Florence + the Machine have been forced to postpone their tour after lead singer Florence Welch broke her foot. Welch announced the news via her social media pages, writing: “I’m sorry to say that after an X-ray I was dancing on a broken foot last night. It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a U.K. tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And [I] have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.” “Please hang on to your tickets,” Welch continued. “We are working...

21 MINUTES AGO