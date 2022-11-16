Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1011now.com
Huskers Shut Down Hawkeyes in 3-0 Win
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the second week in a row, the Nebraska volleyball team picked up a sweep over Iowa, defeating the Hawkeyes 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 at XTream Arena on Friday night. The sixth-ranked Huskers (23-3, 15-2 Big Ten) posted their sixth straight sweep of the Hawkeyes (8-20, 2-15...
1011now.com
Huskers go cold in loss at St. John’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Keisei Tominaga led NU with 15 points, but St. John’s used a pair of decisive runs early in the second half to post a 70-50 victory in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Tominaga hit 5-of-8 shots, including 3-of-6 3-pointers, but the Huskers shot just 29.7 percent from the field and committed 17 turnovers that led to 21 Red Storm points. David Jones scored all 15 of his points in the second half for St. John’s (4-0), while Joel Soriano (17 points, 18 rebounds) and Posh Alexander also finished in double figures for the winners.
1011now.com
Huskers release 2023 softball schedule
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska softball team is scheduled to play a 56-game schedule this spring, including a 23-game conference slate. The Huskers will face a difficult schedule as nearly half of their games will be against postseason teams from last season. Nebraska will face 15 teams who competed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament including six Super Regional squads and four Women’s College World Series teams.
KETV.com
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts gives update on Huskers' coaching search
LINCOLN, Neb. — With signing day just a little more than a month away, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts shared his optimism Wednesday night about finding the best fit for the Huskers' next football coach. "Things are going well. We're where we had hoped to be and confident as...
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin in Week 12
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7, 2-5) return to Memorial Stadium for the home season finale Saturday as the Wisconsin Badgers (5-5, 3-4) come to town. The Huskers were all but eliminated from bowl eligibility with a road loss last Saturday at Michigan, but the Badgers will hope to clinch bowl eligibility with a win in Lincoln.
Former Nebraska Coach Doc Sadler Reportedly Lands New Job
Veteran college basketball coach Doc Sadler found a new position back in the Big 12. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the former Nebraska head coach will join Porter Moser's Oklahoma staff as a special advisor. In his first of three head-coaching jobs, Sadler led UTEP to a WAC...
Corn Nation
Huskers React Results: Fans will not attend games in 2023 but want an aircraft carrier
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. It is already the home season finale for the Nebraska Cornhuskers this season. The 2022...
1011now.com
Parkview Christian wins Class D6 state football championship
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Chandler Page rushed for 281 yards and two touchdowns to help Parkview Christian claim the Class D6 state championship. The Patriots rolled past Pawnee City, 50-25, on a frigid night at Cope Stadium in Kearney. Page’s scores both came in the second quarter when Parkview Christian...
1011now.com
Bill Busch speaks on Husker defensive progress
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Interim Defensive Coordinator Bill Busch spoke with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. He started with an opening statement on practice Wednesday and what he’s looking forward to in this week’s game against Wisconsin. “We were able to get some work...
fightsports.tv
David Avanesyan Set To Take Terence Crawford In ‘Hostile Territory’
Challenger David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) is confident that he will clinch a win despite the home crowd’s support to WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs). The pair will box on December 10 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Crawford vs Avanesyan...
1011now.com
Nebraska football team prepares for final home game of 2022
Three months ago Jon Beckenhauer had a stroke. Friday, he took time to thank first responders, his healthcare team, and his wife after he made a full recovery.
1011now.com
Huskers hit road for first time of season
The topic of overcrowding in Nebraska’s prisons was covered by experts at a forum called “Nebraska’s Prisons at a Crossroads.”. Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple suffered a sprained knee during a sideline collision on Saturday. Rescued dogs. Updated: 8 hours ago. A Malcolm woman is facing charges...
1011now.com
Foreign exchange student “living a dream” at Parkview Christian
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lucas Katayama remembers seeing his dad wear an Emmitt Smith jersey when he was 8 years old. He was hooked on American football ever since. “I always thought, ‘I love this jersey. Its so beautiful,’” Katayama said. Then the curious youngster watched his first NFL game beside his father in their home country of Brazil.
1011now.com
Nebraska vs Iowa game ball begins 344 mile journey raising awareness towards veteran suicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska and Iowa might be rivals on the field, but off the field they’re supporting a bigger cause together. Students and veterans in Nebraska began their journey to Iowa Wednesday at 6:15 a.m., carrying the game ball. As in years past, The Things They Carry...
1011now.com
Lincoln farmer holds winter clothing drive for Pine Ridge Reservation
The topic of overcrowding in Nebraska’s prisons was covered by experts at a forum called “Nebraska’s Prisons at a Crossroads.”. The Nebraska men's basketball team travels to St. John's for the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Whipple OK after sideline collision. Updated: 15 hours ago. Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark...
US News and World Report
The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska
It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
Runza mascot receives Holiday Passport stamp for the first time
Many of us, I imagine, would run away in fear at the sight of a dinosaur. But what if this particular dinosaur was holding an order of frings?
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
iheart.com
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
