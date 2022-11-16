NORTH MANCHESTER – Manchester University is waiving the enrollment deposit for incoming undergraduate students this fall. "We're waiving deposits for many of the same reasons we waived it during the pandemic, all related to families' financial concerns. These days, it is inflation and the state of the economy," said Ryon Kaopuiki, vice president for enrollment. "We listen to prospective students and their families, and it is clear that waiving the deposit will be helpful to many."

NORTH MANCHESTER, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO