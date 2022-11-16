Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ABC6.com
#13 Providence Women’s Hockey Shuts Out Maine
The No. 13 women’s hockey team shutout the University of Maine, 3-0, on Friday, Nov. 18 at Schneider Arena. Rachel Weiss led the Friars with two goals. Providence – 11-4-1 (8-3-1 HEAW) | Maine – 8-8-1 (6-5-0 HEAW) VENUE. Schneider Arena | Providence, R.I. GAME FLOW &...
ABC6.com
#9 PC Men’s Hockey Rolls Vermont
Senior goaltender Austin Roden stopped all 20 shots he faced for his third career NCAA shutout as the No. 9 Providence College men’s hockey team blanked Vermont, 4-0, on Friday night at Schneider Arena. Providence extends its unbeaten streak to seven games (4-0-3) and remains unbeaten in eight Hockey East contests (5-0-3).
ABC6.com
Stout Defensive Effort Leads Brown Women’s Basketball Past Sacred Heart
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women’s basketball used a historic defensive performance to beat Sacred Heart, 56-35 on Wednesday (Nov. 16). Brown improved to 2-2 on the season with the win and Sacred Heart dropped to 1-3. The Bears surrendered just 35 points and held Sacred Heart to 19.7 percent shooting. Both of those numbers are the lowest that Brown has allowed to a Division I team since at least 2010-11. Brown dominated both the second and third quarters, holding Sacred Heart to six points in the second and four in the fourth.
ABC6.com
Lifespan names John Fernandez as president, CEO
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Lifespan named John Fernandez as its fourth president and CEO on Friday. Lifespan’s board of directors voted unanimously to approve Fernandez for the position, who will succeed Timothy J. Babineau. Babineau stepped down from the state’s largest health care system after Lifespan and Care...
ABC6.com
Bryant Drops First Game of Florida Swing To FAU
BOCA RATON, Fla. – Charles Pride recorded a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds as the Bryant University men’s basketball team dropped an energetic affair, 86-74, to Florida Atlantic in the first game of the FAU Paradise Invitational. The Bulldogs fall to 3-1 on the season and...
ABC6.com
University of Rhode Island invites public to help monitor climate change by using CoastSnap
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The University of Rhode Island announced Wednesday that people are now able to take part in the state’s shoreline monitoring program. Participants will be able to take pictures at Rhode Island coastal sites to help collect data on the impacts of climate change. After...
ABC6.com
Juvenile accused of bringing BB gun to Providence middle school
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A juvenile is accused of bringing a BB gun to a middle school in Providence Friday. A large police presence was seen just after 12 p.m. outside of Delsesto Middle School. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed a handful of parents picking up...
ABC6.com
After 6 months, search continues for Charlotte Lester
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Wednesday marks six months since Charlotte Lester was reported missing, and the search continues. Warwick police said the 45-year-old’s disappearance remains an active investigation. Lester was last seen in the area of Arnold’s Neck Drive and Staples Avenue on the evening of May 16,...
ABC6.com
RIPTA hosts 9th annual ‘Stuff a Bus Food Drive’ this weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is hosting it’s 9th annual “Stuff a Bus Food Drive” this weekend. The food drive will take place at 1493 Hartford Ave. in Johnston from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
ABC6.com
To stop porch pirates, North Kingstown police to start ‘Christmas Package Program’
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — With the holidays just around the corner, North Kingstown police want to stop porch pirates from stealing your gifts. Starting next week, Capt. John Urban said his department will begin their “Christmas Package Program.”. Anyone interested in participating can have their packages mailed...
ABC6.com
Providence officer acquitted of assault on political opponent at protest of Roe ruling
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence police officer was acquitted Wednesday of an assault charge, after being accused of punching his former political opponent at a protest of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Jeann Lugo, 35, was off-duty when he allegedly punched state Senate candidate Jennifer Rourke in...
ABC6.com
Judge to make decision in suspended Providence officer’s trial
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A judge is expected to make a decision Wednesday in the trial of a suspended Providence police officer, who’s accused of punching his former political opponent at an abortion rights rally over the summer. Jeann Lugo, 35, was off-duty when he allegedly punched state...
ABC6.com
Driver crashes into building after hitting car in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a building after running a stoplight and hitting another car in Pawtucket early Thursday morning. Pawtucket Police Det. Sgt. Theordore Georgitsis said the crash happened at about 1 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Central Avenue. A witness at the...
ABC6.com
New York man found guilty of murdering 54-year-old Pawtucket woman in 2020
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man from New York was found guilty Tuesday of the murder of a 54-year-old Pawtucket woman in 2020 on New Year’s Day. Jack Doherty, 26, of Albany, was found guilty of murder in the killing Cheryl Smith on Jan. 1, 202o, at her home on Baxter Street in Pawtucket.
ABC6.com
3 Rhode Island State Police troopers struck in separate crashes in less than a week
SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said three troopers were struck in separate crashes in less than a week. State police said the first crash happened Monday night on Interstate 95 north in Providence when a trooper responding to a previous crash was inside his cruiser blocking a lane and was struck by a vehicle while inside his cruiser.
ABC6.com
Crews respond to Attleboro house fire
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Crews responded to an early morning house fire in Attleboro on Friday. The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. on Division Street. Attleboro police told ABC 6 News crews at the scene that the fire remains an “ongoing investigation.”. This is a developing...
ABC6.com
RISP reports 3 crashes involving troopers
SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island State Police said they were involved in three wrecks that resulted in cruisers getting struck. State police said the first crash happened Monday night on 95 North in Providence when a trooper responding to a previous crash was inside his cruiser blocking and lane and was struck by a vehicle while inside his cruiser.
ABC6.com
Emergency crews looking for missing senior citizen in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Emergency crews are actively looking for a missing 63-year-old man in North Smithfield. Philip Emond was last seen by family members just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the backyard of their property. Emond, who recently moved to North Smithfield from North Providence, suffers...
ABC6.com
URI granted $1.3M to help stop overdoses in New England
KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The University of Rhode Island on Wednesday was granted $1.3 million in federal funding to help stop overdoses in New England. With the funding, the university’s Community First Responders Program expanded to the Northeast Rural Opioid Technical Assistance Regional Center for community overdose reversal training.
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation to install lane split on Washington Bridge in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that it will install a lane split on the Washington Bridge. The lane split will take place Friday on Interstate 195 west in East Providence. “The new traffic pattern creates a work zone in the middle...
