#13 Providence Women’s Hockey Shuts Out Maine

The No. 13 women’s hockey team shutout the University of Maine, 3-0, on Friday, Nov. 18 at Schneider Arena. Rachel Weiss led the Friars with two goals. Providence – 11-4-1 (8-3-1 HEAW) | Maine – 8-8-1 (6-5-0 HEAW) VENUE. Schneider Arena | Providence, R.I. GAME FLOW &...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

#9 PC Men’s Hockey Rolls Vermont

Senior goaltender Austin Roden stopped all 20 shots he faced for his third career NCAA shutout as the No. 9 Providence College men’s hockey team blanked Vermont, 4-0, on Friday night at Schneider Arena. Providence extends its unbeaten streak to seven games (4-0-3) and remains unbeaten in eight Hockey East contests (5-0-3).
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Stout Defensive Effort Leads Brown Women’s Basketball Past Sacred Heart

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women’s basketball used a historic defensive performance to beat Sacred Heart, 56-35 on Wednesday (Nov. 16). Brown improved to 2-2 on the season with the win and Sacred Heart dropped to 1-3. The Bears surrendered just 35 points and held Sacred Heart to 19.7 percent shooting. Both of those numbers are the lowest that Brown has allowed to a Division I team since at least 2010-11. Brown dominated both the second and third quarters, holding Sacred Heart to six points in the second and four in the fourth.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Lifespan names John Fernandez as president, CEO

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Lifespan named John Fernandez as its fourth president and CEO on Friday. Lifespan’s board of directors voted unanimously to approve Fernandez for the position, who will succeed Timothy J. Babineau. Babineau stepped down from the state’s largest health care system after Lifespan and Care...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Bryant Drops First Game of Florida Swing To FAU

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Charles Pride recorded a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds as the Bryant University men’s basketball team dropped an energetic affair, 86-74, to Florida Atlantic in the first game of the FAU Paradise Invitational. The Bulldogs fall to 3-1 on the season and...
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

After 6 months, search continues for Charlotte Lester

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Wednesday marks six months since Charlotte Lester was reported missing, and the search continues. Warwick police said the 45-year-old’s disappearance remains an active investigation. Lester was last seen in the area of Arnold’s Neck Drive and Staples Avenue on the evening of May 16,...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Judge to make decision in suspended Providence officer’s trial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A judge is expected to make a decision Wednesday in the trial of a suspended Providence police officer, who’s accused of punching his former political opponent at an abortion rights rally over the summer. Jeann Lugo, 35, was off-duty when he allegedly punched state...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Driver crashes into building after hitting car in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a building after running a stoplight and hitting another car in Pawtucket early Thursday morning. Pawtucket Police Det. Sgt. Theordore Georgitsis said the crash happened at about 1 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Central Avenue. A witness at the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

3 Rhode Island State Police troopers struck in separate crashes in less than a week

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said three troopers were struck in separate crashes in less than a week. State police said the first crash happened Monday night on Interstate 95 north in Providence when a trooper responding to a previous crash was inside his cruiser blocking a lane and was struck by a vehicle while inside his cruiser.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Crews respond to Attleboro house fire

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Crews responded to an early morning house fire in Attleboro on Friday. The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. on Division Street. Attleboro police told ABC 6 News crews at the scene that the fire remains an “ongoing investigation.”. This is a developing...
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

RISP reports 3 crashes involving troopers

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island State Police said they were involved in three wrecks that resulted in cruisers getting struck. State police said the first crash happened Monday night on 95 North in Providence when a trooper responding to a previous crash was inside his cruiser blocking and lane and was struck by a vehicle while inside his cruiser.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

URI granted $1.3M to help stop overdoses in New England

KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The University of Rhode Island on Wednesday was granted $1.3 million in federal funding to help stop overdoses in New England. With the funding, the university’s Community First Responders Program expanded to the Northeast Rural Opioid Technical Assistance Regional Center for community overdose reversal training.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

