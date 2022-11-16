Read full article on original website
College Football Playoff: How a 12-Team Format Would Look Using 2022 Rankings
A complete breakdown and analysis of what a 12-team College Football Playoff would look like using the 2022 rankings.
Clemson Football is ranked behind Alabama, but it won’t matter
Clemson football fans are pissed that the Tigers are ranked behind Alabama in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but it won’t matter. I realize that Clemson football fans are probably upset about the recent release of the College Football Playoff rankings. How can the 9-1 Tigers be trailing...
Bleacher Report
Heisman Watch 2022: Top Contenders in Race for College Football's Biggest Honor
November is an important month for college football. The College Football Playoff picture becomes clearer with the release of the AP Top 25 rankings for Week 12, fans gear up for Rivalry Week for Thanksgiving, which pits some of college football's biggest rivals against each other and, of course, everyone starts debating about who should be the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy.
Bleacher Report
ESPN College Gameday 2022: TV Schedule, Predictions and Location for Week 12
ESPN's College GameDay will make its first-ever trip to the state of Montana this Saturday to showcase the 121st annual Brawl of the Wild rivalry game between the University of Montana and Montana State University. Although currently unranked, the Bobcats have an impressive 9-1 record on the year and have...
Bleacher Report
XFL Draft 2022 Results: Complete Rosters for Every Team After Day 2
The rosters for the XFL's 2023 reboot are set with the league's three-day draft drawing to a close Thursday. The event opened with the league's eight head coaches selecting their quarterbacks. A.J. McCarron, Ben DiNucci, Steven Montez and Deondre Francois were the headliners. On Wednesday, the focus shifted to the...
Bleacher Report
Remaining 2022 Regular-Season CFB Games That Could Upend the Playoff
The 2022 college football regular season is nearing its end. Heading into Week 12, there are only two weeks left before conference championship week. The College Football Playoff selection committee released its latest Top 10 on Tuesday night:. Georgia. Ohio State. Michigan. TCU. LSU. USC. Alabama. Clemson. Utah. With the...
Bleacher Report
Report: 'Growing Interest' in Gonzaga Joining Big 12 After Commissioner Meets With AD
As the Texas Longhorns men's basketball team hosts the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Wednesday night, it could be looking at its replacement in the Big 12 ahead of its impending departure to the SEC. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark and Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford...
Bleacher Report
Knee-Jerk Reactions to the Start of the 2022-23 Men's College Basketball Season
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is a wee infant, less than two weeks old, but we've seen enough to jump to conclusions that may fly in the face of preseason expectations. After months of offseason portal watching, injury-update checking and exhibition-box-score dissecting to concoct a "definitive" ranking of teams...
Bleacher Report
Commanders to Wear Helmet Decals Honoring UVA Football Players Killed in Shooting
The Washington Commanders announced they will honor D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., the University of Virginia football players who died in a shooting on campus on Sunday, by wearing helmet decals of their numbers:. Joe Johns, Aileen Graef, Amir Vera and Holly Yan of CNN reported the...
College Football Playoff rankings: Alabama, USC headline overrated, underrated teams in new top 25
The College Football Playoff selection committee's third top 25 rankings are out, and they're largely free of movement within the half-dozen or so teams who still believe they're in the national championship hunt. However, the selection committee's subjective way of power-ranking the nation's 25 best teams continues to spark conversation on which programs they undervalue or overrate heading into the penultimate weekend of the regular season.
Bleacher Report
Former NC State Player Joseph Boletepeli Arrested for Allegedly Stalking Dave Doeren
Former NC State defensive lineman Joseph Boletepeli was arrested and charged with misdemeanor stalking and communicating threats to Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren. ESPN's David M. Hale reported Friday that Boletepeli, a member of the NC State football team in 2018 and 2019, allegedly sent out a Twitter post that read: "Imma get him I promise. Dave Doeren and the rest."
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: Latest CFP rankings, CFB Playoff bracket projection before Week 12
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
Bleacher Report
Browns vs. Bills Moved to Detroit amid Forecast of 6 Feet of Snow in Buffalo
The NFL is moving Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit, the Bills announced Thursday:. Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's game against the Browns will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit.<br><br>More info: <a href="https://t.co/wXQXAZAR39">https://t.co/wXQXAZAR39</a> <a href="https://t.co/0RwqGgi4OJ">pic.twitter.com/0RwqGgi4OJ</a>
Bleacher Report
Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers
Injured center virtually greets his teammates in the tunnel after TNF win. Think this team loves Ben Jones? https://t.co/0I1sJtlzCD. Christian Watson: Weeks 1-9: 0 receiving TDs Last two weeks: 5 receiving TDs He now leads rookies in receiving scores 📈 https://t.co/pP07pLoD2J. Titans Beat Packers at Lambeau. Green Bay’s struggles...
Bleacher Report
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Says Conference Is Considering Moving to 1 Division
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday that the conference is "leaning heavily" toward switching to a one-division alignment for football. Sankey told Marc Ryan of CBS Sports Radio discussions about a single division have taken precedence over the current two-division setup or a possible four-pod structure. The SEC, which is...
Bleacher Report
UVA RB Mike Hollins' Mother Says Son Went Back to Bus to Help amid Shooting
Three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed on campus Sunday after suspected gunman and ex-Cavalier walk-on Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly opened fire on a charter bus upon returning from a class field trip to Washington, D.C. Two others were also shot and injured. More information regarding...
Bleacher Report
Loyola (IL) Ramblers @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Tulsa puts away Loyola Chicago in Myrtle Beach opener. Should we write off Gonzaga now? Our very bold takes after the first two weeks ➡️
