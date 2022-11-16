Read full article on original website
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Card Chronicle
On the current state of Louisville basketball
1) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — is arguing that Kenny Payne deserves to be fired three games (and two exhibitions) into his tenure. 2) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — was saying going into this season that Louisville was “immediately going to be contending for a national title” under Payne, or anything remotely close to that.
kentuckytoday.com
'Gunslinger' Domann will be ready for N.C. State if Cunningham isn't
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Quite possibly Brock Domann doesn't yet know if he will be Louisville's starting quarterback against N.C. State Saturday in place of the injured Malik Cunningham, and he may not find out until shortly before the 3:30 p.m. kickoff in Cardinal Stadium. What he does know is...
wsonradio.com
Colonels Continue Class 6A State Football Playoffs on the Road against the Louisville Male Bulldogs in Round 3
The Henderson County Colonels took down the Meade County Green Wave 35-6 at Colonel Stadium in Henderson in the 2nd round of the Class 6A State Football Playoffs. This week the (10-2) Colonels are on the road in Louisville at Maxwell Field in the 3rd round of the Playoffs. Henderson...
wataugaonline.com
Men’s Basketball Stays Unbeaten With Historic Win At Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — App State secured a signature victory in dramatic fashion Tuesday night, winning 61-60 at Louisville. The Mountaineers, who are off to their first 3-0 start since the 1997-98 season, scored the opening basket 29 seconds into the game and led the rest of the way, as head coach Dustin Kerns‘ squad built the advantage to as many as 16 points in the first half.
953wiki.com
Madison Athletics announces the hiring of two new varsity coaches.
Both of these individuals are Cub alumni who have been involved with their sports for a number of years. In recent meetings, the School Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Phillip Wimpee as the Varsity Wrestling Coach and Kyle Harsin as the interim Varsity Baseball Coach. “Both of these...
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In certain parts of this Hardin County city, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles' license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
WLKY.com
Did you know? In 1980, Bill Murray filmed 'Stripes' in a Louisville barbershop
More than 40 years ago, a downtown barbershop on West Market Street was transformed by film crews into a setting for "Stripes" starring Bill Murray. For six weeks starting in November 1980, Louisville and Fort Knox served as backdrops for parts of the film. While Murray is prominent in footage...
The Louisville actress giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
Wave 3
Alert issued for missing Louisville woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a woman with health issues. Tiffiney Smith-Couch, 50, was last seen October 30 in teh 2800 block of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Smith-Couch is 5′2′ and weighs 300 pounds. She had black hair and brown...
wdrb.com
Men revisit Louisville shooting locations seen in Bill Murray's 'Stripes'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To the drivers passing by, Matt Lish and his nephew, Samuel, look like really enthusiastic tourists. They're pointing and taking pictures. In reality, they're homegrown "movie dudes": the kind of guys who know their favorite films, word-for-word, and aren't afraid to recite those lines to whoever will listen.
Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
WLKY.com
4 Louisville Walgreens officially close
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Walgreens in Louisville are now officially closed. Officials with the store announced the closings in late October. They said the decision to close these four stores was so they could best meet customer needs, along with considering the local market and customer buying habits. Walgreens...
Wave 3
Man shot, killed on Fegenbush Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed in Louisville on Friday at about 2:30 p.m. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Officers found a man with fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an announcement.
wdrb.com
Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana practice picketing as union negotiates new contract
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana walked a picket line on Friday. They're not on strike. Instead, workers described the rally cries and signs waved on Main Street in New Albany as a practice picket. Teamsters Local 89, the union representing workers at the casino, is trying...
wdrb.com
2 people shot as police investigate scene in Louisville's Audubon neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon near the Audubon neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 2:45 p.m. to Norton Audubon Hospital after two people had been transported there in private vehicles after being shot. Both were later transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where they are expected to survive.
WLKY.com
Former Steak 'n Shake to be demolished, making way for Jack in the Box
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A local Steak ‘n Shake that’s been closed for over two years will be demolished to make way for a new project,according to Louisville Business First. San Diego-based Jack in the Box announced earlier this year it would be opening its first...
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: Here’s Every Pizza You Can Try During Louisville Pizza Week
It's Louisville Pizza Week until Nov. 20, which means that certain restaurants in the Louisville area are offering special pizzas for $9 each. We've put together a slideshow with one photo from each restaurant to show you the options on offer this week. (All of the names and descriptions come directly from the restaurants themselves.)
wdrb.com
Neighborhood built around Bardstown Road now officially named the 'Original Highlands'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The neighborhood built around Bardstown Road is now officially named the "Original Highlands." It specifically includes the area bound by Broadway, Bardstown Road, Baxter and Winter avenues. The "Highlands area" actually refers to several neighborhoods, such as Cherokee Triangle, Tyler Park, Deer Park and a few...
wdrb.com
$18.5 million investment by Louisville company will bring 100+ jobs to Scottsburg
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Louisville company will invest more than $18 million to build a new manufacturing campus in Scottsburg. In a news release this week, GIM, Inc. announced the details of its plans to build a facility on a plot of West Weir Road formerly occupied by Tokusen USA. The building has been vacant for more than a decade.
