NFL Fans React To Eagles Signing Ndamukong Suh
The Philadelphia Eagles decided to address their run defense this week. One day after signing Linval Joseph, they added another defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Both players will play out the rest of this season in Philadelphia after signing one-year deals. After getting gashed on the ground in Week 10 by...
Eagles sign two-time Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal on Wednesday, the team announced. Joseph spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be the 13th NFL season for the 34-year-old. The Eagles hope Joseph, a former second round pick, will help the team address their rushing defense since losing rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Davis was placed on injured reserve due to ankle injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which means he'll miss at least four games. In the two games Davis has missed so far,...
Could former a Eagles offensive coordinator make a comeback in Philadelphia?
After a 3-5-1 start, Frank Reich was fired as Indianapolis Colts head coach. Is a reunion in store for him with the Eagles?. Philadelphia fans have fond memories of Reich, who served as the Eagles offensive coordinator during their magical Super Bowl run in the 2017 season. Shane Steichen, the...
Philadelphia Eagles: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Colts
After suffering their first defeat of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles now head to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Indianapolis Colts. With that said, ahead of the Eagles-Colts game, we’ll be making our Eagles Week 11 predictions. Playing at home in Week 10, the Eagles were no match...
Dallas Goedert gets crushing injury update following Week 10 loss vs. Commanders
Not much went right for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, and they unsurprisingly picked up their first loss of the season as a result. Making matters worse, they lost tight end Dallas Goedert to a shoulder injury during the game, and the initial prognosis determined that he would be forced to miss an extended period of time due to the injury.
Eagles sign veteran nose tackle after being gashed last 2 games by the run
With the rushing defense a running joke and nose tackle Jordan Davis out two more games, the Eagles agreed to terms with 34-year-old run stopper Linval Joseph, who ran for a touchdown against them in 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are the fourth stop for Joseph, who, four...
Eagles place TE Goedert on IR; sign veteran DT Joseph
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Wednesday and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Goedert was injured in Philadelphia's 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The 27-year-old Goedert has 43 receptions for 544 yards...
Eagles veteran explains why the team is even more dangerous than before
Darius Slay knows a thing or two about Ndamukong Suh. The two played in Detroit together. So if anyone knows what Suh adds to the Philadelphia Eagles, it is Slay. And what he has to say about the veteran defensive tackle should encourage the Philadelphia faithful. “He’d play hard for...
Commanders’ Terry McLaurin subtly trolled Eagles’ Nick Sirianni after upset win
The Washington Commanders’ Monday night clash against the then-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles had the makings of a blowout. But Taylor Heinicke, Terry McLaurin, Darrick Forrest, Joey Slye and countless other contributors didn’t allow Nick Sirianni’s side to pile on after the Eagles jumped out to an early lead.
After signing with Eagles, Ndamukong Suh reveals what keeps him playing
A five-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl Champion, Ndamukong Suh has already put together an impressive career resume. However, the 35-year-old signed on for a 13th NFL season, joining the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. Upon his arrival in Philadelphia on Friday, Suh revealed to the media what motivates him...
Is Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s seat warming?
Although the Cardinals notched a one-sided win over the Rams — in a game that featured two backup quarterbacks — the team only improved to 4-6. Months after extending the Steve Keim–Kliff Kingsbury–Kyler Murray trio, the Cardinals have put together an underwhelming season. Increased chatter has...
Robert Saleh announces two NY Jets starters are out vs. Patriots
New York Jets injuries vs. Patriots: Corey Davis, Sheldon Rankins to sit. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh provided a final injury update on Friday ahead of the team’s Week 11 game against the New England Patriots. Saleh says wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) and defensive tackle Sheldon...
Lions provide updates on first-round pick, former Pro Bowl WR
Coming off their second straight win, the Lions made some notable transactions Wednesday. They designated Romeo Okwara and DJ Chark for return. In his third season with Detroit, Okwara has been on the team’s reserve/PUP list all season. He has been recovering from a torn Achilles for more than 13 months. Chark has been out since Week 3. The free agency pickup his now missed 19 games over the past two seasons.
Four options for Eagles to improve return game
The Eagles are 8-1 and have a top five offense and defense, but they aren't perfect — especially in one aspect. Philadelphia's special teams must improve. Most notably, the kick return game could especially use a jolt. Rookie wide receiver Britain Covey has returned kicks with so-so results. He...
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown, Dallas Goedert, Jameson Williams (2022)
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL and fantasy football. Still, it’s important to be in the know regarding the latest in injury updates, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Check out...
Fred Warner leads Niners defense; Kenneth Walker III struggles: NFC West Stock Watch
One of the best players at his position, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner is one of the reasons his team has perhaps the best defense in the NFL right now. Warner leads the 49ers with 67 combined tackles. San Francisco is No. 4 in the league in points allowed (18.1 points per game), No. 1 in total defense (280 yards per game), No. 1 in rushing defense (83 rushing yards per game) and tied for fourth in sacks (29).
Eagles Announce Five Roster Moves Including Placing TE Dallas Goedert On IR
The team is also activating TE Tyree Jackson from IR, signing S Marquise Blair to the practice squad, and designated DE Janarius Robinson to return from IR. Goedert, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and set to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season when he signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2021.
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
NBA world reacts to huge 76ers injury
Tyrese Maxey was on his way to having his best game in what’s been a tremendous season for him in Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. But early in the second half, the Philadelphia 76ers guard injured his left foot. The play happened as Maxey was driving to the hoop against Milwaukee’s Jevon Carter. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge 76ers injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
