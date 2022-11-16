ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

postsouth.com

LSU football vs. UAB: Score prediction and scouting report for Tigers' senior night game

BATON ROUGE - No. 6 LSU football will look to continue its winning ways in its matchup against UAB on senior night in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN2). LSU (8-2) struggled but found a way to win last Saturday in Fayetteville against Arkansas, escaping with a 13-10 victory in below-freezing temperatures. The win helped clinch the SEC West title and a trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game (No. 7 AFCA Coaches/No. 6 AP).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
postsouth.com

What bowl game will LSU football make? Here are our best projections.

BATON ROUGE – With only two games before the start of postseason play, No. 6 LSU football is inching toward the end of Coach Brian Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge. It's been a year filled with pleasant surprises for Tigers fans, as LSU has defeated Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Arkansas in consecutive weeks to launch themselves into the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings while securing an SEC West title and a trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

LSU basketball score vs. New Orleans: Live updates from Matt McMahon's third game

BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball will look to stay undefeated, as New Orleans travels to the Pete Maravich Assembly to face the Tigers on Thursday (7 p.m CT., SEC Network+). LSU (2-0) has won its first two games of Coach Matt McMahon's tenure, defeating Kansas City and Arkansas State, 74-63 and 61-52, respectively. In the Tigers' win against the Red Wolves, Adam Miller led the way with 26 points on 9-for-15 shooting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

LSU women's basketball score vs. Houston Christian: Live updates

Right now, LSU women's basketball is on triple digits watch every time it takes the court. The Tigers (3-0) have not only won their first three games of the 2022-23 season but absolutely annihilated each opponent by scoring more than 100 points in every game. Against Houston Christian (1-1) at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU football recruiting: Predicting the recruiting class of 2023

Brian Kelly and his staff's recruiting process give no signs of this being their first season in Baton Rouge. The Tigers currently hold the No. 4 recruiting class in the country, according to 247sports. The only SEC programs ranked ahead of them are Alabama and Georgia, but the Tigers aren’t done with their 2023 class, giving them the opportunity to potentially move up in the ranks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Second Checkers coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s burger o’clock. A second Checkers will be opening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The newest location of the drive-thru chain will be at 11650 Coursey Boulevard and will be open seven days a week. Baton Rouge residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes, and Checkers seasoned fries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather

Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Man says he was chased, shot at near LSU; 19-year-old arrested in attack

BATON ROUGE - Police say a 19-year-old fired gunshots from a car window while chasing someone near LSU, triggering a campus-wide alert early Thursday morning. At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating the gunfire. Police sent out another notice about half-an-hour later saying the situation was under control.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Road rage leads to shooting on North Boulevard; 1 man arrested

The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 29 minutes ago. Two people were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Police chase from White Castle, Ascension Parish ends in Baton Rouge

Louisiana State Police and area law enforcement pursued a truck through multiple parishes the afternoon of Nov. 18. A witness in Donaldsonville said the truck nearly caused a wreck at the intersection of W. 10th St. and Hwy. 1 South. Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office vehicles were seen joining the chase as the truck headed through the city toward the Sunshine Bridge. The truck was seen speeding down Hwy. 1 from the White Castle area of Iberville Parish.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Massive drag race taking off from Belle Rose raceway

BELLE ROSE - Not far from the capital city, the National Hot Rod Association is sponsoring the Cajun Classic National open at No Problem Raceway, which will take place from Nov. 17-19. More than three hundred racers from around the country will gather to set drag racing records. Cooter Hidalgo...
BELLE ROSE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery

St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
BATON ROUGE, LA

