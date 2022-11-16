Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Margaret L. ‘Peggy’ Anderson
Margaret L. “Peggy” Anderson, 87, of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. Peggy was born in Warsaw on Dec. 1, 1934, the daughter of the late Marshall and Marjorie May Griswold. She graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’52. Peggy enjoyed...
Times-Union Newspaper
Michael ‘Mike’ Kent Keith
Michael “Mike” Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw. Mike was born April 20, 1958, in Fort Wayne, to Janet Eileen Moser and Lee Thomas Keith. Mike’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 1 p.m....
Times-Union Newspaper
Mark W. Mast
SYRACUSE – Mark W. Mast, of New Paris, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family at the age of 54. Mark was born on March 29, 1968, in Goshen, to Eli and Margaret Mast. After graduating from Wawasee High School, he met the love of his life, Denise Richardson, whom he married on Aug. 7, 1988. Professionally, Mark worked as a production manager at Polaris/Rinker for 35 years.
Times-Union Newspaper
Charles Darrell ‘Charlie’ Carpenter
NORTH MANCHESTER – Charles Darrell “Charlie” Carpenter, 82, Pierceton, died Nov. 15, 2022. He was born Jan. 23, 1940, in Menifee County, Ky., to Elbert and Elizabeth Griggs Carpenter. Family and friends may call Friday, Nov. 18 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Full Gospel Tabernacle, 250...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.19.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:56 a.m. Thursday - Corey Allen Bruson, 41, of 114 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw, arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 11:53 a.m. Thursday - Jaime...
Times-Union Newspaper
Wilson Hopes To Be The County’s Next Coroner
Tracy Wilson started in the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office 17 years ago. Now, she’s seeking to fill the position of county coroner in the Dec. 1 Republican caucus as Tony Ciriello resigned from the elected position effective Dec. 31 after voters chose him to serve on the County Council.
Times-Union Newspaper
Carol R. Swartz
Carol R. Windler Swartz, 57, of Syracuse and Carmel, died at her home on Lake Wawasee, surrounded with love from her family. Carol was born in Lafayette on Sept. 1, 1965, to Howard and Eileen Sondgerath Windler. She married Timothy Swartz on April 25, 1992; he survives. Titus Funeral Home...
Times-Union Newspaper
Patricia Ann Kuhn
NORTH WEBSTER – Patricia Ann Kuhn, age 77, and a resident of rural Leesburg, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Known by many as "Pat," she was born in Auburn on Feb. 12, 1945, and was a graduate of Larwill High School's class of 1963. She later attended classes at Ivy Tech Community College.
Times-Union Newspaper
Daniel P. Tittle
SYRACUSE – Daniel P. Tittle, of Syracuse, passed away surrounded by his family at Avalon Village in Ligonier on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the age of 76. Born in Gary, on July 19, 1946, he was one of the sons of Walter and Neva Tittle. Dan was a 1964 graduate of Portage High School. During the summers, he attended Culver Military Academy where he earned the privilege of being named captain of the 54-foot square rigger Fowler sailing vessel. He went on to Purdue University to further his education by receiving an Associate’s in Applied Science, in Aviation Flight Technology and later Bachelor of Science in the Professional Pilot School. Later, he received a master’s degree from Purdue in Industrial Design. On May 4, 1968, in West Lafayette, he married Katherine Marschke and together they raised their son, David.
Times-Union Newspaper
Mayor Addresses Response To Semi-Bus Crash
Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer is proud of the way the community came together when a semi hit an Illinois school bus at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street in Warsaw on Saturday, Nov. 12, injuring 20 people. “(There was) a very unfortunate, horrible incident in the community last...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Shows Interest In U.S. 30 Planning
State officials expect a large crowd for the next public meeting in Warsaw that will take another look at options for a future limited-access highway through Kosciusko County. On Friday, consultants working for the Indiana Department of Transportation held a meeting in Warsaw as they continue to gather comments. The gathering at Warsaw Community Public Library was seen as a warm-up of what's expected at a Dec. 6 meeting at Lincoln Elementary School, where engineers will present a slew of maps covering many of the aspects in the proposal to reconstruct U.S. 30.
