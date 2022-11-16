It’s hard to imagine two more different performances a team could put up in back-to-back weeks than what the Dallas Cowboys did in Weeks 10 and 11. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys limped out of Lambeau Field having blown a 14-point fourth-quarter lead to the floundering Green Bay Packers, then posted the largest road victory in franchise history against the previously 8-1 Minnesota Vikings, who had just knocked off a Super Bowl favorite in overtime. Dallas’ performance in Minnesota was almost perfect. The offense scored 40 for the second time this year. The defense only took the ball away once and still held the Vikings’ offense to 183 total yards and three points. There weren’t many glaring issues Sunday afternoon for the Cowboys and their report card for the game reflects that, so let’s look at some grades for their Week 11 win over the Vikings.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO