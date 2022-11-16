Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland opens new Animal Control facility
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — There’s a new Animal Control Facility for the Leland Police Department. Construction started in April and wrapped up in November. The new facility is located at 1952 Popular Street NE on the Town of Leland’s Municipal Operations Center campus. According to a news...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department introduces new horse, asking for names from public
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a new horse has been added to their Mounted Unit. WPD stated that they have not named the horse yet and are taking submissions for names. The public is encouraged to submit a name before Dec. 2. To submit...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington community leaders react to NCDHHS gun violence and misuse report
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Leaders of community organizations in Wilmington are speaking out, one day after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a report identifying gun violence as a public health issue. According to NC Department of Health and Human Services report, addressing public health strategies...
WECT
Man suspected of fire at Oak Island Masonic Lodge arrested in Florida
WECT
Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following numerous community complaints. Per the release, residents near the area of the 1400 block of Old N.Cc 20 in the Saint Pauls area had submitted various complaints referencing the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area.
borderbelt.org
How safe are the hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt? New grades released
Hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt received “C” grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical centers across the United States. The four hospitals serving Robeson, Scotland, Columbus and Bladen counties all got the same score from The Leapfrog Group, which...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Annual Surf City Street Sweep still accepting volunteers
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Surf City is hosting their annual Street Sweep event where volunteers will be conducting a cleanup of the streets throughout the island. The event takes place Saturday, December 10th from 9 to 10:30 a.m. They will kick off at Soundside Park...
WECT
Dedication ceremony to be held for new NHC Government Center
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that a dedication ceremony will be held on Nov. 21 for the new NHC Government Center. Per the release, the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the first-floor lobby of the new facility, which is located at 230 Government Center Drive in Wilmington. The county expects employees to be able to move into the new building in early 2023.
WECT
Wilmington woman continues to push for new requirements for dental anesthesiology
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been more than two years since Dr. Henry Patel went into a Wilmington dentist’s office for a routine procedure that ended up claiming his life. During that time, his wife, Shital Patel, has been fighting for changes to the rules related to anesthesia procedures by the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners.
WECT
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County non-profit holds 2nd annual walk to help bring awareness to molestation
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County nonprofit is using its platform to raise awareness about sexual abuse. The group, Keep Your Hands Off Me, Inc. held a dinner Thursday night at the Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation office. During the dinner, there were poetry readings and information and resources...
Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Calling all barbeque lovers! Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival on Friday and Saturday. It’s taking place at Onslow Pines Parks. One by one, hopeful pitmasters set up at the park in preparation for the Whole Hog Competition on Saturday. “[We’re] just kind of prepping everything […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
WECT
Town of Leland looks to expand facilities as population continues to grow
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - As more people move in and more businesses look to build, Leland town leaders are finding ways to keep up. The Town Hall building has been there for about seven years. Leaders knew that it wouldn’t always be big enough to handle all the town’s needs, so there were always plans to expand. Leaders originally thought they wouldn’t need to expand for 10 years after constructing the original building; however, that’s changed. Now, the town is moving forward three years ahead of schedule.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Free COVID-19 tests available for holiday travelers at Pandemic Operations Center
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to travel for the holiday season, New Hanover County’s Pandemic Operations Center is offering free at-home COVID-19 tests. New Hanover County Health and Human Services is encouraging people with travel plans to consider adding “get at-home COVID-19 tests” to your list.
coastalreview.org
Corps reinstates seasonal dredging window at state ports
Harbors at North Carolina’s state ports cannot be dredged year-round, a U.S. District judge ruled earlier this fall. The Army Corps of Engineers reinstated the seasonal dredging window for hopper dredging of the harbors at the ports in Morehead City and Wilmington after the judge’s Sept. 26 ruling.
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: ENC homeowners left with solar energy regrets
HUBERT, Onslow County — An Eastern North Carolina man who invested in a solar power system for his home is speaking out, accusing the company that installed it, of misleading him and hundreds of other customers. A NewsChannel 12 investigation has learned that company, North Carolina based Power Home...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 5-Month-Old Male Shepherd Mix Looking For A Forever Home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 5-month-old male shepherd mix. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit describe him as a typical high energy puppy. They also say he’s a vocal boy who will need some chew toys in the house if you want to keep your shoes intact.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County surplus property for sale to non-profits, then general public
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — At its Monday night meeting, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution declaring certain personal property surplus to the county’s operations, allowing for the sale of these items to non-profit organizations before the remaining items are sold through online public auction.
WITN
RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A shouting match took place as a suspect charged in connection to the death of Miyonna Jones left a New Hanover County courtroom Friday. Judy McKnight has been charged with obstruction of justice in the case. She is the founder of Moms N Mourning, a group founded in 2015 to help mothers who have lost children to violence and illness.
