So, You’re Saying It’s Possible
When LSU scored a two-point conversion in overtime in Baton Rouge to take a 32-31 Someone had to suggest a possible path for Alabama into the national championship picture. win and hand Alabama its second loss of the season, conventional – and reasonable – wisdom that the Crimson Tide was out of the national championship picture. No two-loss team has ever made the playoff and Bama was also out of the Southeastern Conference Championship Game when LSU defeated Arkansas.
BOL Game Day Preview: How to watch, staff predictions for Austin Peay
No. 8 Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in its sixth home game of the year when it hosts Austin Peay (7-3, 3-2 ASUN). As we wait for the Crimson Tide and Governors to face off in Tuscaloosa, here is the most pertinent information to know, as well as staff predictions, for today’s game.
Brandon Miller's Hot Hand Propels Bama Basketball Past Jax State
Jacksonville State hung around with Alabama for awhile, but the Gamecocks couldn’t hang with Alabama freshman Brandon Miller. Miller scored 20 points in 6:51 through the middle of the second half as Bama went from a 13-point lead to a 32-point advantage en route to a 104-62 win over Jax State Friday.
Live Hoops Updates: Alabama 104, Jacksonville State 62; Final
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 18-ranked Alabama (3-0) will play host to Jacksonville State (1-1) tonight at Coleman Coliseum. The game will tip-off at 8 p.m. CT and air on SEC Network. Jacksonville State is coming off its second appearance in the NCAA Tournament last season. Both appearances have come...
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's win over Jacksonville State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 18 Alabama defeated Jacksonville State, 104-62, Friday at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide (4-0) shot 46 percent from behind the 3-point line, making 21 of its 46 attempts from deep – two shy from tying the school and SEC record for most made threes in a single game. Freshman forward Brandon Miller led the way with seven triples and 28 points, while guards Nimari Burnett (5-of-6) and Mark Sears (4-of-10) also had huge nights.
Former Alabama Quarterback Wants To See Major Change To SEC Scheduling
For years, the second-to-last week of the regular season was cupcake time for SEC teams. Every program would play an easy non-conference game on the weekend prior to rivalry week. It was a practice that drew plenty of criticism, and led the league to change its scheduling practices. Now, there...
Saban reveals why Kendrick Blackshire has missed last three games
Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire has missed the last three games due to injury, and on Wednesday, head coach Nick Saban revealed exactly what the sophomore is dealing with. “He’s been injured,” said Saban on the SEC coaches weekly media teleconference. “He’s been out for four weeks. May be back next...
Top recruits Nick Saban, Alabama flipped late in the recruiting process
Looking back on big flips the Crimson Tide has accomplished late in the recruiting cycle over the years.
