Read full article on original website
Related
Can dogs eat turkey?
When it comes to Thanksgiving there is one thing that comes to mind every single time – turkey! At Thanksgiving, it is a time of giving thanks, sharing with loved ones, and carving a delicious turkey for dinner. But what about our dogs? How do they get included in these festivities?
pethelpful.com
What Sauce Can I Add to Dog Food? (7 Quick and Tasty Options)
I enjoy writing about experiences from my own life so that my tips may help others. Dry dog food, also known as "kibble," is an entirely suitable diet for dogs. Dry food is much more nutrient-balanced, more shelf-stable, and less prone to spoilage than canned, cooked, or raw food. If...
L.A. Weekly
4 Easy Homemade Treats for Dogs
For dog owners, it is normal to buy store bought treats since they are always advertised as being healthy and packed with vitamins and nutrients. What most people are not aware of is the fact that these dog foods contain a lot of preservatives, chemicals, and fat. However, this does not necessarily make them bad for your dog. So, if you do not want to expose your dog to treats that may have harmful effects on them, transitioning to homemade treats for dogs may be your best bet.
akc.org
Can Dogs Eat Cabbage?
Cabbage is a heart-healthy food that is popular with people. If you’re preparing cabbage for yourself, you might find yourself wondering if it’s okay to share this vegetable with your dog. In fact, it is okay to give your dog some cabbage in small quantities. Is Cabbage Good...
akc.org
Can Dogs Eat Lemons?
For people, there are few things more refreshing than an ice-cold glass of lemonade. In addition, lemons are high in vitamin C and fiber; using them while cooking can be a healthy way to add flavor to your favorite recipes. But can dogs eat lemons? No, and here’s why.
Cat throwing up food after eating: Vet's guide to causes and treatment
If you’ve ever wondered why your cat is throwing up food after eating, you definitely aren’t alone. Cats are secretive animals that often try to hide any signs of illness, but vomiting after eating is definitely one to watch. While some causes aren’t a concern, others are –...
The Dogington Post
What Dog Chews Are Dangerous For Your Dog?
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A dog’s general well-being is boosted by chewing. Serotonin and dopamine, two crucial neurotransmitters in the brain that support mental health and a positive mood, are released through the repetitive action of chewing. Additionally, it can enhance the dental health of your dog.
Woman Pours Dawn All Over Her Kitchen Floor and the Results are Stunning
This proves the power of soap and scrubbing!
5 reasons for bad breath in dogs (and how to treat it)
Bad breath in dogs can be a sign of an underlying health issue. Here's everything you need to know about the most common causes and how to treat it... Bad breath in dogs isn’t the most pleasant of conditions to be dealing with as a pet parent, especially if your canine companion loves nothing more than to smother you with kisses the minute you walk through the door.
WYTV.com
The reason dogs like to lick people
(WYTV)- Why do our dogs lick us?. They like the way we taste, or they’re anxious or they even like us. A dog really experiences life through smell and taste. Along with their noses, a dog’s tongue helps it understand the world, as we use fingers for touching.
10 best dog beds in 2022 for canines large and small
Our experts have rounded up the best dog beds, from waterproof to orthopedic. They provide comfort for dogs large and small and even chewers.
Laughter as Chihuahua Refuses to Eat Dinner Unless It's Made 'Human Style'
A dog refusing to eat her food unless it's been prepared "human style" is making the internet smile. In a clip shared to TikTok on October 26 by user @itsbaileybear, Bailey the Chihuahua can be seen turning her nose up at her dinner—until her owner pretends to warm it up in the microwave.
labroots.com
Can CBD Help Dogs?
Using CBD based products to treat various ailments in dogs has been growing in popularity in recent years. Whether the cannabinoid is in dog food, treats, topical oils, or oral supplements, there’s a CBD related solution on the market for canines. But how effective are these products?. The results...
womansday.com
Why Do Cats Knead? Vets Explain the Reasons Behind the Behavior
If you're a cat owner, you are likely familiar with the feline habit known as kneading. It's also sometimes referred to as "making biscuits," because of the visual similarities to a baker prepping bread dough. If you aren't a cat lover, you might be wondering: What is cat kneading?. Basically,...
Dog Rescued From Puppy Mill Helps Other Dogs Get Over Fear of Humans
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) rescued miniature Goldendoodle Lolly from an Iowa puppy mill a year ago. She had matted fur, internal parasites, an infection, and dental disease when they rescued her, and after treatment went to the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center (BRC) in North Carolina. She was avoidant toward human interaction and walking on a leash – understandable given her start in life.
akc.org
6 Dog Wellness Retreats Where You and Your Pet Can Relax
When we go on vacation, we want to escape from the mad pace of our daily lives. Rest, relaxation, time to meditate, and spend time in nature. But can we feel truly rested when we’ve left our best friend back home? Why not take your dog along with you?
Phys.org
Pets study: Feeding your furred friends dry food reduces their environmental impact
Cat and dog owners could significantly reduce the environmental impact of their pets' diets by feeding them dry food (consisting of kibble or biscuits) rather than wet food with higher water content, suggests a study of Brazilian pets published in Scientific Reports. The findings highlight how pet owners can feed their animals more sustainably while still providing them with sufficient nutrients and calories.
Best dog food for allergies 2022: Relieve stomach and skin problems
If you suspect your pooch is displaying diet-related symptoms, the best dog food for allergies can help to keep them at bay. The best dog food for allergies is well worth considering if your canine companion regularly suffers from digestive disturbances or skin issues. These foods are designed to avoid the uncomfortable symptoms that can result from your pup consuming certain trigger ingredients that are commonly found in mainstream dog food.
Mic
If your dog is a picky eater, air-dried dog food could be the answer — & It’s 50% Off For Black Friday
I used to think there were two types of dog food: kibble (which is affordable and super easy to serve, but not very nutritious) and fresh dog food (which is often great for your dog, but also expensive, messy, and needs to be refrigerated). When I first got my dog, I started with the former, but soon found that my Maltese-mix rescue wouldn’t tolerate most kibbles due to a sensitive stomach and a picky palate. So, with fresh dog foods as expensive as they are, for a while, I bought chop meat, rice, and sweet potatoes from the grocery store and spent hours every week prepping his meals myself.
Vet Warns Bread Dough Is 'Dangerous' to Pets After Thanksgiving Rolls Sicken Golden Retriever
Pet Poison Helpline wants to make the holidays drama-free for pet owners. To help achieve this goal, the 24/7 animal poison control center is sharing warnings about popular holiday food items that pet owners might not know are toxic to cats and dogs. In a November release, Pet Poison Helpline...
Comments / 0