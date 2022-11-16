Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
Related
MLB
Goldy claims first NL MVP; Arenado finishes 3rd
Painfully close so many times before in a career highlighted by its consistent brilliance, Cardinals star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt finally captured his first National League MVP Award on Thursday night. Goldschmidt, twice a runner-up and a top-six finisher five times, beat out Padres third baseman Manny Machado and teammate...
MLB
New Pirates first baseman Choi is ready to be a leader
This story was excerpted from Justice delos Santos' Pirates Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Pirates entered the offseason with several boxes that needed to be checked. First base was one. Veteran leadership was another. With the acquisition of Ji-Man Choi from the Rays via trade on Nov. 10, Pittsburgh has, at least partially, addressed both areas with one move.
MLB
Engel among 3 non-tendered by White Sox
The White Sox parted ways with some of their defensive depth at Friday’s non-tender deadline, declining to offer 2023 contracts to infielder Danny Mendick and outfielders Adam Engel and Mark Payton. Chicago tendered contracts to all of its other arbitration-eligible players: right-handers Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Reynaldo López, Michael...
MLB
Candelario among 7 non-tendered by Tigers
DETROIT -- Jeimer Candelario shared the Major League lead in doubles in the 2021 season and looked like an emerging young hitter. Now, the switch-hitting third baseman is a free agent looking for a home for a potential bounce-back season after the Tigers declined to offer him a contract by Friday’s non-tender deadline.
MLB
Which Tigers could be on the roster bubble?
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Once, Jeimer Candelario and Willi Castro were young trade acquisitions who were key parts of the Tigers’ youth movement that general manager Al Avila was putting together. Four years later, they’re among the first decisions that Scott Harris has to make as Detroit’s president of baseball operations weighs how to get the team headed in the right direction again.
MLB
Here are the Cy Young Award vote totals
Below are point totals for the 2022 Cy Young Award balloting, as voted on by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Ballots for each award were submitted before the start of the postseason from two writers in every city, based on the league covered. The system rewards seven...
MLB
Bucs tender Newman, then deal to Reds for Moreta
The Pirates’ biggest question coming into the non-tender deadline regarded the status of Kevin Newman. Would they tender him, or would they non-tender him and lean into the youth movement? The answer: a tender and a trade. Pittsburgh tendered Newman a contract for the 2023 season, then subsequently traded...
MLB
Mariners add versatile Hummel in trade for Lewis
SEATTLE -- The Kyle Lewis era in Seattle is officially over, as the Mariners announced that they’ve traded the 2020 AL Rookie of the Year Award winner to Arizona in exchange for catcher/outfielder Cooper Hummel, a one-for-one deal. TRADE DETAILS. Mariners receive: OF/C Cooper Hummel. D-backs receive: OF Kyle...
MLB
Mariners get Teoscar from Jays for pair of pitchers
SEATTLE -- The first blockbuster trade of the offseason has been made, and perhaps fittingly, Jerry Dipoto is involved. The Mariners’ president of baseball operations and general manager Justin Hollander finalized a deal with the Blue Jays for All-Star outfielder and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner Teoscar Hernández. In return, Seattle sent leverage reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko to Toronto.
MLB
Longoria thanks SF as veteran enters free agency for 1st time
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. One day after the Giants declined Evan Longoria’s $13 million club option for 2023, the veteran third baseman seemingly bid farewell to San Francisco with a heartfelt post on Instagram.
MLB
Nationals non-tender Fedde, Voit, Romero
The Nationals could have gaps to fill in their roster this offseason after they non-tendered righty starter Erick Fedde and first baseman/designated hitter Luke Voit. The club also non-tendered right-hander Tommy Romero, bringing the 40-man roster to 38. Fedde, 29, was a 2014 first-round Draft pick by Washington. He pitched...
MLB
Judge joins rare club as MVP free agent
When he was named the 2022 American League MVP on Thursday night, Aaron Judge became only the sixth player in MLB history to become a free agent in the same year as he won an MVP Award. It isn't often that the best player in either league is on the open market -- it happened just once before Judge in the last three decades.
MLB
Anderson, Neidert non-tendered by Marlins
MIAMI -- The Marlins tendered contracts for the 2023 season to all but two of their arbitration-eligible players ahead of Friday night's deadline: third baseman/outfielder Brian Anderson and right-hander Nick Neidert. In addition, high-leverage reliever Dylan Floro agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $3.9 million to avoid arbitration, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
MLB
Blue Jays add RHP Swanson, LHP Macko in deal for Teoscar
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have traded Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners in an early, major move that lays the groundwork for the rest of this organization’s offseason. In return, the Blue Jays are acquiring right-handed reliever Erik Swanson, who broke out with a dominant 2022 season in the Mariners’ bullpen, and left-hander Adam Macko, a 21-year-old starter who slotted in as Toronto’s No. 8 prospect per MLB Pipeline.
MLB
This A's prospect stood out in the AFL
This story was excerpted from Martín Gallegos' Athletics Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Of the eight prospects representing the A’s in the Arizona Fall League, Lawrence Butler entered with perhaps the most to prove after injuries limited him to just 84 Minor League games during the regular season. By the end of the AFL, the outfielder certainly stood out.
MLB
Astros non-tender hard-throwing RHP James
HOUSTON -- Josh James, a hard-throwing right-hander who set the Astros' rookie single-season record for strikeouts by a relief pitcher with 99 in 2019 and earned a win in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series, was non-tendered by the club on Friday night, making him a free agent and likely ending his tenure with the team that drafted him in the 34th round in 2014.
MLB
What Wong's option means for top prospect
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy's Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brewers general manager Matt Arnold was surprised that anyone was surprised when the club exercised its $10 million option to bring back second baseman Kolten Wong -- essentially an $8 million expenditure because Wong had a $2 million buyout.
MLB
Phillies announce Bryce Harper will have UCL surgery
PHILADELPHIA -- Do not panic, but Bryce Harper will have surgery next Wednesday to repair the torn UCL in his right elbow. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski offered no timetable for Harper’s 2023 return, but he will be expected to play at some point. Dombrowski said Wednesday that the Phillies will know more once they learn what type of surgery Harper needs, which will not happen until he is on orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache’s operating table in Los Angeles.
MLB
5 active pitchers who are due for a Cy Young
The Cy Young Award results, as you might have heard, were announced Wednesday night, and your winners, in what was hardly a surprise, were Houston’s Justin Verlander and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara. It was Verlander’s third Cy Young Award and Alcantara’s first -- the first Cy Young for that Marlins franchise.
MLB
Top 30 prospects from 2022 Fall League
Since its inception in 1992, the Arizona Fall League has sent more than 60 percent of its participants and more than 3,000 players to the big leagues. That group includes Hall of Famers Roy Halladay, Derek Jeter and Mike Piazza, another Cooperstown lock in Albert Pujols and this year's American League MVP (Aaron Judge) and AL Rookie of the Year (Julio Rodríguez).
Comments / 0