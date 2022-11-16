Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:. In any other season, actors Trevor Donovan and Daniel Durant (CODA) would both likely be going to the finals next week but the level of talent in Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars was just too high to keep the two actors in the competition any longer. TV Insider spoke to the pair of semi-finalists and their pro partners about their DWTS journey after their eliminations were announced.

3 DAYS AGO