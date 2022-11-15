Jason Taylor II entered the game as one of 12 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalists as he led the Big 12 conference and ranked No. 10 in the FBS with four interceptions. Taylor II added onto his impressive resume against Oklahoma, intercepting a Dillon Gabriel pass with eight seconds left in the first half, to go along with a fumble recovery. He also tied a career high in tackles with 11 stops.

