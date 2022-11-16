ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wasteadvantagemag.com

Mack LR® Electric Refuse Vehicle Part of $10 Million Award for a Clean Transportation Solution in the South Bronx

Mack Trucks announced that the Mack LR® Electric is part of a winning submission for a $10 million award by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to introduce clean transportation solutions to Hunts Point in the South Bronx. The award is part of the New York Clean Transportation Prize program designed to advance solutions to reduce air pollution, enhance electrification and grow mobility options in underserved communities across the state. Administered by NYSERDA, the program supports New York State’s nation-leading goal of an 85 percent reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 as outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
BRONX, NY
rigzone.com

Building Natural Gas Pipelines To Cut Prices In USA Northeast

Overlooking the importance of developing pipeline infrastructure results in higher prices for natural gas and electricity, especially in the U.S. Northeast. — Disregarding the importance of having adequate pipeline infrastructure can lead to higher natural gas and energy prices. Once such region in the United States has been the Northeast where the importance and need for additional pipeline infrastructure to transport natural gas has been overlooked, and in often actively fought against.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
US News and World Report

United States at Risk of Tight Electric Supplies This Winter -NERC

(Reuters) -A large portion of North America is at risk of insufficient electricity supplies during peak winter conditions, the organization responsible for the reliability of the U.S. power grids said on Thursday. Those reliability concerns stem from higher peak demand projections, generator retirements, generator vulnerability to extreme weather and fuel...
TEXAS STATE
TechCrunch

Parallel Domain says autonomous driving won’t scale without synthetic data

Most self-driving vehicle companies, like Cruise, Waymo and Waabi, use synthetic data for training and testing perception models with speed and a level of control that’s impossible with data collected from the real world. Parallel Domain, a startup that has built a data-generation platform for autonomy companies, says synthetic data is a critical component to scaling the AI that powers vision and perception systems and preparing them for the unpredictability of the physical world.
ABC News

US offshore wind energy industry faces blowback from locals

OCEAN CITY, N.J. -- It's just one cable meant to bring electricity from an offshore wind farm to a former coal-burning power plant in southern New Jersey, but it symbolizes a big challenge facing the renewable energy industry. The cable has been fought over for nearly three years, with no...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
wasteadvantagemag.com

Energy Department Awards $74M for Battery Recycling, Reuse

The Energy Department awarded nearly $74 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law for 10 projects to advance recycling and reuse of batteries for electric vehicles and other purposes. The funding will go to academic and commercial applicants in seven states, including four in California. Other grant winners are in Nevada, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, Indiana and Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

Seeking Medical Waste/E-waste Consultant

Seeking expert consultant with industry experience in Medical and/or E Waste in US market. Detailed knowledge of industry players, competitive landscape, existing and emerging technologies. Be able to contribute to assisting a new market entrant.
TechCrunch

Korean VC Sopoong closes $8M fund for startups focused on environmental impact

Although Korean manufacturers say they are trying to change their ways, the country’s GDP is linked to some uniquely pollutive industries, including petrochemical producers, automakers and shipbuilders. Though some businesses may never be truly sustainable, a venture firm in Seoul argues that emerging climate-tech startups will help big manufacturers do better overall.

