Columbia Missourian

Hickman boys basketball looks to win third consecutive CMAC championship

Boys basketball teams in the Central Missouri Activities Conference are set to begin the 2022-23 season,which means a fresh start for each program. Some teams are hoping to improve after last season, and several teams will contend to prevent Hickman from winning its third straight conference title. Hickman.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge boys soccer falls short in Class 4 state semifinal

Rock Bridge boys soccer fell just short in the Class 4 state semifinal, losing 3-2 to reigning champion Rockhurst in a tightly contested match Friday in Fenton. The Bruins jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but couldn't hold on, giving up three goals before the halftime whistle. A second half goal from Nicholas Schneider brought them within one, but the Hawklets outlasted the Columbia side.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Blair Oaks, Boonville continue treks toward state championships

Blair Oaks (11-0) looks to keep its undefeated season alive as it takes on Lift for Life (9-3) in the MSHSAA Class 2 quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cardinal Ritter High School. Last Friday, quarterback Dylan Hair added to an illustrious high school career, becoming the first quarterback in...
BOONVILLE, MO

