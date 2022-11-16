ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement speech; MSNBC doesn’t carry it live

By Dominick Mastrangelo
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HcPG_0jCMAeYw00

Fox News on Tuesday briefly cut away from live continuous coverage of former President Trump’s speech announcing his candidacy for president in 2024, while MSNBC gave the speech no live screen time.

The network, which has shied away from covering Trump rallies and other events featuring him live since he left the White House, carried Trump’s remarks for longer than any of the three major cable channels before it broke away.

After Fox cut away, host Sean Hannity, a noted pro-Trump commentator and close personal friend of the former president, took analysis from a number of conservative pundits, including Mike Huckabee, Pete Hegseth and Leo Terrell.

After several minutes of analysis and pro-Trump commentary, the network eventually rejoined his speech from Mar-a-Lago as he concluded his remarks.

CNN also carried Trump’s remarks live but cut away after about 20 minutes to offer analysis from a political panel and fact-checks of the various claims Trump made during his speech on issues ranging from energy to the results of the midterm elections.

MSNBC did not carry Trump’s remarks live at all, instead opting to host a number of leading journalists to talk about the former president’s expected announcement.

Fox’s live coverage of Trump’s speech is notable, given signs of a shift away from the former president at the network for months and the criticism he has faced from a number of other conservative media entities owned by media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Murdoch’s outlets have also heaped praise on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the wake of last week’s midterm elections, which have raised questions about who Fox News and other conservative media heavyweights might support in 2024.

Updated at 10:35 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Trump 2024 announcement could open door further to challengers

The lukewarm response to former President Trump’s announcement that he will once again seek the White House could provide a key opening for other Republicans still on the fence about whether to challenge him in 2024. While the Tuesday campaign launch drew praise from Trump’s most loyal allies, the otherwise skeptical responses to an unusually […]
WISCONSIN STATE
MyArkLaMiss

UVA student charged in deaths of 3 football players shot one victim in his sleep, prosecutor says

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia student charged with fatally shooting three football players after a field trip over the weekend shot one of the victims while he was sleeping and appeared to be aiming at “certain people,” prosecutors said Wednesday. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, appeared via video link from jail for his first court […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana teacher arrested for indecent behavior

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish Public Schools teacher was arrested Thursday after allegations of inappropriate action with students. According to Livingston Parish Public Schools, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott resigned after allegations of inappropriate action and violation of the district’s electronic communication policy were brought to the attention of the school board. Livingston Parish […]
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies arrest 3 additional suspects in Vidalia human trafficking investigation

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/17/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 17, 2022, deputies of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they made three additional arrest in the Vidalia Human Trafficking investigation. According to deputies, they arrested 48-year-old George A. Rice, 42-year-old Jerry W. Brownwell, and 70-year-old Jeanette Ratcliff. The […]
VIDALIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: West Monroe woman located safe by deputies

UPDATE (11/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Rusty Rachelle Thomas was located safe by authorities. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Rusty Rachelle Thomas. According to deputies, Thomas is described as a White female, standing five feet and […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Bank Fraud and Identity Theft investigation lands West Monroe man in jail, investigators say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the span of several months, investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a Bank Fraud and Identity Theft investigation on 37-year-old William Mitchell Brown. On December 8, 2021, authorities were assigned to an alleged theft case where the victim […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

ASP special agent “seriously injured” after attack by Union County football player

RECTOR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” after being attacked by a Union County football player during a game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member. He had been assisting the Rector school […]
UNION COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy