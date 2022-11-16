Read full article on original website
Carol R. Swartz
Carol R. Windler Swartz, 57, of Syracuse and Carmel, died at her home on Lake Wawasee, surrounded with love from her family. Carol was born in Lafayette on Sept. 1, 1965, to Howard and Eileen Sondgerath Windler. She married Timothy Swartz on April 25, 1992; he survives. Titus Funeral Home...
Mark W. Mast
SYRACUSE – Mark W. Mast, of New Paris, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family at the age of 54. Mark was born on March 29, 1968, in Goshen, to Eli and Margaret Mast. After graduating from Wawasee High School, he met the love of his life, Denise Richardson, whom he married on Aug. 7, 1988. Professionally, Mark worked as a production manager at Polaris/Rinker for 35 years.
Michael ‘Mike’ Kent Keith
Michael “Mike” Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw. Mike was born April 20, 1958, in Fort Wayne, to Janet Eileen Moser and Lee Thomas Keith. Mike’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 1 p.m....
Charles Darrell ‘Charlie’ Carpenter
NORTH MANCHESTER – Charles Darrell “Charlie” Carpenter, 82, Pierceton, died Nov. 15, 2022. He was born Jan. 23, 1940, in Menifee County, Ky., to Elbert and Elizabeth Griggs Carpenter. Family and friends may call Friday, Nov. 18 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Full Gospel Tabernacle, 250...
Patricia Ann Kuhn
NORTH WEBSTER – Patricia Ann Kuhn, age 77, and a resident of rural Leesburg, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Known by many as "Pat," she was born in Auburn on Feb. 12, 1945, and was a graduate of Larwill High School's class of 1963. She later attended classes at Ivy Tech Community College.
Wawasee Stifles Concord For First Northern Lakes Victory
It took five tries for last year’s Wawasee girls basketball team to win its first Northern Lakes Conference game of the season. The Warriors began this year’s conference campaign on a high note by defeating Concord 48-36 to improve to 4-2 and start NLC play at 1-0. In front of a packed student section ready to cheer the Warriors towards victory, the home team got off to a lightning quick start. Wawasee started the game with suffocating defense, allowing the Minutemen just one shot per possession with some tough rebounding to go along with it. After securing the ball, all five Warriors zipped down the court to create some instant offense. Wawasee would rinse and repeat in order to jump out to a 6-0 lead.
Warsaw's Rastrelli Named First Team All-State
Warsaw junior Josefina Rastrelli earned a tremendous honor this week, being named first team all-state in the 4A division Thursday by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches. Rastrelli had a fantastic season, highlighted by a seventh place finish at the state championships in October. Rastrelli finished as the second-highest non-senior in the state. Her 18:05.6 time in that race is the fastest by a junior in Warsaw school history in the state finals. The Times-Union would like to congratulate Josefina on the tremendous accomplishment and wishes her the best for her senior season.
Big Night From Viers, Defense, Puts Triton On Top Over Plymouth
Looking to bounce back after the team’s first loss of the season to South Central last Friday, the Triton Trojans used great defense and fantastic games from junior center Addyson Viers and senior guard Kinsey Atkins to pull away from the Plymouth Lady Pilgrims early and stay on top for a 51-36 victory at the Trojan Trench Thursday night. Triton is now 4-1 this winter.
Young Tigers, Hire Park BMX Seeing Growth
Young Tigers Football & Cheerleading and Hire Park BMX are two big pieces of the Warsaw Parks System. Tuesday, representatives of both organizations talked to the Warsaw Parks Board about what they do and offer. “Record numbers this year and it’s a real exciting thing to see,” Dave McCool, Young...
Lancer Men Fall In NAIA Tourney Opener, Women Advance
WINONA LAKE - The historic season for Grace’s men’s soccer team came to an end via a 3-1 loss to Lindsey Wilsion in the first round of the NAIA tournament. The Lancers finish the season with a record of 11-3-6. They set the program for longest unbeaten streak to start a season (13 games) and were ranked in the top for multiple weeks, including the highest rank in school history.
Public Occurrences 11.17.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:41 a.m. Tuesday - Jessica Kay Manns, 34, Rochester, arrested for felony failure to appear. Bond: $5,000. • 11:40 a.m. Tuesday - Armando Coredero, 39, Ligonier, arrested for felony failure to appear. Bond: $5,250. • 11:41...
Lancers Basketball Teams Make History In NAIA Poll
WINONA LAKE - Grace’s men’s basketball team rocketed up the latest NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll, released on Wednesday. The Lancers jumped to No. 3 in Wednesday’s poll after a fast 6-0 start to the season. The poll makes history for Grace. It’s the highest Grace...
Manchester University Waives Enrollment Deposit For Fall 2023
NORTH MANCHESTER – Manchester University is waiving the enrollment deposit for incoming undergraduate students this fall. "We're waiving deposits for many of the same reasons we waived it during the pandemic, all related to families' financial concerns. These days, it is inflation and the state of the economy," said Ryon Kaopuiki, vice president for enrollment. "We listen to prospective students and their families, and it is clear that waiving the deposit will be helpful to many."
Mayor Addresses Response To Semi-Bus Crash
Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer is proud of the way the community came together when a semi hit an Illinois school bus at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street in Warsaw on Saturday, Nov. 12, injuring 20 people. “(There was) a very unfortunate, horrible incident in the community last...
Jefferson STEM Elementary School And TCU Make Science Happen
On Nov. 10, second-grade students from Jefferson STEM Elementary School visited Science Central in Fort Wayne. While there, students experienced science firsthand while learning about space, states of matter, solar energy and more, according to a news release Warsaw Community Schools. WCS thanks Teachers Credit Union (TCU) for their donation....
Wilson Hopes To Be The County’s Next Coroner
Tracy Wilson started in the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office 17 years ago. Now, she’s seeking to fill the position of county coroner in the Dec. 1 Republican caucus as Tony Ciriello resigned from the elected position effective Dec. 31 after voters chose him to serve on the County Council.
Manchester Launches Esports Mgt. Biz Minor
NORTH MANCHESTER – Manchester University announced today the Arthur L. Gilbert College of Business is launching an esports management minor. The announcement came during the Spartan Smash 2022 invitational for high school Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players. At least 200 high school players were expected at the North Manchester campus, according to a news release from Manchester University.
Public Shows Interest In U.S. 30 Planning
State officials expect a large crowd for the next public meeting in Warsaw that will take another look at options for a future limited-access highway through Kosciusko County. On Friday, consultants working for the Indiana Department of Transportation held a meeting in Warsaw as they continue to gather comments. The gathering at Warsaw Community Public Library was seen as a warm-up of what's expected at a Dec. 6 meeting at Lincoln Elementary School, where engineers will present a slew of maps covering many of the aspects in the proposal to reconstruct U.S. 30.
K21 Hosts Ribbon-Cutting, Free Community Skate At Miller Sunset Pavilion
WINONA LAKE - Twenty-six years after the first of four Kosciusko Leadership Academy white paper projects on an ice skating rink in the county, it’s become a reality. On Wednesday, the K21 Health Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Miller Sunset Pavilion, 789 Park Ave., Winona Lake, which includes an ice skating rink.
DreamOn Tells The Stories Of Its Clients Through Video
DreamOn Studios aims to share "stories that move," according to one of its founders, Mason Geiger. "We want to create content and share stories and give people the ability to move people to action," he said Thursday. "Everyone has a story, so getting to share those." The Kosciusko Chamber of...
