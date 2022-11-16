Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) recently concluded its 20th season of hosting household chemical collections, an effort that has resulted in the responsible management of 6.5 million pounds of chemical products dropped off by 60,000+ households since the program launched in 2003. “A typical home contains 100 pounds of hazardous chemicals, according to the EPA, and while many of these products are safe, problems arise when you use or dispose of them improperly,” says PRC Executive Director Darren Spielman. “At each event, a certified contractor processes the materials for proper disposal. Materials are recycled or safely managed.”

