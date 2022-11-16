Read full article on original website
Plans under review for new north Plano Kroger
Kroger plans to open a new store in north Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Plans are in the works for a new Kroger in Plano on the northwest corner of Coit Road and Ridgeview Road, just south of SH 121, according to Kroger and city of Plano officials. The new store would...
Northwest ISD signs municipal services agreement with city of Fort Worth for Pike Middle School
This is a rendering of the new Pike Middle School that is scheduled to open in August 2024. (Rendering courtesy Northwest ISD) The Northwest ISD board of trustees signed a municipal service agreement with the city of Fort Worth, which is the next step in annexing 18.5 acres of land for a new Gene Pike Middle School.
McKinney National Airport gets approval to add new facility
McKinney National Airport will add a new facility in 2023. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) McKinney National Airport will add a new 15,000-square-foot maintenance and storage facility next year. McKinney City Council gave the green light to engage Crossland Construction Company Inc. to design and construct the facility and provide construction manager...
Plano ISD discussing 2 options for 2023-24 academic calendar
Plano ISD is considering two options for the district's academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year. (Courtesy Fotolia) The Plano ISD board of trustees reviewed two draft calendar options for the 2023-24 school year during its Nov. 15 meeting. Staff considered several factors when putting together the calendars, including considerations...
Q&A: Get to know the new Medical City Lewisville CEO
John Walker began his tenure as Medical City Lewisville’s new CEO on Oct. 17. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) John Walker began his tenure as Medical City Lewisville’s new CEO on Oct. 17. Walker has more than a decade of experience in the health care industry. He began his career...
Construction-start deadline set for Peabody Hotel & Convention Center in Roanonke
The Peabody Hotel and Convention Center in Roanoke will feature 266 hotel rooms in its eight-story tower. (Courtesy Peabody Hotel) The Peabody Hotel in Roanoke had a sixth amendment made to the contract with the City Council during closed session on Sept. 29. The most recent change gives the developer...
Frisco Public Library announces relocation to new space
The Frisco Public Library is closing Dec. 9 and reopening Feb. 4 at 8000 Dallas Parkway next to the Frisco Discovery Center. (Rendering courtesy Gensler) The Frisco Public Library, located inside the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd., is closing at 6 p.m. Dec. 9, according to its website. The library will reopen Feb. 4 at 8000 Dallas Parkway next to the Frisco Discovery Center. Frisco broke ground in April 2021 on the 157,000-square-foot space, which is more than triple the size of the current library. The transition from one space to another will involve transferring 250,000 items to the new building, training staff and integrating new books.
Coppell ISD swears in new board member
Jobby Mathew will serve as the Place 7 board member until the May election. (Courtesy Coppell ISD) The Coppell ISD board of trustees swore in Jobby Mathew to serve as the Place 7 representative during a Nov. 14 special meeting. The need to fill Place 7 came after former board...
Argyle ISD board approves $4.97 million for Argyle Intermediate School renovations
Argyle ISD board of trustees approved funding for Intermediate campus updates during its Nov. 14 meeting. (Courtesy Argyle ISD) Argyle ISD board of trustees moved forward to approve renovations to the Argyle Intermediate School campus. The Argyle ISD board approved a $4.97 million contract to Cavalry Construction during a Nov....
Construction for Resia apartment complex in Fort Worth delayed
Resia is planning to construct a 470-unit apartment complex in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Courtesy Resia) The construction of a planned multifamily development in Fort Worth has been pushed back due to design changes. Resia, headquartered in Miami, Florida, plans to construct a $45 million apartment complex at...
Black-Tie Guns features bespoke firearms, hunting goods
Black-Tie Guns features custom-built firearms, knives and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Black-Tie Guns opened in September at 129 S. Main St., Ste. 140, Grapevine, according to owner Gerard Kardonsky. He said Black-Tie Guns has been open since 2017, but this is the business' first storefront open to the general public. The Grapevine business offers professional, bespoke firearms. Black-Tie Guns also offers knives, art, sporting goods and accessories, according to its website. 817-909-2696. http://blacktieguns.com.
Plano City Council delays vote on registration for short-term rentals
Plano City Council voted to table an item that would require registration for short-term rentals in the city. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano City Council tabled an ordinance that would require registration and self-inspection for short-term rental properties during its Nov. 14 meeting. According to Plano Mayor John Mums, the decision...
Frisco ISD adopts bathroom policy
Frisco ISD trustees heard from 22 speakers who voiced concern about the district's bathroom policy for transgender students. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Frisco ISD is doubling down on its practices when it comes to bathroom use by transgender students. Following a September board meeting where the FISD board of trustees discussed...
Check out these 5 upcoming businesses in Flower Mound, Argyle and Highland Village
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Flower Mound, Argyle and Highland Village? Find details on the five...
UNT hosts tour of Frisco Landing before scheduled opening in January
Frisco Landing, the first building on the new University of North Texas campus, is slated to open in January. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Frisco Landing, the first building on the new University of North Texas campus, is slated to open in January, according to university officials. University and city officials toured...
keranews.org
The Dallas police and fire pension fund is short $3 billion
The Dallas Police and Fire Pension System Fund is facing a $3 billion unfunded liability, city officials were told this week. City council members learned on Tuesday that a 2017 legislative plan to solve decades-long problems with the fund was not as successful as the city hoped. As it stands, the pension fund — which provides retirement, death and disability benefits to Dallas police and fire rescue employees — won’t be fully funded for another 68 years if nothing changes, according to a presentation to the council's Government Performance and Financial Management Committee.
Keller's Made by Sue opens sewing store in new location
Owner Sue Pruente said she wants the new store to have a "cozy feel to it." (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Made by Sue is moving to 424 Keller Parkway on Nov. 21, according to owner Sue Pruente. She said the new space will allow for a better flow of customers with the same "cozy" feel as her previous location at 1103 Keller Parkway, Ste. 101.
Reconstruction on Richardson's North Glenville Drive expected to finish in mid-2024
Richardson City Council is debating additions to the budget for the North Glenville Drive reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in 2024. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Richardson plans to start reconstruction on North Glenville Drive from Campbell Road to Arapaho Road by the start of 2023, according to a...
Handcrafted Therapy bringing massage therapy supplies, classes to Plano
Handcrafted Therapy's new store will offer massage therapy supplies and classes. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Handcrafted Therapy is set to open in Plano in early 2023, according to a spokesperson for the company. The store will be at 3303 N. Central Expressway and will offer massage therapy supplies and classes focused on self-care. Handcrafted Therapy also has a massage therapy spa at 5509 Pleasant Valley Drive. www.handcraftedtherapyspa.com.
