Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens New Location, Complete With Drive-ThroughGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona this weekKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
Carlos Correa’s latest move amid free agency will make Twins fans hyped
Carlos Correa is either considering a return to the Minnesota Twins or he simply happens to be great friends with the Twins’ players. He was recently seen FaceTiming with Minnesota’s Jose Miranda and Jorge Polanco at a recent event, per Do-Hyoung Park. Additionally, Park reports that Byron Buxton said he talks to Carlos Correa on a weekly basis and Correa is still in a Twins group text.
Angles, Twins Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade
The Angels have bolstered their infield this Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela in a trade with the Twins. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to break the news that the Twins traded Urshela to the Angels in exchange for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. This trade has been confirmed by both parties.
Phillies provide discouraging update on Bryce Harper's injury
All-Star Bryce Harper dealt with an elbow injury for most of the 2022 season, and on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies provided an inauspicious update on the slugger's status for 2023. Speaking during the Phillies end of season media availability, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced that Harper would have...
Seattle Mariners make a surprise trade for an All-Star outfielder
The Seattle Mariners made their first notable acquisition of the MLB offseason today when they traded for one-time Toronto Blue
Yardbarker
Yankees showing interest in top free agent shortstops
While the New York Yankees are focused on trying to re-sign homegrown superstar Aaron Judge this offseason, they also have recently gauged interest in some possible backup plans, and one of them is a top star from their biggest rival. The MLB free agency market for shortstops this winter is...
Yardbarker
Mets steal flame throwing Yankees bullpen arm off waivers
Yesterday afternoon, the New York Mets claimed an intriguing bullpen pitcher, Stephen Ridings , through waivers. He had formerly been with the New York Yankees since January 2021. Ridings is still a young player at just 27 years old. He offers a ton of size at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds....
Yardbarker
Guillermo Heredia pens farewell to Braves Country
In case you missed it yesterday, the Braves designated Guillermo Heredia for assignment to make room on their 40-man roster. There’s still a chance he could end up signing a minor-league contract with the organization; however, if his latest Instagram post is any indication, it doesn’t appear that there is anything in the works.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect
After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
Yardbarker
Yankees and Mariners discussing potential Gleyber Torres trade
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made it known to other GMs around the league that his infielders were available for trade. Notably, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Josh Donaldson, and Gleyber Torres seem to be on the market, with the Seattle Mariners actually showing interest in Torres to plug their vacancy at second base.
Yardbarker
10 free agent pitchers the White Sox should consider
After reviewing ten outfield names and five second base names that the White Sox could consider adding via free agency, we now arrive at the starting pitcher category. Through Ethan Katz, the White Sox have been rather transparent about their need to add another starting pitcher, while also stating that this pitcher is not likely to come from inside the system via Garrett Crochet.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Made 'Several Offers' In Free Agency, Expect To Break News Soon
Will the Boston Red Sox be announcing that they've signed some impact players in the coming days? It sounds like there is internal optimism after an active couple of weeks behind the scenes. The team has plenty of money freed up this offseason, and some key players they intend to...
Yardbarker
Kyler Murray May Miss More Time
After not playing last weekend due to a hamstring injury, reports have now come out suggesting Kyler Murray will be out for 1-2 more weeks. According to NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, Murray could miss, “another week or so.”. Ironically, the last time Murray missed multiple weeks in a row...
