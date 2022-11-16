Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Hickman boys basketball looks to win third consecutive CMAC championship
Boys basketball teams in the Central Missouri Activities Conference are set to begin the 2022-23 season,which means a fresh start for each program. Some teams are hoping to improve after last season, and several teams will contend to prevent Hickman from winning its third straight conference title. Hickman.
Columbia Missourian
Former MU men's basketball players making impacts at the professional level
Across 3 continents and 5 different leagues, seven players represent the Missouri men's basketball at the professional level. 19 days into November, here’s how they have performed through the month so far. Clarkson, Porter Jr shining in the NBA.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge boys soccer falls short in Class 4 state semifinal
Rock Bridge boys soccer fell just short in the Class 4 state semifinal, losing 3-2 to reigning champion Rockhurst in a tightly contested match Friday in Fenton. The Bruins jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but couldn't hold on, giving up three goals before the halftime whistle. A second half goal from Nicholas Schneider brought them within one, but the Hawklets outlasted the Columbia side.
The Heat is on: West Central wins Illinois 8-player state football championship
MONMOUTH, Ill. -- "The greatest of all times." That was a slogan for Buffalo Wild Wings, a restaurant in Burlington where the West Central High School football team decided to chase its dream of winning a state championship. ...
Columbia Missourian
Blair Oaks, Boonville continue treks toward state championships
Blair Oaks (11-0) looks to keep its undefeated season alive as it takes on Lift for Life (9-3) in the MSHSAA Class 2 quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cardinal Ritter High School. Last Friday, quarterback Dylan Hair added to an illustrious high school career, becoming the first quarterback in...
