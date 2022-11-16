Watershed Geo to Support the Tennessee Valley Authority with Decarbonization Goals through Its Unique Solar Solution

Read full article on original website
Related
Casella Celebrates 45 Years of Recycling
In celebration of 45 years of recycling, Casella Waste Systems, Inc. chose America Recycles Day to launch the latest in a series of videos aimed at educating its customers and the public on the importance of recycling as part of an integrated resource management system that facilitates a circular economy, while maintaining economic and environmentally sustainable business practices. “As a leader in recycling processing, we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure that makes recycling easier for consumer, enhances the separation of materials, increases the throughput of our recycling facilities, and improves the quality of recycled commodities that can be used in new products,” said Casella Chairman and CEO John W. Casella. “In 2021, our operations were responsible for managing more than 1.2 million tons of recyclable material, including 700,000 tons of household, commercial, and industrial recycling. We have set an ambitious target to exceed 2 million tons annually of recycling materials by 2030. Putting materials to a higher and better use has been at the core of our work since we established the first recycling facility in Vermont in 1977, and our most recent investments illustrate our continued commitment to recycling.”
Energy Department Awards $74M for Battery Recycling, Reuse
The Energy Department awarded nearly $74 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law for 10 projects to advance recycling and reuse of batteries for electric vehicles and other purposes. The funding will go to academic and commercial applicants in seven states, including four in California. Other grant winners are in Nevada, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, Indiana and Alabama.
Seeking Medical Waste/E-waste Consultant
Seeking expert consultant with industry experience in Medical and/or E Waste in US market. Detailed knowledge of industry players, competitive landscape, existing and emerging technologies. Be able to contribute to assisting a new market entrant.
Mack LR® Electric Refuse Vehicle Part of $10 Million Award for a Clean Transportation Solution in the South Bronx
Mack Trucks announced that the Mack LR® Electric is part of a winning submission for a $10 million award by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to introduce clean transportation solutions to Hunts Point in the South Bronx. The award is part of the New York Clean Transportation Prize program designed to advance solutions to reduce air pollution, enhance electrification and grow mobility options in underserved communities across the state. Administered by NYSERDA, the program supports New York State’s nation-leading goal of an 85 percent reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 as outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Pennsylvania Resources Council Concludes 20th Season of Household Chemical Collections
Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) recently concluded its 20th season of hosting household chemical collections, an effort that has resulted in the responsible management of 6.5 million pounds of chemical products dropped off by 60,000+ households since the program launched in 2003. “A typical home contains 100 pounds of hazardous chemicals, according to the EPA, and while many of these products are safe, problems arise when you use or dispose of them improperly,” says PRC Executive Director Darren Spielman. “At each event, a certified contractor processes the materials for proper disposal. Materials are recycled or safely managed.”
Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Relaunches ‘Recyclopedia’ to Improve Recycling in State
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has relaunched an improved online resource to assist Delawareans and visitors alike in knowing what is acceptable for recycling in the First State. Recyclopedia, administered by the DNREC Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances, helps users determine the best way to manage waste, whether by recycling or proper disposal. Recyclopedia can be an environmental asset for residents and visitors, whether at home, work, school or while on vacation.
