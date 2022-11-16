Read full article on original website
Lacey holds public forum on converting hotel to homeless shelter
The Washington State Department of Commerce, Thurston County, and the City of Lacey held two public forums on a supportive housing acquisition project in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday, November 16. The departments are set to partner with the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) in transforming a hotel into...
Olympia closer to imposing registration for rental housing
Christa Lenssen, Olympia's housing program specialist, briefed the Land Use and Environmental Committee members on the rental housing registration program the city is considering establishing. At the committee meeting held Thursday, November 17, Lenssen said that in the past months, they had reviewed the program structures and details from other...
Amended ordinance in Federal Way outlaws pushing shopping carts on sidewalks
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way City Council Members voted 5-2 to amend the city’s shopping cart ordinance on Tuesday. The change will make it illegal for people to push or possess a shopping cart on sidewalks or places that obstruct right of way. Council member Jack Walsh,...
Olympia committee to review 15 applicants for bicycle and pedestrian committee seats
There are 15 applicants for four Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) seats, staff liaison Michelle Swanson announced at the BPAC meeting held Wednesday, November 16. Strategic Communications Director Kellie Purce Braseth discussed upcoming vacancies in various city boards and commissions earlier in September. Braseth said the BPAC has one...
King County voters, council kick off hundreds of millions in green spending
(The Center Square) – King County officials and voters agree that more funds are necessary for conservation efforts. This week, the King County Council adopted the 2023-24 biennium budget that totals about $16.4 billion. The county’s Department of Natural Resources and Parks will be allocated $19.6 million for the next two years. Broadly, the funds will go toward the preservation of green spaces, hiring 180 new positions within the department,...
Lacey Parks and Equity Commission meet jointly to discuss Corporate Sponsorship Policy improvements
The Lacey Commission On Equity and Board Of Park Commissioners had a joint meeting to review the Lacey Parks, Culture & Recreation’s (LPCR) drafted changes to the Corporate Sponsorship Policy on Monday, November 14. The sponsorship and naming rights agreement grants privileges to businesses or organizations to enter an...
Sidewalks in Olympia may get a big overhaul
In addressing the public's outcry for sidewalks, Public Works Director Mark Russell has requested the Land Use and Environmental Committee and the Finance Committee to evaluate sidewalk policy and the Transportation Master Plan's funding for next year's agenda. Russell was at the Finance Committee meeting on Wednesday, November 16, to...
Weeds to watch out for in Thurston County
Marijuana is not the only weed it’s illegal* to grow in Washington. You can also be busted for growing “noxious weeds,” which is farmer-speak for harmful invasive species. About ten years ago, an irascible anti-government neighbor of mine had a knock on his door and was informed...
Proposed Regional Fire Authority’s property tax shift and fee would not occur until 2024
“If the RFA passes up the ballot in April of 2023, the shift of property tax and any resulting general fund expense reduction will not occur until 2024.”. Jay Burney, Olympia city manager, said this in response to the Olympia Metropolitan Park District (OMPD) and Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee (PRAC) during the OMPD Board special meeting on Tuesday, November 15.
Two local residents among 116th WSP Trooper Basic Training class
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) added 44 newly commissioned troopers to its ranks this week during the 116th Trooper Basic Training (TBTC) graduation ceremony held at the Capitol Rotunda. This graduation included two local residents. Viely Chum of Westport and Kyle Schaar of McCleary were part of the graduation. The...
Fire at family-owned Puyallup commercial farm burns for hours
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at a family-owned commercial farm in Puyallup caught fire Thursday night and firefighters remained at the scene on Friday. At 9:23 p.m., East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews were called to Spooner Farms at 9710 state Route 162 in Puyallup. Firefighters battled the flames...
The American Scene – Lakewood Libraries, A Way Forward
LIBRARIES FOR LAKEWOOD – There are two: “Tenzler replacement and Tillicum rehab”. The joint City/PCLS Citizens Advisory Committee will present (or has presented) recommendations to community and Lakewood City Council, Thursday, November 17. TENZLER – As a practical matter, choices and priorities reviewed will appear limited to...
Tumwater picks contractor to build new park in The Preserve
Tumwater city council authorized Mayor Debbie Sullivan to sign a contract with Tapani Inc. for the construction of The Preserve Park during a meeting held yesterday, November 15. Preserve Park will be located on Aster Street and 91st Street on the south side of Olympia Regional Airport. City Administrator John...
'Most Will See Increases': Lewis County Assessor Revaluation Notices Have Been Mailed to Property Owners
Property revaluation notices for assessment year 2022 for taxes owed in 2023 have been mailed to approximately 60,000 Lewis County property owners. “Most property owners will see increases over the previous year due to the annual revaluation cycle and the increasing market sales in Lewis County largely due to a housing shortage,” said Lewis County Assessor Dianne Dorey in a news release from the county.
Friends of Spanaway Lake respond to County’s Community Village proposal
Submitted by Penny Howard, Friends of Spanaway Lake. Proposal website: https://www.piercecountywa.gov/7845/Pierce-County-Village. The board of Friends of Spanaway Lake (FOSL) takes this opportunity to address the fervent opposition to Pierce County’s proposed plan to construct a permanent micro-city for chronically homeless located in the middle of a federal and state identified wetland complex. This wetland site is protected per federal and WA State codes. The county’s village proposal relies on septic tanks for the 300-400 permanent homes. FOSL opposes the installation and use of septic systems located at the head waters of Spanaway Lake. Pierce County Spanaway Lake Technical Memo (Executive Summary) based on the Oct. 2014-2015 lake analysis stated pollutant sources of which there are 4 to Spanaway Lake, SEPTIC SYSTEMS are a major contributor…septic systems installed in shallow groundwater areas close to the lake contribute Phosphorous (P) and have the potential to contribute fecal coliform bacteria to the lake via ground water transport.
Federal Way shopping cart ordinance amended
The Special Operations Unit of Federal Way Police will enforce the amended ordinance. Offenders will pay a $50 fine.
Olympia thanks FAITH Alliance for providing micro houses to homeless
The Olympia City Council on Tuesday, November 15, recognized Faith Alliance Initiative for Tiny Houses (FAITH) for their invaluable work to provide safe and healthy housing in the community. Founded in 2018, Faith Alliance has worked on projects to help reduce the number of unsheltered residents by partnering with faith...
Olympia’s 2023 budget proposes to add 9 full-time city staff
Olympia City Manager Jay Burney has proposed that the city include more than nine new positions in various departments in the 2023 budget, which he said has limited impact on the general fund. The Olympia City Council, on Tuesday, November 15, reviewed the 2023 operating budget. The 9.75 additional positions...
Miss Lewis County Program Calls for New Applicants
There she is, Miss Lewis County 2023. She might have just handed you a coffee or crossed the street in front of you. Maybe she’s the one reading the newspaper right now. But there is only one way to find out: From now through Dec. 10, women between the ages of 19 (by Dec. 31, 2023) and 26 who live, work or attend school full-time in Lewis County and have never been married can apply for the program, which offers scholarships and camaraderie to every competitor.
12 Arrested as Part of 'Net Nanny' Operation in Western Washington
CHEHALIS, WA - Twelve people were taken into custody over the weekend in Lewis County, Washington as part of a multi-agency 'Net Nanny' operation to catch those allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The multi-day operation reportedly involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Lewis County...
