Naftali Group, a leading privately held global real estate development and investment firm based in New York, which is partnering with Access Industries, a U.S.-based industrial group with global strategic investments, today announced a significant construction loan for the transformative Williamsburg waterfront development at 470 Kent Avenue. Together, the firms have closed on a $385 million construction financing package for the Brooklyn property, which will include three buildings reaching as tall as 22 stories at 470 Kent Avenue with approximately more than 645,000 square feet of space and 561 total units between them, as well as approximately 19,000 square feet of commercial space across all buildings. The project broke ground already and is estimated to be completed in 2025.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO