Oklahoma State Struggles to Hit Shots in 60-56 Overtime Loss to UCF
After leading by as much as 17 points in the first half, Oklahoma State falls to UCF in overtime, 60-56. With the loss, the Cowboys move to 2-2 on the season and will face the loser of the DePaul-Santa Clara game on Sunday, Nov. 20. Avery Anderson III had a...
Watch: Mike Gundy Addresses 28-13 Bedlam Loss to OU
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy met with the media following Bedlam to discuss the Cowboys’ 28-13 loss to OU down in Norman. The Sooners jumped out to a very quick 28-0 lead in the first quarter of play, amassing 299 yards of total offense in the process before the Pokes turned things around.
Oklahoma State 13 - Oklahoma 28: Postgame Notes
Jason Taylor II entered the game as one of 12 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalists as he led the Big 12 conference and ranked No. 10 in the FBS with four interceptions. Taylor II added onto his impressive resume against Oklahoma, intercepting a Dillon Gabriel pass with eight seconds left in the first half, to go along with a fumble recovery. He also tied a career high in tackles with 11 stops.
Oklahoma State Defense Flips The Switch, But Not Soon Enough
Norman, Okla.– Bedlam is back, in Norman this time, and Oklahoma State took a little too long to get adjusted. Due to an explosive performance in the first quarter, the Oklahoma Sooners secured a home win 28-13. After the Cowboys deferred to start the game, the Sooners wasted no...
OU's First Quarter Explosion Too Much to Overcome as Oklahoma State Loses 28-13
Oklahoma’s 28-point first quarter was just too much for No. 22 Oklahoma State to overcome as the Pokes lose 28-13. With the loss, the Cowboys fall to 7-4 on the season and 4-4 in Big 12 play. “When you think about if you go into the game and you...
Bedlam Close to Kickoff: Oklahoma State Injury Report Includes Robinson and Brooks
NORMAN, Okla. – Kickoff for the Bedlam rivalry is under two hours away and courtesy of Cowboys Sports Network from Learfield we find out that Oklahoma State while having star quarterback Spencer Sanders ready and starting for the game between the No. 22-Cowboys and unranked Sooners there are other OSU players that will miss the game tonight.
Cowboys Head Down I-35 for Bedlam in Norman
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State loaded up five buses and pulled out of the Boone Pickens Stadium West End Zone parking lot at 3:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon (Nov. 18) with an Oklahoma Highway Patrol escort heading to I-35 and on to Norman Okla. for Saturday’s Bedlam football game. The No. 22 Cowboys (7-3/4-3) in the CFP Rankings taking on unranked Oklahoma (5-5/2-5) at 6:30 on ABC television.
Pokes Report Podcast No. 42: Bedlam Preview
It’s time for another episode of the Pokes Report Podcast!. Zach and Brian discuss Oklahoma State's upcoming Bedlam match-up with Oklahoma. The Cowboys are coming off a 20-14 home win over Iowa State, while the Sooners are coming off a 23-20 loss to West Virginia on the road in Morgantown, WV. Can the Cowboys go into Norman and beat the Sooners for a second-straight season?
Over/Under: Five Thoughts on OSU's Bedlam Game Against OU
STILLWATER – We’ve started a new game-week series here at Pokes Report called Over/Under. It’ll be five topics with an over/under associated to them. You’ll then drop your predictions in the comments below on how you think they’ll turn out. Oklahoma State found its way...
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma Official Game Thread, Live Updates and Discussion
–First Quarter– Touchdown: Dillon Gabriel gets into the end zone from two yards out (13:43) Oklahoma State trails 7-0. Punt: Logan Ward with a 63-yard punt down to the OU seven-yard line following a three and out by the Pokes. Touchdown: Gabriel hits Farooq for the 30-yard score (9:44)...
