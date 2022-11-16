Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Wilson Hopes To Be The County’s Next Coroner
Tracy Wilson started in the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office 17 years ago. Now, she’s seeking to fill the position of county coroner in the Dec. 1 Republican caucus as Tony Ciriello resigned from the elected position effective Dec. 31 after voters chose him to serve on the County Council.
Times-Union Newspaper
Puckett Seeking County Treasurer Job
For over two decades, Michelle Puckett has been a familiar face in the Kosciusko County Auditor’s Office. With her term limit up Dec. 31 as county auditor and fellow Republican Rhonda Helser moving from treasurer to auditor, Puckett has filed to run for the treasurer position in the Dec. 1 caucus. Helser resigned as treasurer effective Dec. 31 after winning the 2022 election for auditor as a person can not hold two elected offices simultaneously.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Shows Interest In U.S. 30 Planning
State officials expect a large crowd for the next public meeting in Warsaw that will take another look at options for a future limited-access highway through Kosciusko County. On Friday, consultants working for the Indiana Department of Transportation held a meeting in Warsaw as they continue to gather comments. The gathering at Warsaw Community Public Library was seen as a warm-up of what's expected at a Dec. 6 meeting at Lincoln Elementary School, where engineers will present a slew of maps covering many of the aspects in the proposal to reconstruct U.S. 30.
Times-Union Newspaper
Election Board Counts Provisional Ballots For General Election
Kosciusko County Election Board counted absentee ballots with issues and provisional ballots for the Nov. 8 general election during a meeting Friday. A provisional ballot is given to voters when there is a question about the voter's qualification to vote in the precinct, which is not resolved by a fail-safe procedure and the voter believes he/she is qualified to vote in the precinct or the voter has been challenged as not qualified to vote in his/her precinct, according to the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office website.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.19.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:56 a.m. Thursday - Corey Allen Bruson, 41, of 114 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw, arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 11:53 a.m. Thursday - Jaime...
Times-Union Newspaper
Mayor Addresses Response To Semi-Bus Crash
Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer is proud of the way the community came together when a semi hit an Illinois school bus at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street in Warsaw on Saturday, Nov. 12, injuring 20 people. “(There was) a very unfortunate, horrible incident in the community last...
Times-Union Newspaper
First U.S. 30 Public Meeting Listening Session Planned For Dec. 6
The first of four U.S. 30 public meeting listening sessions will take place Dec. 6 in the Lincoln Elementary School auditorium, 203 N. Lincoln Street, Warsaw, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a presentation tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. The purpose of this listening session is to take suggestions from...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 12:52 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 8800 block East CR 350N, Pierceton. James R. Shock reported the theft of a vehicle. Value: $5,000. 7:58 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 3700 block West Old Road 30, Warsaw. Officers investigated a civil...
Times-Union Newspaper
Bid Issues Delay Lincoln Neighborhood Sidewalk Project
The Lincoln neighborhood sidewalk project will go out to bid for a third time in January after issues with the previous two. City Planner Justin Taylor presented a contract amendment with The Troyer Group for $8,250 to the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety Friday for additional work undertaken by the project engineer.
Times-Union Newspaper
Margaret L. ‘Peggy’ Anderson
Margaret L. “Peggy” Anderson, 87, of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. Peggy was born in Warsaw on Dec. 1, 1934, the daughter of the late Marshall and Marjorie May Griswold. She graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’52. Peggy enjoyed...
Times-Union Newspaper
Michael ‘Mike’ Kent Keith
Michael “Mike” Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw. Mike was born April 20, 1958, in Fort Wayne, to Janet Eileen Moser and Lee Thomas Keith. Mike’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 1 p.m....
Times-Union Newspaper
Claypool Bans Farm Animals in Town
CLAYPOOL - At Tuesday night's meeting, the Claypool Town Council voted 2-1 to ban farm animals, including chickens, within town limits. Prior to this decision, there was no active ordinance regarding farm animals. In-town residents with chickens on their properties will have 60 days to remove them. In new business,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Duncan Steps Down From Winona Lake Council
WINONA LAKE — Denny Duncan is stepping down from Winona Lake Town Council after almost seven years. The Winona Lake Town Council recognized Duncan at its meeting on Tuesday, his last with the Council. His resignation is effective Nov. 30. Duncan, the current Council vice president, is required to...
Indiana man gets 100 years in fatal beating of stepson, 4
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for beating his 4-year-old stepson to death. An Elkhart County judge sentenced Christian Maradiaga, 20, of Elkhart on Thursday in Romeo Pineda Duran’s June 2021 death. A jury had convicted Maradiaga in September of murder, neglect of a dependent […]
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Town Council Partners On Dam Repair
SYRACUSE – Syracuse Town Council members unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Turkey Creek Dike and Dam Conservancy District to repair the dam. Councilman Larry Siegel was not present at the meeting. David Johnston, Board member of Turkey Creek Dike and Dam Conservancy District, was present...
WNDU
Mishawaka police officer adopts baby from safe surrender box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Adoption Day in St. Joseph County, a time for families to finalize adoptions in court!. In March of this year, Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized the adoption of their 8-year-old daughter Kaia, when just a few weeks later, DCS called again.
abc57.com
South Bend Community Schools stay open
Schools in South Bend stayed open today, despite the wintry weather. For South Bend Community Schools, the process of determining a snow day begins the night before. After school officials met to discuss potentially severe weather, crews began clearing parking lots and access roads -- starting at 1 am. They...
abc57.com
Christian Maradiaga sentenced to 100 years in death of 4-year-old
ELKHART, Ind. - Christian Maradiaga, an Elkhart man accused of abusing a four-year-old child who later died, was sentenced to 100 years at the Indiana Department of Correction, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office. Maradiaga received the maximum sentence of 65 years for his murder charge. He received a...
Fox17
Sturgis cannabis dispensary gives away 1,700+ turkeys
STURGIS, Mich. — A St. Joseph County cannabis dispensary gave away more than 1,700 free turkeys for those who needed them ahead of Thanksgiving. Puff Cannabis says turkeys could be picked up Friday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. “Thanksgiving is the time for all families to come...
Times-Union Newspaper
T. Valley School Board To Approve Donations Monday
AKRON – Tippecanoe Valley School Board will be asked to approve several different grants Monday. Superintendent Blaine Conley said someone from each of Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation buildings received a grant. He also said every little bit counts. “We’re really proud of the work the teachers have done being...
Comments / 1