ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
losalamosreporter.com

LANL Seeks Expressions Of Interest In Establishment Of A Childcare Operation In Los Alamos To Address Childcare Issues Faced By Staff

Childcare services for Los Alamos National Laboratory staff and other working parents in the community has been a challenge for quite some time. At LANL, some 68 percent of staff with 0-5 years at LANL who are moving on to work elsewhere have cited the childcare challenge as one of their reasons for doing so.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
rrobserver.com

City of Rio Rancho Thanksgiving Holiday Closures

RIO RANCHO – City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Emergency and public-safety services will operate without interruption, according to a press release. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho, including a...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year

Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year. Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly …. Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year. One dead after police shooting in northeast Albuquerque. One dead after police shooting in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Co+Op Market Hosts Giving & Gifting Fair Sunday, Nov. 27

Black Friday…Small Business Saturday…Cyber Monday…Giving Tuesday…if you’ve started thinking about holiday presents and end-of-year donations, you’re in good company. This year, the Los Alamos Cooperative Market is helping community members fulfill their December to-do lists with a “Giving & Gifting Fair” on Sunday, Nov....
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Family Council And Youth Activity Centers Honored By Council With A Proclamation

Los Alamos County Councilors on Tuesday evening recognized the 60th anniversary of Los Alamos Family Council and the 40th anniversary of the Youth Activity Centers with a proclamation. Pictured are, from left, Ed Vigil, Mae Lopez, Maegan Carter, Family Council Executive Director Jordan Redmond and Councilor David Izraelevitz. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
kunm.org

In Ramona Emerson's first novel a Diné woman confronts ghosts while working as forensic photographer

University Showcase, 11/18 8a: On this episode we speak with Ramona Emerson. She is a Diné writer and filmmaker originally from Tohatchi New Mexico. She is also a University of New Mexico alum, graduating in 1997 with a degree in Media Arts. She has published her first novel, which features a Diné forensic photographer who must also face the ghosts of victims from the crime scenes she documents. Emerson also has an MFA in creative writing from the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe. She has made seven films, including "The Mayors of Shiprock," which followed the path of some remarkable young Navajo people and their work in their community.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial policy, Golf course thieves, Freezing temperatures, Shopping local, Romantic destination

Friday’s Top Stories What’s driving New Mexico’s Fentanyl Crisis? Homeless population spikes in Belen Millions funded for low-income families in New Mexico Albuquerque man sentenced for aggravated fleeing, battery, possessing firearm Albuquerque: Did your neighborhood vote for Ronchetti or Lujan Grisham? What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24 What to know if […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County: Power Restored for Townsite Utility Customers

Power was restored at 3:55 p.m. in the scheduled power outage that affected much of the Los Alamos townsite. The first estimated restoration time was 3:00 but the initial repairs didn’t hold. Electric crews from Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) were successful in restoring power to all Los Alamos residents on their second attempt.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced it has arrested murder suspect Brian Chee. 31-year-old Chee is accused in the November 8 killing of Kelvin Willie near 2nd St. and Arvada Ave. Chee allegedly severely beat Willie on a sidewalk along 2nd St. over the course of 40 minutes. Police say Willie called 911 to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police: Woman charged for setting mattresses on fire

The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a homeless woman accused of arson at a hotel. Authorities said surveillance footage showed the crime thus leading to the arrest. Albuquerque police: Woman charged for setting mattresses …. The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a homeless woman accused of arson at a hotel. Authorities said...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal pedestrian crash causes closures in westside Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Motors Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash. APD said the incident happened in the area of Coors Blvd. and Iliff Rd. Police alleged a person was crossing Coors when they were hit by a vehicle. The vehicle allegedly fled the scene, and the pedestrian was declared dead. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Engagement Announcement: Neff/Aikin

Holly Aikin, daughter of Doug Aikin and Brenda Kelley, is excited to announce her engagement to Brian Neff, son of Warren and Shona Neff. Holly and Brian are Los Alamos High School graduates of 2015 and 2008 respectively. Holly earned a B.S. in Earth and Planetary Science from the University of New Mexico and Brian earned a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from New Mexico State University. Holly and Brian are working at Los Alamos National Laboratory and plan to marry in Fall of 2023. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Rails along the Rio Grande train show is back in the Duke City

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s New Mexico’s 7th annual “Rails Along the Rio Grande Train Show” which is bringing something for modelers and families. There will be 6-7 different train layouts that kids can watch. If families are thinking of buying a train to go around their Christmas tree, this is the place to get it. There will be a lot of vendors selling anything and everything that someone might want to add to their train.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Pueblo Creations to host Holiday Market in Bernalillo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shop for holiday gifts from local artists and small businesses. The Holiday Market in Bernalillo is an outdoor event that features art vendors, native food trucks, and an overall amazing holiday atmosphere. The pandemic impacted everyone but especially small businesses. Pueblo Creations want to bring...
BERNALILLO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy