The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"DianaGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
blufftontoday.com
Clemson basketball gets tough fight from Bellarmine but pulls away for 76-66 win
Clemson basketball was tested Friday night by Bellarmine, a third-year NCAA Division I program, but pulled away for a 76-66 victory at Littlejohn Coliseum. Bellarmine (2-2), a Louisville school from the Atlantic Sun Conference, stayed right with Clemson (3-1) most of the night and owned a 46-45 lead with 12 minutes remaining.
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football vs. Miami: Scouting report and score prediction
CLEMSON -- Clinging to slim but mathematically possible playoff hopes, Clemson will put a 39-game home winning streak on the line against Miami. The No. 9 Tigers (9-1, 7-0 ACC) and Hurricanes (5-5, 3-3) meet at Memorial Stadium on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ESPN). Clemson has dominated Miami in recent games,...
blufftontoday.com
How to watch the Clemson football vs. Miami game on TV, live stream plus game time
The Clemson Tigers are set to face the Miami Hurricanes this weekend after beating Louisville 31-16 Saturday night, clinching the ACC's Atlantic Division title. This win also extended the league's longest home winning streak to 39 games. Here's how you can watch:. How to watch the Clemson football vs. Miami...
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina women's basketball routs Clemson, takes first lead in rivalry series
CLEMSON — South Carolina women's basketball earned its 12th consecutive win over Clemson on Thursday, routing the Tigers, 85-31 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Gamecocks (3-0) took their first-ever lead in the all-time series against Clemson (3-1) with the win, now leading 34-33. When coach Dawn Staley took over the program in 2008, South Carolina trailed 32-21.
blufftontoday.com
Why Clemson football's run to postseason depends on how well D.J. Uiagalelei runs
CLEMSON – If Clemson football is going to make a championship run, the Tigers will do it by running with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. The junior starter took some knocks because of a sluggish offense against Syracuse and Notre Dame. He was benched in both, albeit once for two plays. When things got started last week against Louisville, the plan was to put Uiagalelei out there early to deliver those knocks and keep going.
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football coaches, players still wary of Miami Hurricanes despite recent dominance
CLEMSON – When Miami joined the ACC in 2004, the Hurricanes were expected to pack an immediate wallop, to bring strut and swagger to a league in dire need of a jolt. The inclusion of “The U” was supposed to result in a significant upgrade, providing ACC football with another perennial contender for national honors as well as adding a “bad boy” persona to an assemblage with a reputation for being a bit stoic and stodgy.
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football commit has score to settle with cousin in Daniel vs. Powdersville quarterfinal
Late Thursday night, Powdersville pummeled Chester in the AAA playoffs, Virginia Tech commit Thomas Williams sent a text to his cousin. The recipient of the message from the Patriots' standout running back was Clemson commit Misun “Tink” Kelley, a star player for the Daniel Lions. Daniel (12-0) would...
