Charlottesville, VA

aseaofred.com

Liberty, Virginia Tech to honor UVA during game Saturday

Liberty and Virginia Tech, two of the four FBS playing members in the Commonwealth of Virginia, will meet on Saturday afternoon in Lynchburg, Virginia at Williams Stadium. The teams will take to the field with heavy hearts, as they give honor to the University of Virginia football team and community after three football players were killed and two other students were injured in a shooting Sunday night.
LYNCHBURG, VA
247Sports

Armaan Franklin leads No. 16 Virginia past No. 5 Baylor

Keyonte George is one of the best players in college basketball, but it was Armaan Franklin that stole the show on Friday night. Franklin scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half to help No. 16 Virginia to beat No. 5 Baylor 86-79 in the first game of the Continental Tires Main Event at T-Mobile Arena.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
lineups.com

NCAAB Betting Prediction For Baylor vs. Virginia (11/18/22)

Virginia and Baylor climbed to the top of the college basketball mountain in back-to-back tournaments, and both are built for a deep tournament run this season. A win in this neutral site game in Las Vegas could vault either team into the early championship conversation. Will Baylor hold the line, or is Virginia back to form after missing last year’s tournament?
WACO, TX
streakingthelawn.com

ACC Network to broadcast UVA memorial service live

ESPN announced Thursday afternoon that the ACC Network will broadcast the memorial service honoring the lives of Virginia football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, as well as the two students injured in Sunday’s deadly shooting, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan. The memorial service will...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Virginia Basketball’s Early Season NET Report

Though the Virginia Cavaliers are just two games into the regular season, most prognostications have the Hoos challenging for the ACC crown and firmly in the NCAA Tournament, so it is never too early to look at the future resume. As a refresher, when the NCAA Tournament committee convenes to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
TODAY.com

UVa cancels last home game of the season as school mourns

The suspect in the deadly shooting of three members of the University of Virginia's football team was denied bond in his first court appearance on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the school has canceled the last game of the season as the campus continues to come to terms with what happened. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.Nov. 17, 2022.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

UVA football player's father speaks out

FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee spoke with Warren Stewart, the father of Hunter Stewart a University of Virginia senior football player. Warren Stewart said the tragic event -- which left three of his son's teammates dead and two other students injured -- has shaken the entire UVA community.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Associated Press

Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.” An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police. The agency, which assumed primary responsibility in the case Thursday, said it could not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

247Sports

