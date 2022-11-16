Donald Trump has announced that he is running for President again in 2024. At an event at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, the former president officially began his 3rd bid for the highest office in the land. While he will undoubtably still have a strong and enthusiastic base, the real question is, what will Ron DeSantis do, and who will Republican voters side with if he does run?

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO