Los Angeles, CA

Shannon scores 29, No. 15 Illinois rallies past No. 8 UCLA

LAS VEGAS (AP) — No. 19 Illinois rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat No. 8 UCLA 79-70 in the Continental Tire Main Event. Terrence Shannon Jr. made 8 of 9 3-pointers and scored 29 points with 10 rebounds. The Illini will play No. 16 Virginia in Sunday’s championship game. UCLA faces fifth-ranked Baylor in the consolation game. UCLA led 44-29 early in the second half. The Bruins were in front by 10 points when Illinois then went on a 22-6 run take a lead it never gave back.
Loyola Marymount stomps Georgetown with 2nd half blitz

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Keli Leaupepe scored 15 points and Justin Ahrens scored 12 on 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range and Loyola Marymount used the second half to rip Georgetown 84-66 in a Jamaica Classic contest. The Hoyas led 42-32 at halftime before Loyola Marymount (3-2) erupted for a 52-point second half. randon Murray scored 19 points for Georgetown (2-2) which made just three 3s in 16 attempts.
CSU Fullerton slips past Pacific 94-91 in double overtime

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 27 points, Jalen Harris added 21 and sank four free throws in the final 56 seconds to help CSU Fullerton edge Pacific 94-91 in double overtime.Wrightsell had eight rebounds for the Titans (3-1). Vincent Lee recorded 14 points and was 6 of 8 shooting and 2 of 9 from the free-throw line.Jordan Ivy-Curry led the way for the Tigers (2-2) with 19 points.
FULLERTON, CA
Ellis, Peterson, Morgan lead USC past Mount St. Mary's 83-74

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 19 points, Drew Peterson added 15 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists and Southern California beat Mount St. Mary’s 83-74. Joshua Morgan made 6 of 7 from the field and finished with career highs of 15 points and 12 rebounds. The 6-foot-11 junior added four blocks for USC (3-1) and has 15 this season. Peterson assisted on a layup by Ellis to close an 8-0 run that made it 59-44 with 9:20 to play and the Trojans led by double figures until a 10-0 run by Mount St. Mary’s trimmed its deficit to 75-68 with 2:43 remaining but the Mountaineers got no closer. Dakota Leffew scored 21 points for Mount St. Mary’s (1-3). Malik Jefferson had 16 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three blocks.
LOS ANGELES, CA

