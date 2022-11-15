Read full article on original website
gogriffons.com
Budgetts' 26 points helps Griffons beat Truman State, 81-72
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Missouri Western beat the Bulldogs of Truman State to cap Wednesday's home opener, 81-72, on the backs of two big nights from Brionna Budgetts and Mary Fultz at the MWSU Fieldhouse. The Griffons (3-2) were led by Budgetts in scoring, as she followed up her...
gogriffons.com
Second-half woes hurt Griffons vs. Oklahoma Baptist
SHAWNEE, Okla. — The Griffons hit multiple milestones on Thursday night vs. Oklahoma Baptist, but a 16% uptick in shooting in the second by the Bison helped them win, 78-67, in a non-conference matchup at the Noble Complex. Missouri Western (1-2) led at the half, 39-35, but only scored...
