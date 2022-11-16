University Showcase, 11/18 8a: On this episode we speak with Ramona Emerson. She is a Diné writer and filmmaker originally from Tohatchi New Mexico. She is also a University of New Mexico alum, graduating in 1997 with a degree in Media Arts. She has published her first novel, which features a Diné forensic photographer who must also face the ghosts of victims from the crime scenes she documents. Emerson also has an MFA in creative writing from the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe. She has made seven films, including "The Mayors of Shiprock," which followed the path of some remarkable young Navajo people and their work in their community.

