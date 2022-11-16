Read full article on original website
iheart.com
FBI Links One Juvenile To Dozens Of HBCU Bomb Threats
Many of the bomb threats that targeted the country's HBCUs earlier this year have been linked to a single juvenile, according to the FBI. On Monday (November 14), a senior FBI official said the juvenile, who was not identified, was prosecuted as a minor by state authorities, ending the long-standing probe into the more than 50 racially-motivated threats that rocked Black colleges across the nation, per USA Today.
FBI Identifies Boy Who Made Threats Against 50+ HBCUs, Churches
A minor boy is responsible for a series of threats made against over 50 HBCUs, churches, and other institutions.
FBI identifies one suspect in bomb threat calls at HBCUs
FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday that the agency has zeroed in on one suspect following a string of bomb threats at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) made earlier this year. The surge in bomb threats started Jan. 5, when Howard University and seven other historically Black institutions were...
One Minor Behind Most Racist Threats Against Black Colleges This Year, Feds Say
One minor is reportedly behind dozens of racist threats against 50 historically Black colleges and universities this year, according to the FBI. The unnamed individual would allegedly ring up the HBCUs and claim that there was a bomb or shooter on campus, disrupting academic studies and rattling students. No bombs were ever found to solidify the empty threats. The calls spurred a federal hate crime investigation involving more than half of the FBI’s field offices, and Education Department grants of up to $150,000 for security upgrades and mental health resources. The offender was charged for an unrelated crime in a state court, allowing the feds to continue monitoring and restricting them in an attempt to prevent further threats from being made, officials said on Monday. “We’re pleased that the FBI has brought someone to justice,” Senior Vice President of the UNCF Lodriguez Murray told the Washington Post. “This does not make up for the terror that has been caused on our campuses and the impacts on our students’ operations, classes and most importantly mental health.”Read it at The Washington Post
The family of an Alabama inmate killed in prison found out he was dead when a fellow inmate texted them, explaining there was 'no security' around during the attack, lawyer says
Other inmates were "hollering for the police to get him to the infirmary but the officers was nowhere to be found," one text read.
Jury sentences 5 MS-13 gang members to life for kidnapping, murdering two boys in 2016
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 13, 2020. Some readers may find the details below disturbing. Read with caution. A jury sentenced five members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, to life in prison on Wednesday for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of two boys back in 2016.
Convicted killer slain in California prison attack
IMPERIAL, Calif. (AP) — A California prison inmate serving a life sentence has died after he was attacked with hand-made weapons by two other prisoners, state corrections officials said Tuesday. William Quintero, 47, was attacked Monday in a recreation yard at Centinela State Prison and was airlifted to a hospital where he died about nine hours later, authorities said. Two weapons were recovered. The prison is located in Imperial County, north of the Mexican border.
YSL Member Receives Three Life Sentences After Being Named In RICO Case
The young member of Young Thug's YSL crew was convicted of multiple charges.
Louisiana begins moving child inmates to notorious Angola prison’s former death row unit
Eight incarcerated young people have been moved from troubled detention facilities across Louisiana to a former death row unit on the grounds of Louisiana State Penitentiary, the “first phase” of the state’s “youth transfer” process to the notorious prison known as Angola, among other facilities.The West Feliciana Center for Youth at Angola – the site of a former plantation fuelled by slave labour that is now among the largest maximum security prisons in the US – stands near the gates to the sprawling prison complex.Four children from the Acadiana Center for Youth at St Martinville and four others from...
Prosecutors: HOA board members stole millions from residents
MIAMI (AP) — Several current and former board members on one of Florida’s largest homeowners associations have been charged with stealing more than $2 million of residents’ money. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced a mix of theft, fraud and money laundering charges on Tuesday against current president Monica Isabel Ghilardi, 52; board member Myriam Arango Rodgers, 76; former board member Yoleidis Lopez Garcia, 47; former president Marglli Gallego, 41; and Jose Antonio Gonzalez, 45, who is Gallego’s husband and accused of running two companies that were paid at least $1.26 million in HOA funds. “This case is not closed,” Fernandez Rundle said during a news conference. “These are not the end of the criminal arrests.” Gallego had been the Hammocks Community Association’s president until she was arrested in April 2021 on theft charges. That arrest was part of a long-running probe that also led to the new charges. The HOA oversees 40 communities and over 6,500 units in West Kendall, located southwest of Miami.
10-Year-Old Black Student Faces Charges After Hugging School Counselor
A Florida school counselor has accused the 10-year-old boy of groping her during a hug, allegations he and his family have denied and say are reminiscent of Emmett Till's case.
Man who dragged officer into mob of rioters on Jan. 6 sentenced to 7½ years in prison
A Tennessee man who dragged a police officer into a mob, initiating one of the most harrowing acts of violence in the U.S. Capitol attack, is sentenced.
Click10.com
U.S. offers $3M reward for 3 Haitians identified as gang leaders
MIAMI – The U.S. is offering a $3 million reward for information leading to the arrest of three men who are accused of leading gangs in Haiti that engage in kidnapping. The FBI released three flyers with pictures of Lanmo Sanjou, Jermaine Stephenson, and Vitel’homme Innocent. They are wanted for their role in the kidnapping of a group of Christian missionaries from the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 16, 2021.
Guilty: A former Capitol police officer was convicted on a charge he obstructed the January 6 investigation
Current and former Capitol police officers testified at the trial of Michael Riley, who was found guilty of warning a rioter to delete evidence.
Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’
An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
The Trump Org trial is suddenly derailed after DA's coughing witness tests positive for COVID-19
Prosecutors' 1st witness in the Trump Organization tax fraud trial has tested positive for COVID-19. The trial was adjourned to Monday after Jeffrey McConney, the company's controller, fell ill. McConney had coughed throughout his testimony Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial has been halted for at...
Almost every Black officer at this Tennessee police department says they’ve experienced discrimination
Almost all the 15 Black officers at the police department in Knoxville, Tennessee, have felt discriminated against, according to an external review of the department. And none of them thinks the promotional process is fair, either. The recently released review was conducted by 21CP Solutions, a consulting firm that specializes...
Former Weatherman Lands Behind Bars For Elaborate Scheme To Scam Millions While Pretending To Be A Spy
For years, Garrison Courtney pretended to be a covert officer of the CIA, secretly raking in millions of dollars from unsuspecting members of the intelligence and defense communities who believed the former weatherman was a talented spy. But Courtney’s web of lies would come crashing down in 2020 when he...
WATCH: White Officer Stomps on Homeless Black Man in Indiana, Faces Federal Charges for Violating Civil Rights
An Indianapolis police sergeant faces federal charges after a bodycam video captured him stomping on a handcuffed Black homeless man’s face. Eric Huxley, 44, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the victim’s civil rights by using excessive force and has been suspended without pay, according to FOX 59. He also reportedly faces termination along with local felony charges of battery and official misconduct.
Charles Bronson’s next parole hearing will be held in public after prisoner’s request approved
The next Parole Board hearing for Charles Bronson, one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners, will take place in public.The Parole Board granted an application for the case of the notorious prisoner – now known as Charles Salvador – to be heard in public. A date is yet to be set.In a document setting out the decision to hold the hearing in public, Parole Board chairwoman Caroline Corby said: “I have concluded that a public hearing is in the interests of justice in the case of Mr Salvador. “I therefore grant the application for the hearing to be held in...
