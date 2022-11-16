Read full article on original website
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Brandon Ballet Brings the Nutcracker to Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeBrandon, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
MLB
Angels bulk up infield with trade for Urshela
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have been looking to add to their overall depth this offseason and did just that on Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela from the Twins in exchange for Minor League right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. Urshela, 31, gives the Angels a veteran third baseman who also has some...
MLB
Goldy claims first NL MVP; Arenado finishes 3rd
Painfully close so many times before in a career highlighted by its consistent brilliance, Cardinals star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt finally captured his first National League MVP Award on Thursday night. Goldschmidt, twice a runner-up and a top-six finisher five times, beat out Padres third baseman Manny Machado and teammate...
MLB
Candelario among 7 non-tendered by Tigers
DETROIT -- Jeimer Candelario shared the Major League lead in doubles in the 2021 season and looked like an emerging young hitter. Now, the switch-hitting third baseman is a free agent looking for a home for a potential bounce-back season after the Tigers declined to offer him a contract by Friday’s non-tender deadline.
MLB
Top 30 prospects from 2022 Fall League
Since its inception in 1992, the Arizona Fall League has sent more than 60 percent of its participants and more than 3,000 players to the big leagues. That group includes Hall of Famers Roy Halladay, Derek Jeter and Mike Piazza, another Cooperstown lock in Albert Pujols and this year's American League MVP (Aaron Judge) and AL Rookie of the Year (Julio Rodríguez).
MLB
What Wong's option means for top prospect
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy's Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brewers general manager Matt Arnold was surprised that anyone was surprised when the club exercised its $10 million option to bring back second baseman Kolten Wong -- essentially an $8 million expenditure because Wong had a $2 million buyout.
MLB
Mariners add versatile Hummel in trade for Lewis
SEATTLE -- The Kyle Lewis era in Seattle is officially over, as the Mariners announced that they’ve traded the 2020 AL Rookie of the Year Award winner to Arizona in exchange for catcher/outfielder Cooper Hummel, a one-for-one deal. TRADE DETAILS. Mariners receive: OF/C Cooper Hummel. D-backs receive: OF Kyle...
MLB
5 active pitchers who are due for a Cy Young
The Cy Young Award results, as you might have heard, were announced Wednesday night, and your winners, in what was hardly a surprise, were Houston’s Justin Verlander and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara. It was Verlander’s third Cy Young Award and Alcantara’s first -- the first Cy Young for that Marlins franchise.
MLB
Engel among 3 non-tendered by White Sox
The White Sox parted ways with some of their defensive depth at Friday’s non-tender deadline, declining to offer 2023 contracts to infielder Danny Mendick and outfielders Adam Engel and Mark Payton. Chicago tendered contracts to all of its other arbitration-eligible players: right-handers Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Reynaldo López, Michael...
MLB
New Pirates first baseman Choi is ready to be a leader
This story was excerpted from Justice delos Santos' Pirates Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Pirates entered the offseason with several boxes that needed to be checked. First base was one. Veteran leadership was another. With the acquisition of Ji-Man Choi from the Rays via trade on Nov. 10, Pittsburgh has, at least partially, addressed both areas with one move.
MLB
Alonso among 5 Mets to get NL MVP votes
NEW YORK -- The Mets may not have taken home the first MVP Award in club history, but they still fared remarkably well in balloting following their 101-win season. Five Mets earned spots on National League MVP ballots, including Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, who finished eighth and ninth, respectively. Jeff McNeil, Edwin Díaz and Starling Marte also received votes.
MLB
Longoria thanks SF as veteran enters free agency for 1st time
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. One day after the Giants declined Evan Longoria’s $13 million club option for 2023, the veteran third baseman seemingly bid farewell to San Francisco with a heartfelt post on Instagram.
MLB
Cardinals non-tender former closer Reyes
After his massive potential as a frontline starter and even as a lights-out closer was derailed due to arm injuries over the past seven seasons, Alex Reyes’ tumultuous run with the Cardinals ended on Friday. The Cardinals announced that they would not offer Reyes a contract for the 2023...
MLB
The teams in the mix for the star shortstops
We know what’s readily available in the free-agent shopping market this winter, and that’s shortstops. There are four star-level ones out there this year, in whatever order you choose to rank them: Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner. What’s not quite as clear, though, is...
MLB
Torrens among three non-tendered by Mariners
SEATTLE -- One day after trading Kyle Lewis to Arizona, the Mariners further adjusted their roster when opting to non-tender catchers Luis Torrens and Brian O’Keefe and reliever Luke Weaver, trimming their 40-man roster to 37 as the Hot Stove season gets ready to heat up. Torrens was the...
MLB
Mariners get Teoscar from Jays for pair of pitchers
SEATTLE -- The first blockbuster trade of the offseason has been made, and perhaps fittingly, Jerry Dipoto is involved. The Mariners’ president of baseball operations and general manager Justin Hollander finalized a deal with the Blue Jays for All-Star outfielder and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner Teoscar Hernández. In return, Seattle sent leverage reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko to Toronto.
MLB
Manoah finishes third in AL Cy Young race
TORONTO -- Coming off a breakout season in which he emerged as one of baseball’s rare combinations of dominance and durability, Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah finished third in the voting for the American League Cy Young Award, as revealed on Wednesday night on MLB Network. Astros ace Justin...
MLB
Blue Jays add RHP Swanson, LHP Macko in deal for Teoscar
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have traded Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners in an early, major move that lays the groundwork for the rest of this organization’s offseason. In return, the Blue Jays are acquiring right-handed reliever Erik Swanson, who broke out with a dominant 2022 season in the Mariners’ bullpen, and left-hander Adam Macko, a 21-year-old starter who slotted in as Toronto’s No. 8 prospect per MLB Pipeline.
MLB
Braves sign Matzek, Soroka, non-tender 5 others
Braves pitchers Tyler Matzek and Mike Soroka avoided arbitration by signing Major League deals on Friday. The team also non-tendered outfielder Guillermo Heredia and right-handers Silvino Bracho, Alan Rangel, Jackson Stephens and Brooks Wilson. Matzek signed a two-year deal worth $3.1 million that includes a $5.5 million club option with...
MLB
Phils tender contract to Hoskins, 5 other arb-eligibles
PHILADELPHIA -- Dave Dombrowski said the Phillies would offer Rhys Hoskins a contract before Friday’s 8 p.m. ET non-tender deadline. They did, and it was a no-brainer. But then so was every other Phillies player eligible for salary arbitration, including José Alvarado, Ranger Suárez, Seranthony Domínguez, Edmundo Sosa and Sam Coonrod.
