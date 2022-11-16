ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

On the current state of Louisville basketball

1) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — is arguing that Kenny Payne deserves to be fired three games (and two exhibitions) into his tenure. 2) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — was saying going into this season that Louisville was “immediately going to be contending for a national title” under Payne, or anything remotely close to that.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

'Gunslinger' Domann will be ready for N.C. State if Cunningham isn't

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Quite possibly Brock Domann doesn't yet know if he will be Louisville's starting quarterback against N.C. State Saturday in place of the injured Malik Cunningham, and he may not find out until shortly before the 3:30 p.m. kickoff in Cardinal Stadium. What he does know is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wataugaonline.com

Men’s Basketball Stays Unbeaten With Historic Win At Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — App State secured a signature victory in dramatic fashion Tuesday night, winning 61-60 at Louisville. The Mountaineers, who are off to their first 3-0 start since the 1997-98 season, scored the opening basket 29 seconds into the game and led the rest of the way, as head coach Dustin Kerns‘ squad built the advantage to as many as 16 points in the first half.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Madison Athletics announces the hiring of two new varsity coaches.

Both of these individuals are Cub alumni who have been involved with their sports for a number of years. In recent meetings, the School Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Phillip Wimpee as the Varsity Wrestling Coach and Kyle Harsin as the interim Varsity Baseball Coach. “Both of these...
MADISON, IN
Ash Jurberg

The Louisville actress giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Alert issued for missing Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a woman with health issues. Tiffiney Smith-Couch, 50, was last seen October 30 in teh 2800 block of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Smith-Couch is 5′2′ and weighs 300 pounds. She had black hair and brown...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Men revisit Louisville shooting locations seen in Bill Murray's 'Stripes'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To the drivers passing by, Matt Lish and his nephew, Samuel, look like really enthusiastic tourists. They're pointing and taking pictures. In reality, they're homegrown "movie dudes": the kind of guys who know their favorite films, word-for-word, and aren't afraid to recite those lines to whoever will listen.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

4 Louisville Walgreens officially close

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Walgreens in Louisville are now officially closed. Officials with the store announced the closings in late October. They said the decision to close these four stores was so they could best meet customer needs, along with considering the local market and customer buying habits. Walgreens...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed on Fegenbush Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed in Louisville on Friday at about 2:30 p.m. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Officers found a man with fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an announcement.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 people shot as police investigate scene in Louisville's Audubon neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon near the Audubon neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 2:45 p.m. to Norton Audubon Hospital after two people had been transported there in private vehicles after being shot. Both were later transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where they are expected to survive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: Here’s Every Pizza You Can Try During Louisville Pizza Week

It's Louisville Pizza Week until Nov. 20, which means that certain restaurants in the Louisville area are offering special pizzas for $9 each. We've put together a slideshow with one photo from each restaurant to show you the options on offer this week. (All of the names and descriptions come directly from the restaurants themselves.)
LOUISVILLE, KY

