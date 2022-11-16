Read full article on original website
Related
informedinfrastructure.com
EW Howell Construction Group Completes 68,000-SF St. Johnland Assisted Living in Kings Park, NY
St. Johnland Assisted Living – Credit Giuseppe Iuliucci. (Plainview, N.Y.) – EW Howell Construction Group, one of the region’s leading builders, announces the completion of the new St. Johnland Assisted Living at 393 Sunken Meadow Road in Kings Park, NY. The two-story, 68,000-square-foot facility on Long Island’s North Shore offers 80 residential units and 100 beds.
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly
For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)
Neighbors upset by sudden removal of trees, plants near LIRR tracks on Long Island
GREENLAWN, N.Y. - Several blocks of trees and shrubs along railroad tracks in one Long Island hamlet are suddenly gone. Greenery that provided safety barriers, created privacy and muffled sounds. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the homeowners are asking the LIRR "why?"Lorraine Hartnett just bough new curtains to muffle sound and protect her privacy. "With all the vegetation gone, you can see through my front window, out my back door," Hartnett said. Across the street, where trees and shrubs once stood, stumps and lumber remain. There is nothing to block the sights and sound of Long Island Rail Road trains. "Forced to live in a...
Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors
Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
WBEN Interview: Hochul to declare state of emergency, close thruway to commercial traffic
Gov. Hochul issues a state of emergency for Western New York starting this morning as the lake effect bands shift north into Metro Buffalo. The Thruway will be closed to commercial vehicles at 4pm today.
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
Planning Board OKs drive-in restaurant and retail building on Rt. 58, self-storage warehouse in Polish Town, townhouses on Third Street
A site plan for a drive-in restaurant and a 5,000-square foot retail building on Route 58 and Osborn Avenue gained final approval Thursday from the Riverhead Planning Board. The board voted 3-1 to approve the site plan, with member Joseph Baier voting no and member George Nunnaro absent. “I think...
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse offers holiday catering and group dining. 914-697-8600. Location: 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. "Fogo de Chão is an internationally-renowned steakhouse from Brazil that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old culinary art of churrasco – roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. Please join us in our dining room, in our more casual Bar Fogo, or bring the Fogo Experience to you with Fogo To-Go or Catering. Visit our website to make a reservation or place an order."
Town officials seek to tie up loose ends to bring ice rink to Veterans Memorial Park￼
When the Riverhead Town Board authorized a contract on Oct. 4 with the nonprofit Peconic Hockey Foundation to bring an ice rink to Veterans Memorial Park, town officials expressed excitement for the project and for the opportunity to continue developing the flagship park. But since then town officials have been...
Comments / 0