ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Bid

By paige.boyd
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1cwL_0jCM1Qri00

Well, here we go again, folks.

In a press conference at his Mar-A-Lago beach club, Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he is running for the US Presidency again in 2024. That’s right, the man who was impeached twice, has failed to comply with a subpoena from the Jan 6. Committee looking into the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, and is facing criminal tax fraud charges in New York… somehow thinks it’s a good idea to run for President for the third time.

As CNN and USA Today report, the official announcement comes just minutes after he filed the official paperwork with the Federal Election Committee and set up a fundraising account.

Join our text club! Text “FOXY” to 24042!

Standard text rates apply

Aside from the flat-out announcement that he’s running again, most of Trump’s speech is a continuation of the usual song & dance that he has performed throughout the midterm elections. That includes the usual exaggerations about his handling of COVID, immigration, crime, and global relations, while also attacking President Joe Biden‘s administration. He also took the time to address the Republicans’ performance in the midterms. He acknowledged that the GOP will most likely regain the House, but didn’t mention that it wasn’t the landslide “red wave” that he hoped for.

“Much criticism is being placed on the fact that the Republican Party should have done better and frankly, much of this blame is correct. But the citizens of our country have not yet realized the full extent and gravity of the pain our nation is going through and the total effect of the suffering is just starting to take hold. They don’t quite feel it yet. But they will very soon.”

He also predicted that there will be a different outcome in 2024: “I have no doubt that by 2024, it will sadly be much worse and they will see much more clearly what happened and what is happening to our country and the voting will be much different.”

What he failed to mention, however, was the overwhelming fact that almost all of the candidates that he has endorsed in the midterms lost their respective races, and many GOP leaders are blaming him for the poor performance. Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan told CNN, “Trump’s cost us the last three elections, and I don’t want to see it happen a fourth time.”

It is being said that the GOP may be looking for new leaders in an attempt to distance themselves from Trump’s spotty reputation. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appears to be the clear favorite, having defied expectations by winning his reelection with 59% of the vote. With Trump already attacking him in the press, it appears that DeSantis may be a clear threat. Also, we can’t count out his former VP Mike Pence, who may be teasing a presidential run of his own.

That, plus his ongoing legal issues, spells out a clear message: Trump may be running again, but it may be a very different race this time around.

  • Donald Trump Is Suing CNN For $475 Million In Defamation Suit!?

Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Bid was originally published on foxync.com

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Want to stop Trump once and for all? Let him run in 2024

We’re still counting votes from the midterms, but the 2024 election has already begun. In a low-energy speech on Tuesday night, Donald Trump announced his anticipated candidacy at Mar-a-Lago. The former president promised to “make America great and glorious again,” called “rotten” U.S. cities “cesspools of blood” and near the close, stated, “I...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Dems move quickly to advance Respect for Marriage Act in lame duck session

It took less than a week in the Senate’s return to Washington to move forward a historic piece of legislation that would enshrine same-sex marriage into federal law, fulfilling a pre-midterm election promise to protect LGBTQ+ rights while Democrats, for just six more weeks, control the House of Representatives.  The bipartisan Respect for...
WASHINGTON STATE
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy