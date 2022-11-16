Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Mayor Addresses Response To Semi-Bus Crash
Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer is proud of the way the community came together when a semi hit an Illinois school bus at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street in Warsaw on Saturday, Nov. 12, injuring 20 people. “(There was) a very unfortunate, horrible incident in the community last...
WANE-TV
Language barrier for trucker accused in Warsaw bus crash delays court hearing
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A court hearing for the semi-driver accused of crashing his rig into a school bus carrying a high school hockey team has been rescheduled for Monday. Victor Santos had been scheduled to appear for his initial hearing in Kosciusko County at 1 p.m. Thursday....
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.19.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:56 a.m. Thursday - Corey Allen Bruson, 41, of 114 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw, arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 11:53 a.m. Thursday - Jaime...
WANE-TV
Victims in US 24 semitruck crash ID’d
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 24 near Interstate 469 left two people dead and another in critical condition Thursday afternoon, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD). Police responded to the crash involving an SUV and a semitruck at approximately 2:24 p.m. An...
WANE-TV
Man to get 3 years for fatal trail crossing crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of reckless homicide in a crash that killed a woman crossing the Pufferbelly Trail on Carroll Road will be sentenced to three years in prison if a judge accepts his guilty plea next month. Jermaine D. Freeman pleaded guilty...
inkfreenews.com
Two Transported To Goshen Hospital After Collision On US 6
SYRACUSE — Two of the three persons involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 6 and CR 127 were transported to Goshen Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The two individuals were the driver and passenger of a...
fortwaynesnbc.com
SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES: Semi strikes SUV, 2 dead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Thursday, November 17 around 2 p.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to a crash on US 24 east of I-469. Sheriff’s deputies say it was a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi-trailer. Officers determined the SUV slowed as...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Morning crash knocks crossing guard out of chair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Third St. and Sherman Blvd. on Friday, Nov. 18, around 8:30 a.m. An SUV struck a crossing guard, knocking her out of her chair. Officials say no serious injuries were...
WOWO News
Two dead, one critical after crash on U.S. 24 Thursday afternoon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says that two people died and one was left in critical condition after a crash shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon on U.S. 24, east of I-469. On arrival, officers determined that an eastbound Kia SUV was slowed...
WNDU
Mishawaka police officer adopts baby from safe surrender box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Adoption Day in St. Joseph County, a time for families to finalize adoptions in court!. In March of this year, Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized the adoption of their 8-year-old daughter Kaia, when just a few weeks later, DCS called again.
Disassembled gun found in luggage, Indiana man arrested at Newark Airport
NEWARK — For the 12th time in 2022, a gun has been caught at a checkpoint of Newark Liberty International Airport. According to the Transportation Security Administration, a man from Indiana was arrested on Nov. 16 after attempting to get 15 bullets and a disassembled handgun through security at Terminal B.
abc57.com
Lane restrictions on Bremen Highway beginning November 21
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane restrictions will be in place on Bremen Highway beginning Monday for concrete road repairs. Restrictions will be in place just south of Dragoon Trail starting at 9 a.m. North- and southbound traffic will be maintained. Left turn restrictions could be in place from Bremen Highway to...
Man hospitalized for mental health evaluation after barricading in home
The Fort Wayne Police Department, on the order of an Allen County judge, helped transport a man to the hospital for a mental health evaluation following an hours-long standoff.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Shows Interest In U.S. 30 Planning
State officials expect a large crowd for the next public meeting in Warsaw that will take another look at options for a future limited-access highway through Kosciusko County. On Friday, consultants working for the Indiana Department of Transportation held a meeting in Warsaw as they continue to gather comments. The gathering at Warsaw Community Public Library was seen as a warm-up of what's expected at a Dec. 6 meeting at Lincoln Elementary School, where engineers will present a slew of maps covering many of the aspects in the proposal to reconstruct U.S. 30.
wfft.com
Man injured in shooting in Southtown Walmart parking lot in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One man has non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the Southtown Walmart parking lot, according to Fort Wayne Police. The call came in just after 4 p.m. When medics arrived, they found the man with life-threatening injuries. His condition later improved to non-life-threatening at...
WANE-TV
Former Fort Wayne teacher admits to battery, sentence suspended
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 75-year-old substitute teacher who admitted to slapping a special needs student will serve no jail time, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Jeffrey J. McCracken pleaded guilty to one Level 6 felony count of battery to a person under 14 years old Wednesday...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Cebolla’s location shuttered due to cockroaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the Fort Wayne Cebolla’s locations has been closed by the Allen County Health Department. The health department closed the location at 602 E. Dupont Road on Monday after an inspection. A sign on the door of the establishment indicated an inspection showed cockroaches.
WNDU
Mullen achieves funding necessary for purchase of old Hummer factory
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Mullen announced that it has arranged the funding it needs to buy the Mishawaka factory where the civilian Hummer was once made. In a news release, Mullen said it has raised $150,000,000 from its existing shareholders to accelerate the production and delivery of electric crossover vehicles.
Times-Union Newspaper
Margaret L. ‘Peggy’ Anderson
Margaret L. “Peggy” Anderson, 87, of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. Peggy was born in Warsaw on Dec. 1, 1934, the daughter of the late Marshall and Marjorie May Griswold. She graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’52. Peggy enjoyed...
