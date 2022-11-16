One minor is reportedly behind dozens of racist threats against 50 historically Black colleges and universities this year, according to the FBI. The unnamed individual would allegedly ring up the HBCUs and claim that there was a bomb or shooter on campus, disrupting academic studies and rattling students. No bombs were ever found to solidify the empty threats. The calls spurred a federal hate crime investigation involving more than half of the FBI’s field offices, and Education Department grants of up to $150,000 for security upgrades and mental health resources. The offender was charged for an unrelated crime in a state court, allowing the feds to continue monitoring and restricting them in an attempt to prevent further threats from being made, officials said on Monday. “We’re pleased that the FBI has brought someone to justice,” Senior Vice President of the UNCF Lodriguez Murray told the Washington Post. “This does not make up for the terror that has been caused on our campuses and the impacts on our students’ operations, classes and most importantly mental health.”Read it at The Washington Post

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO