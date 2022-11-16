Watershed Geo to Support the Tennessee Valley Authority with Decarbonization Goals through Its Unique Solar Solution

In celebration of 45 years of recycling, Casella Waste Systems, Inc. chose America Recycles Day to launch the latest in a series of videos aimed at educating its customers and the public on the importance of recycling as part of an integrated resource management system that facilitates a circular economy, while maintaining economic and environmentally sustainable business practices. “As a leader in recycling processing, we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure that makes recycling easier for consumer, enhances the separation of materials, increases the throughput of our recycling facilities, and improves the quality of recycled commodities that can be used in new products,” said Casella Chairman and CEO John W. Casella. “In 2021, our operations were responsible for managing more than 1.2 million tons of recyclable material, including 700,000 tons of household, commercial, and industrial recycling. We have set an ambitious target to exceed 2 million tons annually of recycling materials by 2030. Putting materials to a higher and better use has been at the core of our work since we established the first recycling facility in Vermont in 1977, and our most recent investments illustrate our continued commitment to recycling.”

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO