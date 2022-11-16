Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program Deadline to Apply Expanded, Increased EligibilityMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New York Pays $90 Per Quick Call. What Agency Do You Need To Contact?C. HeslopNew York City, NY
US cities most beloved baby namesInna DNew York City, NY
Related
rew-online.com
Alpine Investors To Open NYC Offices at Zero Irving
Alpine Investors, a people-driven private equity firm known for investments in software and services industries, leased 22,000 square feet of newly constructed office space at Zero Irving, taking space on the building’s 12th and 14th floors. RAL Development Services (RAL), the developer of Zero Irving through a partnership with JRE Partners, announced the deal, which continues the finance- and tech-driven lease-up of this dynamic, highly amenitized work environment in Union Square where only two floors remain available.
rew-online.com
CBRE Arranges $20.5 Million Sale of 160 units in Trenton, NJ
CBRE announced today the sales of both Colonial Gardens and Grand Court Villas in Trenton, NJ for a combined value of $20.5 million. CBRE’s Tri-State Capital Markets Group consisting of Rich Gatto, Fahri Ozturk, and Zach McHale represented Metropolitan America in the transactions. The CBRE team was also responsible for procuring the buyers for each.
rew-online.com
World Wide Group selects Rose Associates to manage trio of NYC multifamily properties
Rose Associates, Inc., the New York-based multifamily real estate developer and manager, announced that World Wide Group has selected Rose Property Management Group to manage three multifamily properties in New York City. Two of the properties, Luna LIC and QLIC, are located in Long Island City, and 110 Green Street...
rew-online.com
Onyx Equities Earns BOMA NJ Heart TOBY® Award and Wins Three Property Category Awards
Thursday, October 27th was a big night for real estate owner and operator Onyx Equities. Hosted by the NJ Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA), The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY®) 2022 awards resulted in Onyx Equities receiving top recognition in 3 of 15 categories, and the firm earning the impressive Heart Award for support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of New Jersey, and All Stars Project of New Jersey.
rew-online.com
The Garnet at 1620 Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvestant, Brooklyn 100% Leased — Residential and Retail
The Garnet, an elegant 11 story,103-unit modern housing complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, has reached 100-percent occupancy, as well as signed Theradynamics as the retail tenant. It will be the first Brooklyn location for the popular rehabilitation facility. The mixed middle-income building was developed by BFC Partners with SMJ Development, and...
rew-online.com
American Equity Partners welcomes clinical trials company to repositioned NJ office
JLL announced that it is nearing full occupancy at the 120,528 square foot, Class A office property located at 10 Independence Blvd. in Warren, N.J., following a new lease with clinical trial company, Amici Clinical Research. Amici is a division of the IMA Group’s network of integrated research sites specializing...
rew-online.com
The Moinian Group and Bushburg Begin Vertical Construction on Empire State Dairy Company Redevelopment and Expansion
The Moinian Group, one of the world’s largest privately held real estate investment companies and Brooklyn-based integrated real estate development and management company Bushburg, today announced that vertical construction has commenced on the redevelopment and expansion of The Empire State Dairy Company site, located at 2840 Atlantic Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn. The project’s architect is Dattner Architects and final completion is projected for January 2024.
rew-online.com
NAI Fennelly Negotiates Sale of 27,362-Square-Foot Industrial Building in Trenton, N.J.
NAI Fennelly, one of New Jersey and Pennsylvania’s most experienced and successful independent full-service commercial real estate service providers, announces the sale of a 27,362-square-foot industrial building at 480 Lalor Street in Trenton, N.J. for $1.8M. Jerry Fennelly, SIOR, President of NAI Fennelly, and Matt Fennelly, Sales Associate, represented the seller, Switlik Survival Products, Inc., in the transaction with buyer, Howco Management.
rew-online.com
Reynolds Asset Management Announces $22 Million Sale of New Jersey Mixed-Use Property
In a continued effort to build up local communities, Reynolds Asset Management (Reynolds) announced the sale of a newly constructed five-story elevator building, with both residential units and commercial retail space, to a longtime New Jersey property owner via a 1031 exchange. Named Mosaic on Main, the mixed-use building, which is situated in New Jersey’s Somerset County, sold for $22 million.
