losalamosreporter.com
LANL Seeks Expressions Of Interest In Establishment Of A Childcare Operation In Los Alamos To Address Childcare Issues Faced By Staff
Childcare services for Los Alamos National Laboratory staff and other working parents in the community has been a challenge for quite some time. At LANL, some 68 percent of staff with 0-5 years at LANL who are moving on to work elsewhere have cited the childcare challenge as one of their reasons for doing so.
rrobserver.com
City of Rio Rancho Thanksgiving Holiday Closures
RIO RANCHO – City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Emergency and public-safety services will operate without interruption, according to a press release. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho, including a...
KRQE News 13
Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year
Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year. One dead after police shooting in northeast Albuquerque.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Co+Op Market Hosts Giving & Gifting Fair Sunday, Nov. 27
Black Friday…Small Business Saturday…Cyber Monday…Giving Tuesday…if you’ve started thinking about holiday presents and end-of-year donations, you’re in good company. This year, the Los Alamos Cooperative Market is helping community members fulfill their December to-do lists with a “Giving & Gifting Fair” on Sunday, Nov....
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Family Council And Youth Activity Centers Honored By Council With A Proclamation
Los Alamos County Councilors on Tuesday evening recognized the 60th anniversary of Los Alamos Family Council and the 40th anniversary of the Youth Activity Centers with a proclamation. Pictured are, from left, Ed Vigil, Mae Lopez, Maegan Carter, Family Council Executive Director Jordan Redmond and Councilor David Izraelevitz. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
kunm.org
In Ramona Emerson's first novel a Diné woman confronts ghosts while working as forensic photographer
University Showcase, 11/18 8a: On this episode we speak with Ramona Emerson. She is a Diné writer and filmmaker originally from Tohatchi New Mexico. She is also a University of New Mexico alum, graduating in 1997 with a degree in Media Arts. She has published her first novel, which features a Diné forensic photographer who must also face the ghosts of victims from the crime scenes she documents. Emerson also has an MFA in creative writing from the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe. She has made seven films, including "The Mayors of Shiprock," which followed the path of some remarkable young Navajo people and their work in their community.
KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial policy, Golf course thieves, Freezing temperatures, Shopping local, Romantic destination
Friday’s Top Stories What’s driving New Mexico’s Fentanyl Crisis? Homeless population spikes in Belen Millions funded for low-income families in New Mexico Albuquerque man sentenced for aggravated fleeing, battery, possessing firearm Albuquerque: Did your neighborhood vote for Ronchetti or Lujan Grisham? What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24 What to know if […]
Family’s catalytic converter stolen at Albuquerque hospital
Matthew Medina said his wife’s catalytic converter was stolen from her car while they were at Presbyterian Hospital.
Program teaches New Mexico inmates how to train dogs
A similar program at the southern New Mexico prison near Las Cruces can train 14 dogs at a time.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Power Restored for Townsite Utility Customers
Power was restored at 3:55 p.m. in the scheduled power outage that affected much of the Los Alamos townsite. The first estimated restoration time was 3:00 but the initial repairs didn’t hold. Electric crews from Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) were successful in restoring power to all Los Alamos residents on their second attempt.
Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced it has arrested murder suspect Brian Chee. 31-year-old Chee is accused in the November 8 killing of Kelvin Willie near 2nd St. and Arvada Ave. Chee allegedly severely beat Willie on a sidewalk along 2nd St. over the course of 40 minutes. Police say Willie called 911 to […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque police: Woman charged for setting mattresses on fire
The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a homeless woman accused of arson at a hotel. Authorities said surveillance footage showed the crime thus leading to the arrest.
ABQ city councilor wants to crack down on loiterers, sleepers at bus stops
The ordinance would make it illegal to stay too long at a bus stop, lie down within ten feet of a bus stop, and do anything that would stop people from using the bus stop, as a bus stop.
KRQE News 13
Española man to dance at Kennedy Center with prestigious dance company
Española man to dance at Kennedy Center with prestigious dance company.
Fatal pedestrian crash causes closures in westside Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Motors Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash. APD said the incident happened in the area of Coors Blvd. and Iliff Rd. Police alleged a person was crossing Coors when they were hit by a vehicle. The vehicle allegedly fled the scene, and the pedestrian was declared dead. The […]
losalamosreporter.com
Engagement Announcement: Neff/Aikin
Holly Aikin, daughter of Doug Aikin and Brenda Kelley, is excited to announce her engagement to Brian Neff, son of Warren and Shona Neff. Holly and Brian are Los Alamos High School graduates of 2015 and 2008 respectively. Holly earned a B.S. in Earth and Planetary Science from the University of New Mexico and Brian earned a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from New Mexico State University. Holly and Brian are working at Los Alamos National Laboratory and plan to marry in Fall of 2023. Courtesy photo.
Bernalillo County Commission approves winter funding for unhoused population
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As cold weather sets in around the Albuquerque metro, the Bernalillo County Commission has approved over $1 million for winter housing for those in need. The funds will go towards the city’s “winter wellness” hotels. Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque offer wellness hotels as a way to provide housing to […]
KRQE News 13
Rails along the Rio Grande train show is back in the Duke City
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s New Mexico’s 7th annual “Rails Along the Rio Grande Train Show” which is bringing something for modelers and families. There will be 6-7 different train layouts that kids can watch. If families are thinking of buying a train to go around their Christmas tree, this is the place to get it. There will be a lot of vendors selling anything and everything that someone might want to add to their train.
KRQE News 13
Pueblo Creations to host Holiday Market in Bernalillo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shop for holiday gifts from local artists and small businesses. The Holiday Market in Bernalillo is an outdoor event that features art vendors, native food trucks, and an overall amazing holiday atmosphere. The pandemic impacted everyone but especially small businesses. Pueblo Creations want to bring...
