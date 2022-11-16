Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
Related
Virginia Wins Emotional Game Over No. 5 Baylor
Las Vegas, NV-- No. 16 Virginia trailed by three points at halftime to No. 5 Baylor in the first round of the Continental Tire Main Event, but came out firing to use a 27-3 run to start the second half and held on to beat the Bears 86-79. After an...
aseaofred.com
Liberty, Virginia Tech to honor UVA during game Saturday
Liberty and Virginia Tech, two of the four FBS playing members in the Commonwealth of Virginia, will meet on Saturday afternoon in Lynchburg, Virginia at Williams Stadium. The teams will take to the field with heavy hearts, as they give honor to the University of Virginia football team and community after three football players were killed and two other students were injured in a shooting Sunday night.
Armaan Franklin leads No. 16 Virginia past No. 5 Baylor
Keyonte George is one of the best players in college basketball, but it was Armaan Franklin that stole the show on Friday night. Franklin scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half to help No. 16 Virginia to beat No. 5 Baylor 86-79 in the first game of the Continental Tires Main Event at T-Mobile Arena.
No. 1 North Carolina takes on high-scoring James Madison
Before sirens of concern go off regarding North Carolina’s underwhelming beginning to the season, the top-ranked Tar Heels are looking
lineups.com
NCAAB Betting Prediction For Baylor vs. Virginia (11/18/22)
Virginia and Baylor climbed to the top of the college basketball mountain in back-to-back tournaments, and both are built for a deep tournament run this season. A win in this neutral site game in Las Vegas could vault either team into the early championship conversation. Will Baylor hold the line, or is Virginia back to form after missing last year’s tournament?
streakingthelawn.com
ACC Network to broadcast UVA memorial service live
ESPN announced Thursday afternoon that the ACC Network will broadcast the memorial service honoring the lives of Virginia football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, as well as the two students injured in Sunday’s deadly shooting, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan. The memorial service will...
WJLA
Memorial service scheduled Saturday to honor UVA football players killed in shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA(7News) — The University of Virginia is holding a memorial service to honor the lives of three student-athletes killed in a tragic on-campus shooting. The service will be held in the John Paul Jones arena on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m., university officials said. Following multiple candle-lit...
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia Basketball’s Early Season NET Report
Though the Virginia Cavaliers are just two games into the regular season, most prognostications have the Hoos challenging for the ACC crown and firmly in the NCAA Tournament, so it is never too early to look at the future resume. As a refresher, when the NCAA Tournament committee convenes to...
cbs19news
Louisa welcomes familiar opponent to 'The Jungle' in region semifinals rematch
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The lone high school football game in the Central Virginia on Friday night takes place in 'The Jungle' with Louisa County hosting a familiar Salem team. "It's a big opportunity," senior quarterback Landon Wilson said, "Coach [Will] Patrick says you don't get another chance at...
'He was everything you'd want a son to be:' Virginia and Woodland communities mourn Lavel Davis Jr.
When Woodland High School suits up for its playoff game against Oceanside Collegiate Academy, they will do so in memory of one of their own. On their helmets there will be two additional decals on Friday night, the Virginia logo and a paw print with the number 13 in the middle, Lavel Davis Jr.'s high school jersey number.
TODAY.com
UVa cancels last home game of the season as school mourns
The suspect in the deadly shooting of three members of the University of Virginia's football team was denied bond in his first court appearance on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the school has canceled the last game of the season as the campus continues to come to terms with what happened. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.Nov. 17, 2022.
fox5dc.com
UVA football player's father speaks out
FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee spoke with Warren Stewart, the father of Hunter Stewart a University of Virginia senior football player. Warren Stewart said the tragic event -- which left three of his son's teammates dead and two other students injured -- has shaken the entire UVA community.
cvilletomorrow.org
In a 12-hour campus lockdown, many city residents near UVA didn’t know there was danger
Is there someone you know who wants more local news? Forward this email and tell them to sign up for our free newsletters here. It’s been a long week for Charlottesville and UVA. The subject of today’s newsletter, like Tuesday’s, is again the shooting at UVA Sunday night, and...
Augusta Free Press
Radio: Diving into the latest on the tragic shootings at the University of Virginia
The Mark Moses Show is joined by Chris Graham of the Augusta Free Press to go over the latest on the tragic shooting that took place this week on Grounds at UVA. The Mark Moses Show weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on Sports Radio 1560 The Fan & Sportsradio1560.com. You can also listen to Mark Mid days on 95.9 The Rocket.
Chilling New Details Emerge in the Triple Murder of UVA Football Players
Chilling new details have emerged in the killings of three University of Virginia football players.
Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.” An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police. The agency, which assumed primary responsibility in the case Thursday, said it could not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
Augusta Free Press
‘I know how much hurting is going on:’ Warner responds to UVA shootings
Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia held a media press conference Thursday morning and responded to the shooting of three football players at UVA. He spoke on “how many times we have seen these brutal, senseless killings” like at UVA on Sunday night. “I know people around Charlottesville, around...
WRIC TV
Two injured victims in U.Va. shooting recovering, campus offers tributes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) – Amidst the horrible incident that occurred on Sunday on the University of Virginia’s campus, there may be hope. The two victims who were injured during the shooting on the charter bus are recovering well. U.Va. student Marlee Morgan was reportedly discharged from the hospital...
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' parents speak out ahead of arraignment hearing
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father reportedly said his son had been "paranoid" a month before the shooting that left three UVA football players dead.
WJLA
Students killed in UVA shooting ID'ed as D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (7News) — Three University of Virginia football players are dead and two other students were wounded Sunday night following an on-campus shooting, according to university police. The suspect, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into police custody Monday morning after a manhunt overnight. During a...
247Sports
59K+
Followers
397K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0