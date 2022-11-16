Read full article on original website
A Look At Reba McEntire’s First Marriage With Charlie Battles
Reba McEntire started her career as a wide-eyed ranch girl, singing at rodeos. She scored her first huge break when she was invited to sing the national anthem during the 1974 National Finals Rodeo. Just as her career blossomed, she fell in love and married steer-wrestling champion Charlie Battles. The...
Inside ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes’ Baby Girl’s Nursery: See Photos
Nesting for her baby girl! 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone — who is expecting with husband Patrick Mendes — gave fans a tour of her daughter’s nursery and it’s adorable. “Baby girl’s room is ready for her,” the Brazil native, 25, shared via...
Ree Drummond's Family Honored Her Late Father-in-Law with a Funeral Led by Cowboys on Horseback
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond confirmed that her husband Ladd’s father, Chuck, died on Nov. 4 Ree Drummond and her family are mourning the loss of her father-in-law, Chuck Drummond. The Pioneer Woman star confirmed on her blog that Chuck, also known as Pa-Pa, died "peacefully in his sleep" on Nov. 4 at 79 years old. On Monday, Ree's daughters, Alex, 25, and Paige, 23, honored their grandfather with Instagram posts, confirming he was laid to rest this week. "Spent the past week reminiscing, celebrating, and saying goodbye to PaPa,"...
‘Dancing With the Stars’: Trevor Donovan & Daniel Durant Speak Out on Leaving Just Before Finals
Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:. In any other season, actors Trevor Donovan and Daniel Durant (CODA) would both likely be going to the finals next week but the level of talent in Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars was just too high to keep the two actors in the competition any longer. TV Insider spoke to the pair of semi-finalists and their pro partners about their DWTS journey after their eliminations were announced.
Channing Tatum Is the Veteran Among New Dancers in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Trailer
In the aftermath of a business deal gone wrong, Channing Tatum’s Mike Lane has no choice but to pick back up where he left off. In the trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the former stripper reveals to a wealthy socialite (Salma Hayek) that his gig as a bartender is actually not the role he usually plays in clubs, or used to, at least.
Nick Cannon’s ex Abby De La Rosa clarifies baby’s real name is ‘Beautiful’
Abby De La Rosa is clearing up any confusion. The DJ, 32, became a mother of three on Nov. 11 after welcoming a baby girl with ex Nick Cannon, who is now a father of 11. But after announcing their exciting new arrival, fans were seemingly left confused by the newborn’s name.
