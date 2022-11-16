Work on the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Department’s master plan continued during the Parks Board meeting Thursday with the need for public input emphasized. Donny Ritsema, senior community development planner with Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG), discussed the plans for upcoming engagement opportunities with the public. A couple weeks ago, he said, MACOG sent out an email to members of the master plan steering committee, as well as the Parks Board, that they were wanting to do a public input survey.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO