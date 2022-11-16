Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
postsouth.com
LSU football vs. UAB: Score prediction and scouting report for Tigers' senior night game
BATON ROUGE - No. 6 LSU football will look to continue its winning ways in its matchup against UAB on senior night in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN2). LSU (8-2) struggled but found a way to win last Saturday in Fayetteville against Arkansas, escaping with a 13-10 victory in below-freezing temperatures. The win helped clinch the SEC West title and a trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game (No. 7 AFCA Coaches/No. 6 AP).
postsouth.com
What bowl game will LSU football make? Here are our best projections.
BATON ROUGE – With only two games before the start of postseason play, No. 6 LSU football is inching toward the end of Coach Brian Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge. It's been a year filled with pleasant surprises for Tigers fans, as LSU has defeated Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Arkansas in consecutive weeks to launch themselves into the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings while securing an SEC West title and a trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3.
postsouth.com
LSU football can make Rece Davis' head explode by beating Georgia, passing Tennessee | Toppmeyer
Rece Davis and David Pollack engaged in a borderline contentious disagreement on ESPN’s television set, and I don’t blame them, because a college football rankings show without debate is just a televised list. The talking heads considered Tuesday what the College Football Playoff selection committee might do if...
postsouth.com
LSU basketball score vs. New Orleans: Live updates from Matt McMahon's third game
BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball will look to stay undefeated, as New Orleans travels to the Pete Maravich Assembly to face the Tigers on Thursday (7 p.m CT., SEC Network+). LSU (2-0) has won its first two games of Coach Matt McMahon's tenure, defeating Kansas City and Arkansas State, 74-63 and 61-52, respectively. In the Tigers' win against the Red Wolves, Adam Miller led the way with 26 points on 9-for-15 shooting.
postsouth.com
LSU women's basketball score vs. Houston Christian: Live updates
Right now, LSU women's basketball is on triple digits watch every time it takes the court. The Tigers (3-0) have not only won their first three games of the 2022-23 season but absolutely annihilated each opponent by scoring more than 100 points in every game. Against Houston Christian (1-1) at...
postsouth.com
No. 15 LSU women's basketball overcomes slow start, coasts past Houston Christian
BATON ROUGE – Is it possible for a near 60-point win to not feel like a near 60-point win?. Thanks to approximately 6,000 elementary and middle school children, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center was buzzing Wednesday. The problem was that, coming out the locker room, LSU couldn't match the...
LSU Reveille
LSU football recruiting: Predicting the recruiting class of 2023
Brian Kelly and his staff's recruiting process give no signs of this being their first season in Baton Rouge. The Tigers currently hold the No. 4 recruiting class in the country, according to 247sports. The only SEC programs ranked ahead of them are Alabama and Georgia, but the Tigers aren’t done with their 2023 class, giving them the opportunity to potentially move up in the ranks.
NOLA.com
Louisiana football player injured in UVA shooting is off ventilator, recovering, family says
A Louisiana athlete seriously wounded in last weekend’s deadly shooting that authorities say targeted football players on the University of Virginia campus is in stable condition and recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries, his family says. UVA running back and Baton Rouge native Michael Hollins, 21, was removed from a...
brproud.com
Second Checkers coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s burger o’clock. A second Checkers will be opening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The newest location of the drive-thru chain will be at 11650 Coursey Boulevard and will be open seven days a week. Baton Rouge residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes, and Checkers seasoned fries.
postsouth.com
Edwards issues apology following Southern students killing 50 years ago
BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards apologized Wednesday on behalf of the state to former Southern University protest leaders and the families of two Southern students who were killed by an unidentified sheriff’s deputy 50 years ago. “To the extent that the state of Louisiana can try...
fox8live.com
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's 2022 school performance scores are in. See how your school fared.
The Louisiana Department of Education released 2022 school performance scores and letter grades on Wednesday. The overall scores for the state suggest a rebound from dropping ratings during the pandemic. The scores, commonly abbreviated as SPS, averaged about 77.1 in 2022. Scores were simulated in 2021 due to the effects...
theadvocate.com
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
wbrz.com
Man says he was chased, shot at near LSU; 19-year-old arrested in attack
BATON ROUGE - Police say a 19-year-old fired gunshots from a car window while chasing someone near LSU, triggering a campus-wide alert early Thursday morning. At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating the gunfire. Police sent out another notice about half-an-hour later saying the situation was under control.
WAFB.com
Road rage leads to shooting on North Boulevard; 1 man arrested
The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 29 minutes ago. Two people were...
lafourchegazette.com
St. Mary School District suspends girls basketball team for 45 days after fight
The St. Mary Parish School District has suspended the Morgan City girls' basketball team for 45 days after a fight during their last game – a decision which will have ripple down impacts on local teams. The Lady Tigers played Jeanerette on Nov. 15 and won 38-25. The St....
postsouth.com
Police chase from White Castle, Ascension Parish ends in Baton Rouge
Louisiana State Police and area law enforcement pursued a truck through multiple parishes the afternoon of Nov. 18. A witness in Donaldsonville said the truck nearly caused a wreck at the intersection of W. 10th St. and Hwy. 1 South. Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office vehicles were seen joining the chase as the truck headed through the city toward the Sunshine Bridge. The truck was seen speeding down Hwy. 1 from the White Castle area of Iberville Parish.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'My Southern Family Christmas,' filmed in Ascension Parish, to debut on Hallmark Channel Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
A sneak-peek preview of My Southern Family Christmas, which was filmed in Ascension Parish, is available on the Hallmark Channel website ahead of its Nov. 24 debut at 7 p.m. Even in a brief clip from the movie, the Town of Sorrento gets a shout-out in one of the character's lines. The site also includes a short trailer.
wbrz.com
Massive drag race taking off from Belle Rose raceway
BELLE ROSE - Not far from the capital city, the National Hot Rod Association is sponsoring the Cajun Classic National open at No Problem Raceway, which will take place from Nov. 17-19. More than three hundred racers from around the country will gather to set drag racing records. Cooter Hidalgo...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery
St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
Comments / 0