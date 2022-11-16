Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ormondbeachobserver.com
Which buildings in Volusia are still deemed unsafe? What coastal parks have reopened?
At the time of this release, the following buildings are still deemed as unsafe by local authorities:. Flamingo Inn, 2011 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (three stories) Ocean Court, 2315 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (two stories) Sand and Surf, 2535 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (two...
WESH
Company working to fix elevator in Volusia County high-rise for residents with disabilities
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of a low-income high-rise in Daytona Beach said the loss of their one working elevator has left them in a bind. The elevator was damaged during hurricane Nicole and the management company claims the delay in repair is beyond its control. "I can't go...
flaglerlive.com
What About Flagler Beach’s One Hold-Out Against Dune Fix? County Says December Deadline Will Be Met.
Hurricane Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II | A1A Reopens. As Flagler County Attorney Al Hadeed was being interviewed after a special meeting of the Flagler Beach City Commission concluded Monday, the state Department of Transportation’s Ron Meade walked by him, flashed him the thumbs-up sign, and asked him: “December 31? Are we good?” Hadeed flashed him a thumbs up back.
Bay News 9
'Living shorelines' could help with future storm damage
EDGEWATER, Fla. — As homeowners and coastal counties work to solve damage from recent hurricanes, conservationists are sharing ways to rebuild shorelines and simultaneously protect the environment. Riverside Conservancy in Edgewater believes living shorelines could be the solution. What You Need To Know. Conservationists are looking to rebuild Florida...
flaglerlive.com
State Emergency Management Chief Kevin Guthrie Calls for ‘Holistic’ Re-Engineering of Florida Coast
Kevin Guthrie used the word “resiliency” or its derivatives 13 times in his appearance before the Flagler Tiger Bay Club today, underscoring the state director of emergency management’s focus in the aftermath of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Then Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin almost put him on the spot.
cityofnsb.com
City officials brief commissioners on hurricane prep and recovery at Nov. 15 meeting
Shortly after swearing in a new mayor and two new zone commissioners last Tuesday, Nov. 15, the City Commission received a briefing from senior officials on ongoing citywide hurricane recovery operations. Photo: City Manager Khalid Resheidat briefs city commissioners on hurricane preparation and recovery at their Nov. 15 regular meeting.
daytonatimes.com
Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown
While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
Bay News 9
Officials say repairing New Smyrna Beach condos will be long, expensive process
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — There’s more than just people missing at the Sea Coast Gardens II condominiums — the beach, a portion of a sea wall, and a sun deck are also gone. Hurricane Ian left its mark for many along the Atlantic coast, and the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents look to state for help with Nicole-damaged beachfront homes: 'It’s got to move along'
PONCE INLET, Fla. - Some Volusia County residents say they are frustrated and feel they're not getting enough help from the state. Volusia County is issuing temporary permits to people who live along to coast, so they can put up sand or sandbags to protect their homes that have been damage from Hurricane Nicole.
fox35orlando.com
'We're hopeful, but it could be a long time': Realtors optimistic about quick rebound after Hurricane Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The destruction Hurricane Nicole left behind along Florida's coast could have an impact on visitors and tourism numbers as we are just a few months removed from the spring break season. Kate Rosenberg, Broker & Owner of NSB Realty Team, said she is optimistic that people...
getnews.info
WKL Roofing Highlights the Services It Offers to Ormond Beach Services
WKL Roofing is a leading roofing contractor. In a recent update, the agency outlined its services to Ormond Beach residents. Ormond Beach, FL – In a website post, WKL Roofing mentioned its top-notch roofing services. The team mentioned that it offers Roofing Installation Ormond Beach. They acknowledged that the...
fox35orlando.com
"She was scarred:" Small dog found stranded, stuck inside garbage can in Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A strange phone call about a loose dog led one Orange County Deputy to a garbage can — what he found inside was heartbreaking. On Friday morning, an officer received a call about a loose dog who was seen stuck inside a garbage can. When the deputy arrived in the area, he found a shy and gentle dog cramped inside the can, according to Orange County Animal Services.
villages-news.com
District Office released information about trash pickup over Thanksgiving
The District Office has released information about trash pickup over the Thanksgiving holiday. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
fox35orlando.com
Florida neighbors build seawall hours before hurricane to save beachside business
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A beachside business owner in New Smyrna Beach is relieved her property was spared by the hurricane thanks to the help of her neighbors. Teri Corbett and her husband own a small beachside inn called Angel Inn the Sand. Corbett remembers the fear she felt as Hurricane Nicole moved in last week. Ian destroyed the dunes that protected her property.
palmcoastobserver.com
CITY WATCH: City of Palm Coast moves forward with Holland Park lawsuit
The legal team in charge of the Holland Park splash pad construction failures was given the green light to file a lawsuit against the businesses involved. The Palm Coast City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday morning at their Nov. 15 business meeting approving their outside council at Grey Robinson P.A. to file a lawsuit on their behalf against the design, construction and insurance teams, as well as the product providers, involved in the Holland Park splash pad.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Waterfront Park Construction Enhancements to Begin This Week
Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast has received a multi-year grant through the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) for enhancements to Waterfront Park to build non-motorized boat access through a floating dock for a launch area. This will provide access for kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, row boats, and others, further adding to residents’ recreational experience at one of Palm Coast’s most treasured parks.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival
Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
wogx.com
Port Orange man selling late wife's Christmas collection to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Elves, Santas, snowmen, and the Grinch. If it had to do with Christmas, it was probably in Bryan Salisbury's wife's "Christmas Room." "She loves it, anything to do with Christmas. She would wear stuff with Christmas, anything with Christmas," Bryan said. He and Debbie married 34...
