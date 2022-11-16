Read full article on original website
November SNAP benefits have been loaded onto EBT cards in Virginia
SNAP benefits were loaded onto EBT cards across Virginia on November 16. Here's how to check how much you should have gotten.
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
foodmanufacturing.com
Food Distributor Plans $275M Virginia Warehouse
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced that World Class Distribution Inc., a distribution, warehousing and cold storage network company, will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County. The company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Caroline 95 Logistics Park...
WHSV
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
Virginia ABC announces holiday store hours
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores have announced their operating hours for the holiday season.
Gov. Youngkin announces new “Make Virginia Home” Plan
According to a press release, the plan will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable and accessible housing across the Commonwealth.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Virginia revenue exceeds forecasts again as session is two months away
(The Center Square) – With the Virginia legislative session just two months away, the state’s general revenue collections were above forecasts again in the month of October, according to the office of the secretary of finance. “Wage growth and price inflation have supported tax collections so far this year.” Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings said in a statement. “However, changing economic conditions and Fed policy are heightening our concerns about growth in the second half of the fiscal year. Aggressive actions by the Federal Reserve...
WSET
Chilly conditions persist with morning lows in the 20s, warming up by Thanksgiving
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Temperatures for the next four mornings will be in the 20s and the afternoons in the 40s with a breeze, making it feel colder. Wind gusts Thursday and Friday will be 20 to 30 mph, making it feel 4 to 10 degrees colder, depending on location. Higher elevations and areas along the blue ridge will see wind on the higher end of this range.
NBC12
Virginia joins brief supporting challenge of vehicle emissions rule
Virginia joined in on a brief in support of a multi-state lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency over a proposed new rule for greenhouse gas emission standards for vehicles. The brief, led by West Virginia, states the new rule is an “overbroad, top-down regulatory scheme that tries to force people...
NBC Washington
On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know
A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
cardinalnews.org
Snowfall varies dramatically in our region. Guess what this year’s will be in our snowfall competition.
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Snowfall is a terrible place to start if you’re seeking to find patterns or trends in regional climate. Rather than skiing smooth slopes, snowfall totals bounce up...
Inside Nova
Most commonly seen birds in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Virginia from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WSLS
Novembrrr! Wintry wind makes things slightly colder again Thursday, Friday morning
ROANOKE, Va. – As of 3 a.m. Thursday, a few flurries and snow showers were spilling over the West Virginia-Virginia line. They’re nothing more than a novelty, but they’re a reminder that winter is not far off. 10 News’ winter weather outlook airs at 6 p.m. Thursday....
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
Testing required on deer harvested by hunters in four New River Valley counties
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firearms season for deer opens on Saturday, November 19 in Virginia. All deer harvested on Opening Day in Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, and Floyd Counties are required by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to be checked for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The disease has been found in those counties in […]
Centre Daily
Mysterious orbs light up Virginia sky, puzzling some. There’s a simple explanation
A cluster of mysterious orbs lit up the night sky in Virginia this week, puzzling some viewers and prompting theories to grow online. Questions and comments about the lights in Norfolk flooded in on the night of Wednesday, Nov. 16, WAVY reported, including claims of “possible UFO” sightings and “strange orbs seen moving in odd patterns.”
WSET
Why Virginia law makes it hard for adoptees to get information about their birth parents
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — From his ordinary house in Madison Heights, Jim Peters has embarked on a not-so-ordinary journey. "I’ve had it in the back of my mind for probably 40 or 50 years," Peters said. What Jim Peters has thought about all those years is that...
Avoiding a “tripledemic” ahead of the holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Area health experts say Virginia is among the states seeing the highest levels of influenza-like illness. They’re warning people ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday to remain cautious when going into closed spaces especially as we approach the busiest time of the year for traveling and gathering. While restrictions might be loosened, […]
wfxrtv.com
Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School threat: Police
Galax Police Department's Chief, Dewitt Cooper tells WFXR news they got notified, by Virginia's Fusion Center, of a TikTok of a person that stated they were going to shoot up schools, and they were upset. Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School …. Galax Police Department's Chief, Dewitt...
