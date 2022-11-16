ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EW Howell Construction Group Completes 68,000-SF St. Johnland Assisted Living in Kings Park, NY

St. Johnland Assisted Living – Credit Giuseppe Iuliucci. (Plainview, N.Y.) – EW Howell Construction Group, one of the region’s leading builders, announces the completion of the new St. Johnland Assisted Living at 393 Sunken Meadow Road in Kings Park, NY. The two-story, 68,000-square-foot facility on Long Island’s North Shore offers 80 residential units and 100 beds.
KINGS PARK, NY
CBS New York

Neighbors upset by sudden removal of trees, plants near LIRR tracks on Long Island

GREENLAWN, N.Y. - Several blocks of trees and shrubs along railroad tracks in one Long Island hamlet are suddenly gone. Greenery that provided safety barriers, created privacy and muffled sounds. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the homeowners are asking the LIRR "why?"Lorraine Hartnett just bough new curtains to muffle sound and protect her privacy. "With all the vegetation gone, you can see through my front window, out my back door," Hartnett said. Across the street, where trees and shrubs once stood, stumps and lumber remain. There is nothing to block the sights and sound of Long Island Rail Road trains. "Forced to live in a...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Q 105.7

Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors

Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bassey BY

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601

WHITE PLAINS, NY

