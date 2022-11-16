Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Survey Part Of County Parks Board’s Master Plan Process
Work on the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Department’s master plan continued during the Parks Board meeting Thursday with the need for public input emphasized. Donny Ritsema, senior community development planner with Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG), discussed the plans for upcoming engagement opportunities with the public. A couple weeks ago, he said, MACOG sent out an email to members of the master plan steering committee, as well as the Parks Board, that they were wanting to do a public input survey.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Shows Interest In U.S. 30 Planning
State officials expect a large crowd for the next public meeting in Warsaw that will take another look at options for a future limited-access highway through Kosciusko County. On Friday, consultants working for the Indiana Department of Transportation held a meeting in Warsaw as they continue to gather comments. The gathering at Warsaw Community Public Library was seen as a warm-up of what's expected at a Dec. 6 meeting at Lincoln Elementary School, where engineers will present a slew of maps covering many of the aspects in the proposal to reconstruct U.S. 30.
Times-Union Newspaper
Etna Green Council Sets Public Hearing On Residential TIF District
ETNA GREEN – Etna Green Town Council set a public hearing for the residential tax increment finance (TIF) district the town is working on creating. The public hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Etna Green Town Hall to answer any questions or concerns residents have in regards to the residential TIF.
Times-Union Newspaper
Claypool Bans Farm Animals in Town
CLAYPOOL - At Tuesday night's meeting, the Claypool Town Council voted 2-1 to ban farm animals, including chickens, within town limits. Prior to this decision, there was no active ordinance regarding farm animals. In-town residents with chickens on their properties will have 60 days to remove them. In new business,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Town Council Partners On Dam Repair
SYRACUSE – Syracuse Town Council members unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Turkey Creek Dike and Dam Conservancy District to repair the dam. Councilman Larry Siegel was not present at the meeting. David Johnston, Board member of Turkey Creek Dike and Dam Conservancy District, was present...
Times-Union Newspaper
T. Valley School Board To Approve Donations Monday
AKRON – Tippecanoe Valley School Board will be asked to approve several different grants Monday. Superintendent Blaine Conley said someone from each of Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation buildings received a grant. He also said every little bit counts. “We’re really proud of the work the teachers have done being...
Times-Union Newspaper
First U.S. 30 Public Meeting Listening Session Planned For Dec. 6
The first of four U.S. 30 public meeting listening sessions will take place Dec. 6 in the Lincoln Elementary School auditorium, 203 N. Lincoln Street, Warsaw, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a presentation tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. The purpose of this listening session is to take suggestions from...
Times-Union Newspaper
Puckett Seeking County Treasurer Job
For over two decades, Michelle Puckett has been a familiar face in the Kosciusko County Auditor’s Office. With her term limit up Dec. 31 as county auditor and fellow Republican Rhonda Helser moving from treasurer to auditor, Puckett has filed to run for the treasurer position in the Dec. 1 caucus. Helser resigned as treasurer effective Dec. 31 after winning the 2022 election for auditor as a person can not hold two elected offices simultaneously.
Times-Union Newspaper
Mayor Addresses Response To Semi-Bus Crash
Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer is proud of the way the community came together when a semi hit an Illinois school bus at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street in Warsaw on Saturday, Nov. 12, injuring 20 people. “(There was) a very unfortunate, horrible incident in the community last...
Times-Union Newspaper
K21 Hosts Ribbon-Cutting, Free Community Skate At Miller Sunset Pavilion
WINONA LAKE - Twenty-six years after the first of four Kosciusko Leadership Academy white paper projects on an ice skating rink in the county, it’s become a reality. On Wednesday, the K21 Health Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Miller Sunset Pavilion, 789 Park Ave., Winona Lake, which includes an ice skating rink.
Times-Union Newspaper
Santa’s Reindeer Delivery
Drop in anytime from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Warsaw Community Public Library for a frozen winter wonderland on Dec. 3. Children will enjoy crafts, writing letters to Santa, stories, snacks and a live reindeer arrives at noon to deliver those special letters to the North Pole. Elsa, Anna and Olaf will also be visiting and available for photos! .
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Announces Altered Trash Schedule
The city of Warsaw announced an altered trash schedule for the upcoming holiday season. City offices will also close to observe the listed holidays. Nov. 24’s trash pickup will be moved to Nov. 23; Nov. 25’s trash pickup will be moved to Nov. 28; Dec. 26’s trash pickup will be moved to Dec. 23; Dec. 27’s trash pickup will be moved to Dec. 28; and Jan. 2’s track pickup will be moved to Jan. 3.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Cebolla’s location shuttered due to cockroaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the Fort Wayne Cebolla’s locations has been closed by the Allen County Health Department. The health department closed the location at 602 E. Dupont Road on Monday after an inspection. A sign on the door of the establishment indicated an inspection showed cockroaches.
Times-Union Newspaper
Palette Reopens With A New Look And Menu Items
A fire Dec. 17, 2021, may have closed Palette down for almost a year, but now it’s back in business with some changes, both physically and on the menu. Thursday afternoon, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce celebrated Palette’s reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. General Manager Marino Mendez said,...
Times-Union Newspaper
CASA Thanks Community Tor Successful Holiday Festival Annual Fundraising Event
On Friday, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kosciusko County held its Annual Holiday Festival fundraiser. CASA hosted close to 400 corporate sponsors, business leaders and other CASA supporters at Image Air Charter’s hangar. The theme, “Strands of Lives Changed,” was inspired by CASA of Kosciusko County celebrating their 30th, or pearl, anniversary, of advocating for abused and neglected children. Once again, the community did their part to financially support CASA’s mission of providing advocates for children embroiled in the court system, according to a news release from CASA.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.19.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:56 a.m. Thursday - Corey Allen Bruson, 41, of 114 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw, arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 11:53 a.m. Thursday - Jaime...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 12:52 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 8800 block East CR 350N, Pierceton. James R. Shock reported the theft of a vehicle. Value: $5,000. 7:58 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 3700 block West Old Road 30, Warsaw. Officers investigated a civil...
abc57.com
Lane restrictions on Bremen Highway beginning November 21
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane restrictions will be in place on Bremen Highway beginning Monday for concrete road repairs. Restrictions will be in place just south of Dragoon Trail starting at 9 a.m. North- and southbound traffic will be maintained. Left turn restrictions could be in place from Bremen Highway to...
abc57.com
Westbound lanes of Toll Road back open near La Porte Plaza
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road, before the La Porte Plaza westbound, have been reopened.
Times-Union Newspaper
DreamOn Tells The Stories Of Its Clients Through Video
DreamOn Studios aims to share "stories that move," according to one of its founders, Mason Geiger. "We want to create content and share stories and give people the ability to move people to action," he said Thursday. "Everyone has a story, so getting to share those." The Kosciusko Chamber of...
