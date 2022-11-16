ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Show Me Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Missouri Lottery’s “Show Me Cash” game were:

22-25-31-37-38

(twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $99,000

