Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Etna Green Council Sets Public Hearing On Residential TIF District
ETNA GREEN – Etna Green Town Council set a public hearing for the residential tax increment finance (TIF) district the town is working on creating. The public hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Etna Green Town Hall to answer any questions or concerns residents have in regards to the residential TIF.
Times-Union Newspaper
Duncan Steps Down From Winona Lake Council
WINONA LAKE — Denny Duncan is stepping down from Winona Lake Town Council after almost seven years. The Winona Lake Town Council recognized Duncan at its meeting on Tuesday, his last with the Council. His resignation is effective Nov. 30. Duncan, the current Council vice president, is required to...
Times-Union Newspaper
Survey Part Of County Parks Board’s Master Plan Process
Work on the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Department’s master plan continued during the Parks Board meeting Thursday with the need for public input emphasized. Donny Ritsema, senior community development planner with Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG), discussed the plans for upcoming engagement opportunities with the public. A couple weeks ago, he said, MACOG sent out an email to members of the master plan steering committee, as well as the Parks Board, that they were wanting to do a public input survey.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Shows Interest In U.S. 30 Planning
State officials expect a large crowd for the next public meeting in Warsaw that will take another look at options for a future limited-access highway through Kosciusko County. On Friday, consultants working for the Indiana Department of Transportation held a meeting in Warsaw as they continue to gather comments. The gathering at Warsaw Community Public Library was seen as a warm-up of what's expected at a Dec. 6 meeting at Lincoln Elementary School, where engineers will present a slew of maps covering many of the aspects in the proposal to reconstruct U.S. 30.
buildingindiana.com
Six Additional NWI Projects Start with READI Grant Funding
Thirty-four (34) projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation. The Northwest Indiana Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding. These selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending that will spur development and growth in Northwest Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
Times-Union Newspaper
Mayor Addresses Response To Semi-Bus Crash
Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer is proud of the way the community came together when a semi hit an Illinois school bus at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street in Warsaw on Saturday, Nov. 12, injuring 20 people. “(There was) a very unfortunate, horrible incident in the community last...
Times-Union Newspaper
Wilson Hopes To Be The County’s Next Coroner
Tracy Wilson started in the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office 17 years ago. Now, she’s seeking to fill the position of county coroner in the Dec. 1 Republican caucus as Tony Ciriello resigned from the elected position effective Dec. 31 after voters chose him to serve on the County Council.
WANE-TV
Stephanie Crandall announces run for Fort Wayne City Council
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A longtime staff member for Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced she will run for an At-Large seat on City Council. Stephanie Crandall, current Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for the city, said she will run as a Democrat. “I’ve been honored to serve the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Area Career Center Student Projects Change Lives With CASA
Warsaw Area Career (WACC) students recently partnered with CASA of Kosciusko County. In anticipation of the 2022 Holiday Festival to raise awareness and funding to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children who are entangled in the Kosciusko County court system by recruiting, training and supporting volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), teachers Marc Huffer and Andrea Miller took on special student-made projects to donate to the cause, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
Times-Union Newspaper
K21 Hosts Ribbon-Cutting, Free Community Skate At Miller Sunset Pavilion
WINONA LAKE - Twenty-six years after the first of four Kosciusko Leadership Academy white paper projects on an ice skating rink in the county, it’s become a reality. On Wednesday, the K21 Health Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Miller Sunset Pavilion, 789 Park Ave., Winona Lake, which includes an ice skating rink.
Times-Union Newspaper
Election Board Counts Provisional Ballots For General Election
Kosciusko County Election Board counted absentee ballots with issues and provisional ballots for the Nov. 8 general election during a meeting Friday. A provisional ballot is given to voters when there is a question about the voter's qualification to vote in the precinct, which is not resolved by a fail-safe procedure and the voter believes he/she is qualified to vote in the precinct or the voter has been challenged as not qualified to vote in his/her precinct, according to the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office website.
abc57.com
Tenant wants management to pay for property damage
Mark Thompson moved into Timberbrook apartments in Bristol, Indiana in February of 2022. Within a month and a half, he says he was exposed to hazardous conditions. "It was the pipe that for the raw sewage leave the house to go into the sewage system was disconnected completely," Mark said.
max983.net
Food Bank of Northern Indiana to Hold Mobile Turkey Distribution
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold a mobile turkey distribution in Marshall County Monday, November 21. The distribution events will be at the Trinity Lutheran Church at 430 Academy Road in Culver from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET, and the Plymouth Parks pool parking lot at 1500 Grand Avenue in Plymouth from noon to 2 p.m. ET.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Cebolla’s location shuttered due to cockroaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the Fort Wayne Cebolla’s locations has been closed by the Allen County Health Department. The health department closed the location at 602 E. Dupont Road on Monday after an inspection. A sign on the door of the establishment indicated an inspection showed cockroaches.
Times-Union Newspaper
CASA Thanks Community Tor Successful Holiday Festival Annual Fundraising Event
On Friday, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kosciusko County held its Annual Holiday Festival fundraiser. CASA hosted close to 400 corporate sponsors, business leaders and other CASA supporters at Image Air Charter’s hangar. The theme, “Strands of Lives Changed,” was inspired by CASA of Kosciusko County celebrating their 30th, or pearl, anniversary, of advocating for abused and neglected children. Once again, the community did their part to financially support CASA’s mission of providing advocates for children embroiled in the court system, according to a news release from CASA.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.19.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:56 a.m. Thursday - Corey Allen Bruson, 41, of 114 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw, arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 11:53 a.m. Thursday - Jaime...
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools responds to Rio Allred lawsuit
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) responds to a lawsuit filed against them for the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. ECS denied many allegations in the lawsuit, and said some of the alleged harassment was not reported to district administrators. ECS did, however, admit that Rio’s mother, Nicole...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 12:52 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 8800 block East CR 350N, Pierceton. James R. Shock reported the theft of a vehicle. Value: $5,000. 7:58 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 3700 block West Old Road 30, Warsaw. Officers investigated a civil...
WNDU
Mullen achieves funding necessary for purchase of old Hummer factory
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Mullen announced that it has arranged the funding it needs to buy the Mishawaka factory where the civilian Hummer was once made. In a news release, Mullen said it has raised $150,000,000 from its existing shareholders to accelerate the production and delivery of electric crossover vehicles.
Times-Union Newspaper
Margaret L. ‘Peggy’ Anderson
Margaret L. “Peggy” Anderson, 87, of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. Peggy was born in Warsaw on Dec. 1, 1934, the daughter of the late Marshall and Marjorie May Griswold. She graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’52. Peggy enjoyed...
Comments / 0