Times-Union Newspaper
K21 Hosts Ribbon-Cutting, Free Community Skate At Miller Sunset Pavilion
WINONA LAKE - Twenty-six years after the first of four Kosciusko Leadership Academy white paper projects on an ice skating rink in the county, it’s become a reality. On Wednesday, the K21 Health Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Miller Sunset Pavilion, 789 Park Ave., Winona Lake, which includes an ice skating rink.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Area Career Center Student Projects Change Lives With CASA
Warsaw Area Career (WACC) students recently partnered with CASA of Kosciusko County. In anticipation of the 2022 Holiday Festival to raise awareness and funding to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children who are entangled in the Kosciusko County court system by recruiting, training and supporting volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), teachers Marc Huffer and Andrea Miller took on special student-made projects to donate to the cause, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
Times-Union Newspaper
Bid Issues Delay Lincoln Neighborhood Sidewalk Project
The Lincoln neighborhood sidewalk project will go out to bid for a third time in January after issues with the previous two. City Planner Justin Taylor presented a contract amendment with The Troyer Group for $8,250 to the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety Friday for additional work undertaken by the project engineer.
Times-Union Newspaper
Santa’s Reindeer Delivery
Drop in anytime from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Warsaw Community Public Library for a frozen winter wonderland on Dec. 3. Children will enjoy crafts, writing letters to Santa, stories, snacks and a live reindeer arrives at noon to deliver those special letters to the North Pole. Elsa, Anna and Olaf will also be visiting and available for photos! .
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Announces Altered Trash Schedule
The city of Warsaw announced an altered trash schedule for the upcoming holiday season. City offices will also close to observe the listed holidays. Nov. 24’s trash pickup will be moved to Nov. 23; Nov. 25’s trash pickup will be moved to Nov. 28; Dec. 26’s trash pickup will be moved to Dec. 23; Dec. 27’s trash pickup will be moved to Dec. 28; and Jan. 2’s track pickup will be moved to Jan. 3.
Times-Union Newspaper
Survey Part Of County Parks Board’s Master Plan Process
Work on the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Department’s master plan continued during the Parks Board meeting Thursday with the need for public input emphasized. Donny Ritsema, senior community development planner with Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG), discussed the plans for upcoming engagement opportunities with the public. A couple weeks ago, he said, MACOG sent out an email to members of the master plan steering committee, as well as the Parks Board, that they were wanting to do a public input survey.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw FFA Competes In Area 10 Crops, Forestry And Entomology Competitions
Warsaw FFA recently competed in the Indiana 4-H/FFA Area 10 Career Development Events (CDEs) for the FFA Crops Judging CDE, FFA Forestry Judging CDE and FFA Entomology Judging CDE. Students that participated in the Crops Judging CDE had to identify seeds and plants from crops and weeds, identify plant diseases...
Times-Union Newspaper
Puckett Seeking County Treasurer Job
For over two decades, Michelle Puckett has been a familiar face in the Kosciusko County Auditor’s Office. With her term limit up Dec. 31 as county auditor and fellow Republican Rhonda Helser moving from treasurer to auditor, Puckett has filed to run for the treasurer position in the Dec. 1 caucus. Helser resigned as treasurer effective Dec. 31 after winning the 2022 election for auditor as a person can not hold two elected offices simultaneously.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw's Rastrelli Named First Team All-State
Warsaw junior Josefina Rastrelli earned a tremendous honor this week, being named first team all-state in the 4A division Thursday by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches. Rastrelli had a fantastic season, highlighted by a seventh place finish at the state championships in October. Rastrelli finished as the second-highest non-senior in the state. Her 18:05.6 time in that race is the fastest by a junior in Warsaw school history in the state finals. The Times-Union would like to congratulate Josefina on the tremendous accomplishment and wishes her the best for her senior season.
Comments / 0