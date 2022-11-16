ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Villanova

Villanova made its first appearance at Breslin Center Friday night as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, and the Wildcats nearly came away with their first major win under new head coach Kyle Neptune. The host Spartans saw their 16-point second half lead trimmed to one with less than a minute to play, and Villanova had the ball late with a chance to silence a home crowd that reached deafening levels at different stages.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Defense stars as Vanderbilt basketball obliterates Morehead State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Returning the vast majority of its key defenders on last year's No. 40-ranked defense per KenPom.com, Vanderbilt figured to give opponents headaches when they have the ball this season. Instead, the Commodores mostly created headaches for themselves through three games as Temple and Memphis lit up the black and gold.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Georgia football releases hype trailer for Kentucky game

LEXINGTON, KY. -- It's the eve of the eighth and final conference game of the regular season for Georgia and the team released its 10th game trailer of the season. As the Bulldogs ready themselves to take on Kentucky, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted a 62-second feature titled 'Sound of silence,' narrated by former Dawgs kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. Watch the video below.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Bielema to coach Illini at Michigan after mother's passing

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema will coach the Illini at No. 3 Michigan, just two days after his mother, Marilyn, passed away. Bielema traveled with the Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) and will be on the sideline for the 11 a.m. kickoff against the Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) at Michigan Stadium, an Illinois football spokesman told Illini Inquirer.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Michigan Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball run coming for Michigan?

The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich discuss the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Ohio State-Michigan loser still has College Football Playoff path

Like most things in life, there’s an easy way and a hard way. This is true for Ohio State and Michigan’s path to the College Football Playoff this season. For either team, the easy way is to win this weekend – the Buckeyes are at Maryland and the Wolverines host Illinois – setting up No. 2 vs. No. 3 in a defacto Big Ten Championship Game semifinal on the last weekend of the college football season. If the Scarlet and Gray or the Maize and Blue win that game, it’s off to compete for a national championship.
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

The Man In Charge Of Michigan's No. 1 Defense Breaks It All Down

Michigan's defense currently ranks No. 1 in scoring defense, rush defense, total defense and in first downs given up. To put it bluntly — the Wolverines are dominating. It's not necessarily surprising given the talent on the roster or the fact that Jim Harbaugh has been at the helm for eight seasons now, but it is surprising that the unit has not skipped a single beat, and may actually be better in 2022 than it was in 2021, during the transition from Mike Macdonald to Jesse Minter. Normally there are some bumps in the road and a learning curve for the defensive players, but that has not been the case for Minter and U-M in 2022.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

247Sports

