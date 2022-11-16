Read full article on original website
Virginia Tightens Landfill Rules
Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division director with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, in a release said the changes “strengthen waste management practices to be more protective of human health and the environment, while increasing certainty for the regulated community.”
Pennsylvania Resources Council Concludes 20th Season of Household Chemical Collections
Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) recently concluded its 20th season of hosting household chemical collections, an effort that has resulted in the responsible management of 6.5 million pounds of chemical products dropped off by 60,000+ households since the program launched in 2003. “A typical home contains 100 pounds of hazardous chemicals, according to the EPA, and while many of these products are safe, problems arise when you use or dispose of them improperly,” says PRC Executive Director Darren Spielman. “At each event, a certified contractor processes the materials for proper disposal. Materials are recycled or safely managed.”
