Tarantino told CNN's Wallace. "I've always kind of equated if you're doing movies on, you know, on the level that I've been doing. Actually the level I've been allowed to do. It's, I equate it to mountain climbing, and so this movie is my Mount Everest, and this movie is Kilimanjaro, and this movie is Fuji. And I've spent all that time on the mountain and I'm an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more."
Angela Álvarez makes history at age 95 with Latin Grammy tie win for best new artist
Angela Álvarez made Latin Grammy history on Thursday by winning the award for best new artist at age 95. The singer tied in the category with musician and songwriter Silvana Estrada, but she had already set a record going into the event with her nomination as the oldest musician ever nominated in the category.
Chris Hemsworth receives 'strong indication' of a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease while filming new show
Chris Hemsworth embarked on a personal and physically demanding journey for his new series "Limitless" that ultimately led to a sobering discovery. The "Thor" actor, 39, learns in one episode of the limited Disney+/National Geographic series -- which shows him exploring ways to enhance his longevity and combat aging -- that he has two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from each of his parents, meaning he has a heightened predisposition for developing Alzheimer's disease.
'80 For Brady' trailer's got game
Get ready for this lineup. Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin star as a group of octogenarians who are hardcore Tom Brady fans who travel to Super Bowl LI. "This could be Tom's last one he's almost 40," Tomlin's character says in the trailer. "That's like 80 in people years."
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Soccer Football Movie’ on Netflix, a Kids’ Movie Starring Animated Versions of Some of Soccer’s Biggest Stars In a Silly Caper
Just in time for the 2022 World Cup, it’s The Soccer Football Movie on Netflix. This feature-length animated film stars some of soccer’s biggest stars, including Zlatan Imbrahimovic and Megan Rapinoe in a kid-friendly caper. Once a mad scientist steals the powers of the world’s greatest soccer players, a ragtag team of kids have to help them get them back.. THE SOCCER FOOTBALL MOVIE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: A young band of avid soccer fans is desperate to meet their heroes–Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Megan Rapinoe among them–and find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time, just as...
Lily-Rose Depp explains her silence on Johnny Depp's drama
Lily-Rose Depp is familiar with fame. As the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and singer Vanessa Paradis she grew up fully aware of celebrity, though she told Elle magazine in a recently published interview "my parents protected my brother [Jack] and me from it as much as possible." Now, as...
B. Smyth, R&B singer, dead at 30
B. Smyth, an R&B artist who found success with his songs "Win Win" and "Twerkaholic," has died, his brother announced on the singer's Instagram page. In a post on Thursday, Smyth's older brother, Denzil, wrote the artist had "passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis."
Adele says she is feeling some nerves as she readies for her Las Vegas debut
After initially postponing her concert residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Adele is ready to take the stage in Las Vegas. The Grammy winner took to Instagram to share that she's "incredibly nervous" ahead of her Friday debut. "I'm feeling all sorts as I write this. I'm highly emotional,...
Charlize Theron faces backlash after saying Afrikaans, her mother tongue, is dying out
Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron is facing fierce criticism in South Africa after saying her mother tongue, Afrikaans, is "a dying language." The "Monster" and "Tully" star made the comments on Monday's episode of the "Smartless" podcast, saying that the language that she grew up speaking was fading out. Theron, 47,...
'Disenchanted' turns the page on a storybook ending to what comes after
"Disenchanted" asks the existential question, "What comes after 'Happily Ever After?," which is, naturally, a sequel ... only (because it's 15 years later) for streaming. Amy Adams nimbly steps back into the role of an animated princess trying to adapt to the live-action world, in an epilogue to "Enchanted" that has moments of magic without completely delivering on the premise.