Royal Farms Announces Grand Opening
BRICK – After years of anticipation, the Royal Farms in Brick Township has confirmed a grand opening date. The store will be opening its doors to welcome customers on December 8, located at the intersection of Routes 88 and 70. “It’s been a long wait but the wait is...
rew-online.com
Naftali Group, Access Industries Close on $385 Million Construction Loan for 470 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg
Naftali Group, a leading privately held global real estate development and investment firm based in New York, which is partnering with Access Industries, a U.S.-based industrial group with global strategic investments, today announced a significant construction loan for the transformative Williamsburg waterfront development at 470 Kent Avenue. Together, the firms have closed on a $385 million construction financing package for the Brooklyn property, which will include three buildings reaching as tall as 22 stories at 470 Kent Avenue with approximately more than 645,000 square feet of space and 561 total units between them, as well as approximately 19,000 square feet of commercial space across all buildings. The project broke ground already and is estimated to be completed in 2025.
rew-online.com
$57.5M financing secured for New Jersey multi-housing community
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged the $57.5M financing of EVO, a 220-unit, newly built, luxury multi-housing property located in downtown Englewood, New Jersey. JLL represented the sponsorship, a joint venture between Claremont Development, Cypress Equity Investments and Battery Global Advisors, to secure the eight-year, fixed-rate loan...
rew-online.com
Credits roll for iconic film building in Manhattan’s Theater District
JLL Capital Markets has been retained to sell 245 West 55th St., a 12-story commercial loft building in Midtown that was home to the legendary DuArt film processing company for nearly 100 years. DuArt was founded by Al Young in the penthouse of 245 West 55th St. when it was.
therealdeal.com
Midwood sells $33M penthouse at UES condo project
UPDATED, Nov. 17, 2022, 1 p.m.: John Usdan wasn’t keen on having a combined unit at his Midwood Investment & Development’s condo building on the Upper East Side, but has pulled in 33 million good reasons to do so. The sale of the penthouse at 150 East 78th...
rew-online.com
The Olayan Group debuts Manhattan’s newest public garden
The Olayan Group today held a ceremony with elected officials and city leaders to open a new, half-acre public garden at 550 Madison Avenue between 55th and 56th streets in Manhattan. The opening of the garden, the first new green space in Midtown in decades, comes as Olayan completes the...
Popular Wholesale Retailer Opening Its First Store In Passaic County, NJ
I'm a big fan of wholesale retailers, they're the only places I know of where I can get a full palette of cake, four new tires, and enough laundry detergent to last me an eternity. What's also fun is after spending an hour or so milling around and getting all...
rew-online.com
The Gotham Organization and RiseBoro Community Partnership Celebrate the Completion and Opening of Gotham Point in Long Island City
The Gotham Organization, together with RiseBoro Community Partnership, today celebrated the completion of Gotham Point, the newest residential development in the Hunter’s Point South waterfront neighborhood of Long Island City, Queens. The project offers an affordable housing component as well as market rate, and a dedicated senior living wing with special programming led by RiseBoro.
Popular Jersey Shore Bar & Grill Shuttering
A popular bar and grill restaurant in Monmouth County is closing after 30 years. Main Street Bar & Grill at 735 Route 35 is expected to close before the end of the year. “We still have about 6 weeks so let’s make it (a) great ending,” a Facebook post said.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
HMart to open new store on Tuesday on Long Island
Specialty Grocer HMart will open its newest store on Long Island in New York on Tuesday, according to the Korean grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 34-51 48th Street and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood, Asian groceries and housewares. The Asian supermarket chain will open...
Tolls on tunnels and bridges between New York and New Jersey going up
Officials say the high rate of inflation, as reflected in the U.S. Consumer Price Index, triggered the increase.
Comments / 0