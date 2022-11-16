ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

luxury-houses.net

This $3.5 Million Magnificent Luxury Estate in Colleyville Texas with Exquisite Care and Quality is Ideal for Entertaining

6917 Westcoat Drive Home in Colleyville, Texas for Sale. 6917 Westcoat Drive, Colleyville, Texas is a gorgeous luxury estate has been recently updated with exquisite care and quality showcasing the perfect balance of comfort and luxury. This Home in Colleyville offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6917 Westcoat Drive, please contact Michelle Selner (Phone: 972-732-6000) at Keller Williams Realty for full support and perfect service.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco Public Library announces relocation to new space

The Frisco Public Library is closing Dec. 9 and reopening Feb. 4 at 8000 Dallas Parkway next to the Frisco Discovery Center. (Rendering courtesy Gensler) The Frisco Public Library, located inside the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd., is closing at 6 p.m. Dec. 9, according to its website. The library will reopen Feb. 4 at 8000 Dallas Parkway next to the Frisco Discovery Center. Frisco broke ground in April 2021 on the 157,000-square-foot space, which is more than triple the size of the current library. The transition from one space to another will involve transferring 250,000 items to the new building, training staff and integrating new books.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Black-Tie Guns features bespoke firearms, hunting goods

Black-Tie Guns features custom-built firearms, knives and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Black-Tie Guns opened in September at 129 S. Main St., Ste. 140, Grapevine, according to owner Gerard Kardonsky. He said Black-Tie Guns has been open since 2017, but this is the business' first storefront open to the general public. The Grapevine business offers professional, bespoke firearms. Black-Tie Guns also offers knives, art, sporting goods and accessories, according to its website. 817-909-2696. http://blacktieguns.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco ISD adopts bathroom policy

Frisco ISD trustees heard from 22 speakers who voiced concern about the district's bathroom policy for transgender students. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Frisco ISD is doubling down on its practices when it comes to bathroom use by transgender students. Following a September board meeting where the FISD board of trustees discussed...
FRISCO, TX
keranews.org

The Dallas police and fire pension fund is short $3 billion

The Dallas Police and Fire Pension System Fund is facing a $3 billion unfunded liability, city officials were told this week. City council members learned on Tuesday that a 2017 legislative plan to solve decades-long problems with the fund was not as successful as the city hoped. As it stands, the pension fund — which provides retirement, death and disability benefits to Dallas police and fire rescue employees — won’t be fully funded for another 68 years if nothing changes, according to a presentation to the council's Government Performance and Financial Management Committee.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Handcrafted Therapy bringing massage therapy supplies, classes to Plano

Handcrafted Therapy's new store will offer massage therapy supplies and classes. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Handcrafted Therapy is set to open in Plano in early 2023, according to a spokesperson for the company. The store will be at 3303 N. Central Expressway and will offer massage therapy supplies and classes focused on self-care. Handcrafted Therapy also has a massage therapy spa at 5509 Pleasant Valley Drive. www.handcraftedtherapyspa.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

