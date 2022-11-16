Read full article on original website
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Michigan State hangs on for home win over Villanova in Gavitt Tipoff Games
Michigan State was cruising, heading toward a comfortable win over a Villanova team that appeared to be a bigger brand than a threat to this battle-tested Spartan team. Breslin Center was charged up through much of the final 13-plus minutes after an electrifying transition dunk from springy sophomore guard Jaden Akins.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Villanova
Villanova made its first appearance at Breslin Center Friday night as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, and the Wildcats nearly came away with their first major win under new head coach Kyle Neptune. The host Spartans saw their 16-point second half lead trimmed to one with less than a minute to play, and Villanova had the ball late with a chance to silence a home crowd that reached deafening levels at different stages.
Kentucky radio announcer going above and beyond to call Wildcats games this weekend
This weekend, the Kentucky football and basketball teams will take on top-five opponents in games against No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Gonzaga, respectively, played 2,160 miles apart. Tom Leach, known as "The Voice of the Wildcats," plans to call both games, according to Mark Story of the Lexington Herald-Leader...
Defense stars as Vanderbilt basketball obliterates Morehead State
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Returning the vast majority of its key defenders on last year's No. 40-ranked defense per KenPom.com, Vanderbilt figured to give opponents headaches when they have the ball this season. Instead, the Commodores mostly created headaches for themselves through three games as Temple and Memphis lit up the black and gold.
Georgia football releases hype trailer for Kentucky game
LEXINGTON, KY. -- It's the eve of the eighth and final conference game of the regular season for Georgia and the team released its 10th game trailer of the season. As the Bulldogs ready themselves to take on Kentucky, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted a 62-second feature titled 'Sound of silence,' narrated by former Dawgs kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. Watch the video below.
Juwan Howard and Michigan Suddenly Conflicted About Unwritten Rules
Michigan Man upset with younger Michigan Men over bad job losing.
Bielema to coach Illini at Michigan after mother's passing
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema will coach the Illini at No. 3 Michigan, just two days after his mother, Marilyn, passed away. Bielema traveled with the Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) and will be on the sideline for the 11 a.m. kickoff against the Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) at Michigan Stadium, an Illinois football spokesman told Illini Inquirer.
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball run coming for Michigan?
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich discuss the...
Five star Junior Karter Knox talks Louisville and Kentucky official visits
Karter Knox, a top 10 prospect in the junior class has taken two official visits this year. The 6-foot-6 five star who attends Tampa Catholic (Fla.) officially visited both Kentucky and Louisville with more expected throughout the year. “I’m not that far along in my recruitment process, Knox said. “I’ve...
aseaofblue.com
College football insider expects major assistant coach changes for Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats have not had the season many expected to see this year with the amount of talent they had taking the field. The poor results on the field have many wondering how much of this staff will still be here in 2023, and it looks like the answer could be a lot of change in Lexington.
Ohio State-Michigan loser still has College Football Playoff path
Like most things in life, there’s an easy way and a hard way. This is true for Ohio State and Michigan’s path to the College Football Playoff this season. For either team, the easy way is to win this weekend – the Buckeyes are at Maryland and the Wolverines host Illinois – setting up No. 2 vs. No. 3 in a defacto Big Ten Championship Game semifinal on the last weekend of the college football season. If the Scarlet and Gray or the Maize and Blue win that game, it’s off to compete for a national championship.
The Man In Charge Of Michigan's No. 1 Defense Breaks It All Down
Michigan's defense currently ranks No. 1 in scoring defense, rush defense, total defense and in first downs given up. To put it bluntly — the Wolverines are dominating. It's not necessarily surprising given the talent on the roster or the fact that Jim Harbaugh has been at the helm for eight seasons now, but it is surprising that the unit has not skipped a single beat, and may actually be better in 2022 than it was in 2021, during the transition from Mike Macdonald to Jesse Minter. Normally there are some bumps in the road and a learning curve for the defensive players, but that has not been the case for Minter and U-M in 2022.
247Sports
