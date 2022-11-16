Read full article on original website
Energy Department Awards $74M for Battery Recycling, Reuse
The Energy Department awarded nearly $74 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law for 10 projects to advance recycling and reuse of batteries for electric vehicles and other purposes. The funding will go to academic and commercial applicants in seven states, including four in California. Other grant winners are in Nevada, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, Indiana and Alabama.
Convertus Acquires Envirem Organics
Convent Capital, in partnership with their portfolio company Convertus Group, announce the successful acquisition of Envirem Organics. The acquisition of Envirem will be a key factor in the long-term growth of the Convertus platform, a full-service provider for the treatment and recycling of organic waste and largest processer of organic waste in Canada.
Seeking Medical Waste/E-waste Consultant
Seeking expert consultant with industry experience in Medical and/or E Waste in US market. Detailed knowledge of industry players, competitive landscape, existing and emerging technologies. Be able to contribute to assisting a new market entrant.
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
UN climate talks poised for deal creating disaster fund
Negotiators say they have struck a potential breakthrough deal on the thorniest issue of United Nations climate talks, creation of a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich nations' carbon pollution
EPA Opens Applications for Federal Recycling Grant Programs
The US EPA has issued Requests for Applications for two important new recycling grant programs, providing states, municipalities, and other entities the opportunity to apply for millions of dollars in funds. The Solid Waste Infrastructure. for Recycling (SWIFR) and Education and Outreach Grant Programs were established by the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), both of which were supported by the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA). EPA will be accepting applications for both programs through January 16, 2023.
Pennsylvania Resources Council Concludes 20th Season of Household Chemical Collections
Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) recently concluded its 20th season of hosting household chemical collections, an effort that has resulted in the responsible management of 6.5 million pounds of chemical products dropped off by 60,000+ households since the program launched in 2003. “A typical home contains 100 pounds of hazardous chemicals, according to the EPA, and while many of these products are safe, problems arise when you use or dispose of them improperly,” says PRC Executive Director Darren Spielman. “At each event, a certified contractor processes the materials for proper disposal. Materials are recycled or safely managed.”
WASTELINQ, Inc. Acquires EnviroWare and TerraLink Software Products
WASTELINQ, Inc., a Houston-based company that delivers innovative technology solutions for the environmental services industry, announceed its acquisition of the EnviroWare and TerraLink suites of waste management software from Contemporary Software, Inc. Sean Easton, WASTELINQ’s Vice President of Sales and Business Development, comments, “The addition of these great waste industry software solutions to our existing industrial and hazardous waste software applications positions WASTELINQ as a leader in the digital transformation of the environmental services industry.”
New ‘Recycling of Plastics’ Book Available
INEOS Styrolution has announced the availability of a new publication on recycling of plastics. Together with a team of renowned authors from across the industry, Dr. Norbert Niessner, Global Innovation Director at INEOS Styrolution, published the new ‘Recycling of Plastics’ book that leaves no question on the topic unanswered.
Mack LR® Electric Refuse Vehicle Part of $10 Million Award for a Clean Transportation Solution in the South Bronx
Mack Trucks announced that the Mack LR® Electric is part of a winning submission for a $10 million award by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to introduce clean transportation solutions to Hunts Point in the South Bronx. The award is part of the New York Clean Transportation Prize program designed to advance solutions to reduce air pollution, enhance electrification and grow mobility options in underserved communities across the state. Administered by NYSERDA, the program supports New York State’s nation-leading goal of an 85 percent reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 as outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
