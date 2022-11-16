Read full article on original website
Related
WIBC.com
Pence to CNN Town Hall: Americans Need Leadership Other than Trump
WASHINGTON–Americans need new leadership in the White House, according to former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence. That’s what he said Wednesday night at CNN Town Hall when asked about Donald Trump running for President in 2024. “People want the type of leadership that will bring us...
WIBC.com
Donald Trump Is Back!
Donald Trump has announced that he is running for President again in 2024. At an event at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, the former president officially began his 3rd bid for the highest office in the land. While he will undoubtably still have a strong and enthusiastic base, the real question is, what will Ron DeSantis do, and who will Republican voters side with if he does run?
WIBC.com
McConnell Overwhelmingly Reelected Republican Leader of Senate
Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected as leader of the Republicans Wednesday, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the Senate GOP campaign chief who criticized McConnell after a disappointing performance in the midterm elections that kept Senate control with Democrats. GOP senators met for more than three hours...
WIBC.com
Why Sen. Braun Is Ready To See McConnell Out of Minority Leadership
WASHINGTON--Sometimes change is a good thing. Republican Sen. Mike Braun wants change i the U.S. Senate. He’s supporting the replacement of Kentucky Sen, Mitch McConnell as leader of the party, with Sen. Rick Scott of Florida. “I think that he has been co-opted by the system,” said Braun, talking...
WIBC.com
Pelosi Will Step Aside As House Democratic Leader
WASHINGTON--After more than 20 years as the face of House Democrat, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Thursday that she will abdicate the role, and will not seek election as minority leader in January. Republicans take control of the House then after winning a narrow majority in elections last week. The...
White House hosts wedding as Biden granddaughter gets hitched
President Joe Biden welcomed guests to the White House Saturday for the wedding of his granddaughter Naomi -- an unprecedented ceremony that was closed to the press. - 'Pop' - The White House has given few details on this wedding, which is classified as strictly private and is closed to the press.
Former anti-abortion activist alleges leak in 2014 Supreme Court case authored by Alito
Amid the ongoing investigation of the explosive Supreme Court abortion decision leak in May, a former anti-abortion activist is alleging another case authored by Justice Samuel Alito was also leaked back in 2014.
Comments / 0