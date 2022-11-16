Read full article on original website
After dropping a stunner to the Washington Commanders on their home turf in Week 10, the Philadelphia Eagles are no longer the NFL’s lone undefeated team. I know, talk about a bummer, right? Fortunately, at 8-1, the Eagles still had the best record in football, and that honor remains heading into Week 12, as Nick Sirianni‘s squad was able to secure a comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts in spectacular fashion to place another notch in the win column.
It’s hard to imagine two more different performances a team could put up in back-to-back weeks than what the Dallas Cowboys did in Weeks 10 and 11. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys limped out of Lambeau Field having blown a 14-point fourth-quarter lead to the floundering Green Bay Packers, then posted the largest road victory in franchise history against the previously 8-1 Minnesota Vikings, who had just knocked off a Super Bowl favorite in overtime. Dallas’ performance in Minnesota was almost perfect. The offense scored 40 for the second time this year. The defense only took the ball away once and still held the Vikings’ offense to 183 total yards and three points. There weren’t many glaring issues Sunday afternoon for the Cowboys and their report card for the game reflects that, so let’s look at some grades for their Week 11 win over the Vikings.
