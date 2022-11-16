ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Branch, NJ

rew-online.com

NAI Fennelly Negotiates Sale of 27,362-Square-Foot Industrial Building in Trenton, N.J.

NAI Fennelly, one of New Jersey and Pennsylvania’s most experienced and successful independent full-service commercial real estate service providers, announces the sale of a 27,362-square-foot industrial building at 480 Lalor Street in Trenton, N.J. for $1.8M. Jerry Fennelly, SIOR, President of NAI Fennelly, and Matt Fennelly, Sales Associate, represented the seller, Switlik Survival Products, Inc., in the transaction with buyer, Howco Management.
TRENTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River is under new ownership

Allenhurst-based Bielat Santore & Co. on Wednesday said Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River was sold to local business owner and entrepreneur, Chris Garbooshian, for an undisclosed price. Garbooshian purchased Gregory’s Seafood in Manchester through Bielat Santore sales agent Robert Gillis in April. Gllis was also instrumental in procuring Pisces...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
rew-online.com

The Garnet at 1620 Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvestant, Brooklyn 100% Leased — Residential and Retail

The Garnet, an elegant 11 story,103-unit modern housing complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, has reached 100-percent occupancy, as well as signed Theradynamics as the retail tenant. It will be the first Brooklyn location for the popular rehabilitation facility. The mixed middle-income building was developed by BFC Partners with SMJ Development, and...
BROOKLYN, NY
92.7 WOBM

2023 Beach Badge Sale for this Ocean County, NJ Beach

We've heard recently that some beach badges for our local beaches have gone up, not this beach, there's a discount. Every year, Berkeley Township gives us discount beach badges at our Berkeley Township Beach at Seaside Park. If you're wondering where our Berkeley Township Beach is, it's (White Sands Beach) 20th - 23rd Avenues, the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley Township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
rew-online.com

Naftali Group, Access Industries Close on $385 Million Construction Loan for 470 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg

Naftali Group, a leading privately held global real estate development and investment firm based in New York, which is partnering with Access Industries, a U.S.-based industrial group with global strategic investments, today announced a significant construction loan for the transformative Williamsburg waterfront development at 470 Kent Avenue. Together, the firms have closed on a $385 million construction financing package for the Brooklyn property, which will include three buildings reaching as tall as 22 stories at 470 Kent Avenue with approximately more than 645,000 square feet of space and 561 total units between them, as well as approximately 19,000 square feet of commercial space across all buildings. The project broke ground already and is estimated to be completed in 2025.
BROOKLYN, NY
roi-nj.com

Popular Monmouth County restaurant chain trades hands; expansion, franchises and food truck in near future

After 60 years of ownership, a popular Monmouth County chain of hot dog restaurants has traded hands. The WindMill was acquired by the Epstein family in late October. New ownership plans to invest heavily in improving the restaurants’ physical appearance and expanding the chain’s five locations that have been serving Jersey Shore locals and visitors in Asbury Park, Belmar, North Long Branch, Red Bank and the West End of Long Branch. It is even planning to debut a food truck in 2023, which will enhance the company’s catering capabilities and bring the WindMill’s iconic food to a larger area across the region. Franchise opportunities are also in the potential future.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
rew-online.com

$57.5M financing secured for New Jersey multi-housing community

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged the $57.5M financing of EVO, a 220-unit, newly built, luxury multi-housing property located in downtown Englewood, New Jersey. JLL represented the sponsorship, a joint venture between Claremont Development, Cypress Equity Investments and Battery Global Advisors, to secure the eight-year, fixed-rate loan...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
rew-online.com

Onyx Equities Earns BOMA NJ Heart TOBY® Award and Wins Three Property Category Awards

Thursday, October 27th was a big night for real estate owner and operator Onyx Equities. Hosted by the NJ Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA), The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY®) 2022 awards resulted in Onyx Equities receiving top recognition in 3 of 15 categories, and the firm earning the impressive Heart Award for support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of New Jersey, and All Stars Project of New Jersey.
NEWARK, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Dining Out: Family-run Flemington bakery remains true to Italian roots

When you bite into a pastry, cookie or cake from Italian Bakery & Espresso Bar in Flemington, N.J., you are biting into recipes developed during 100 years of family history. Jack Mannino operated a pizzeria when he first came to this country but wanted to return to being a pastry baker, a job he trained for and loved in Sicily.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
rew-online.com

Eight Long Island shopping centers sell for $375M

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $375 million sale of an eight-property, retail shopping center portfolio located across Long Island in Great Neck, Woodbury, Massapequa Park, Greenvale, West Islip and Syosset. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Kabro Associates. Kimco Realty acquired the...
GREAT NECK, NY
rew-online.com

The Olayan Group debuts Manhattan’s newest public garden

The Olayan Group today held a ceremony with elected officials and city leaders to open a new, half-acre public garden at 550 Madison Avenue between 55th and 56th streets in Manhattan. The opening of the garden, the first new green space in Midtown in decades, comes as Olayan completes the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 The Point

New Holiday Shopping Choices at Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Tis' the season to be jolly and it's the season to find great deals for the holidays. I think people are looking for fresh ideas for gifts and bargains that fit their budget. Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls has several brand-new shops where people can find brand-new ideas for the holidays. Maybe something on your list for you or maybe something you didn't even think of, that you want to add to your holiday shopping list.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Monmouth County Park System hosts bus trip to Radio City Christmas Spectacular

(LINCROFT, NJ) -- Get into the spirit of the holidays by joining the Monmouth County Park System on a bus trip to see the Radio City Christmas Spectacular® in New York City on Friday, December 9. This unforgettable show features the high steppin’ Rockettes, a living nativity, and so much more! The bus leaves from Thompson Park, Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, at 1:00pm and will return at approximately 10:00pm.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

