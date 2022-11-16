ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Spain banned from taking squad favourite food to Qatar

Should Spain triumph on the grandest stage of all, at the World Cup, they will not be able to celebrate it with their national delicacies. The Cava may well remain corked until they touch down on the Iberian peninsula, due to Qatar’s ban on public alcohol consumption. If they do rustle up something, they will not be able to use it to wash down some Spanish ham.
Outsider.com

Bone-chilling Pics of Deep Sea Fish With Massive Fangs Surface

Deep beneath the glittering surface of the sea, there lies a world entirely untouched and unseen by humans, an alien realm inhabited by all manner of strange and wonderful fish. The dumbo octopus, for example, is every bit as adorable as its name suggests. The palm-sized mollusk’s head features ear-like fins, giving it the appearance of a tiny aquatic elephant.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic

The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
KYW News Radio

Fishermen land largest fish ever discovered

Researchers have determined that a huge sunfish discovered last year by fishermen near Portugal’s Azores region in the Atlantic Ocean is the largest bony fish ever recorded, weighing more than 6,000 pounds.
Channel 3000

How Lewis Pugh braved sharks and shipping containers in the world’s first swim across the Red Sea

Having previously swum in the world’s coldest waters wearing just his swimming trunks, for his latest challenge Lewis Pugh went to the opposite extreme. When he became the first person to swim across the Red Sea last month — a feat which took 16 days and saw him encounter crashing waves, busy shipping channels and extraordinary sea life — Pugh toiled against what was by far the warmest ocean he’s ever experienced.
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Sea Creatures

The sea is a fascinating and dangerous place. Many creatures call the ocean their home. But some sea creatures are far more dangerous than others. Based on our research, in this article, we'll discuss some of the most dangerous sea creatures in the world.
allthatsinteresting.com

Tiger Sharks With Cameras Strapped To Their Backs Just Helped Researchers Map The World’s Largest Seagrass Meadow

These sharks mapped more than 35,500 square miles of seagrass, which has extraordinary carbon-storing properties that scientists hope will help fight climate change. A group of seven tiger sharks employed by the American ocean conservation nonprofit Beneath the Waves have recently accomplished a unique mission: to map out an area of the Bahamas that has now been declared the world’s largest seagrass meadow.
Marconews.com

What is the biggest shark? Meet the ocean's largest fish and the top 10 biggest sharks

Sharks come in all shapes and sizes. The minuscule dwarf lantern shark is the smallest shark alive, being smaller than the human hand, according to Smithsonian. The aptly named megamouth can weigh up to 2,700 pounds and its mouth is approximately four feet lengthwise, says Oceana. Sharks are "elasmobranchs," which...
The Independent

‘Like Fyre Festival’: World Cup fans’ shock at lacklustre Qatar accommodation

Video and images showing “luxury” World Cup fan accommodation in Qatar is drawing comparisons with the poor organisation and fraudulent advertising of Fyre Festival.“Fans’ rooms in Qatar,” posted @SportBible to Twitter on Tuesday, showing footage of basic white canvas tents lined up along a paved area.Inside, basic single beds and pine bedside tables could be seen, with mattresses wrapped in plastic and no other visible mod cons.Fans rooms in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/detQFVVkvR— SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 15, 2022“#Fyrefestival vibes,” wrote one Twitter follower, alluding to the infamous 2017 “influencers’ festival” which left Instagram stars sleeping in emergency hurricane tents and eating...
The Independent

Disney buys world’s biggest cruise ship destined for scrapyard

The world’s biggest cruise ship has been bought by Disney after 10 months on the market, saving it from being sold for scrap.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong business MV Werften, it was abandoned after the company filed for bankruptcy in January 2022.Disney confirmed on Wednesday that it had bought the vessel for “a favourable price”, though the company did not disclose the sum.“Disney cruise ships provide the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they...
BBC

Plastic pollution: Waste from across world found on remote British island

Thousands of pieces of plastic debris from all over the world have washed up on a remote South Atlantic island, according to conservationists. Litter found on the south-western coast of Ascension Island has been traced back to countries including China, Japan and South Africa, they say. The Zoological Society of...
Atlas Obscura

Brewarrina Fish Traps

The Aboriginal fish traps at Brewarrina are among the oldest human constructions in the world. Also known as Baiame’s Ngunnhu, Nonah, or the Nyemba Fish Traps, these traps on the Barwon river have been around for thousands of years—though their exact age is not known. Long before European...
natureworldnews.com

Why are Sharks Populations Struggling to Recover?

Thanks to years of effective fisheries management and conservation efforts, the future looks better for some tuna and billfish species, including southern bluefin tuna, black marlins, and swordfish, after decades of population decrease. However, a new study indicates that certain sharks that reside in the open ocean habitats of these...
Atlas Obscura

The Bear Pit

The Redburn Country Park in Holywood, County Down was once part of the Dunville Family Estate. The Dunville family moved to Redburn House in 1759 and the family lived in the home up until the death of the last family member in 1940. The Dunville family had many hobbies and business interests.

