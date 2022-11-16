Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Bid Issues Delay Lincoln Neighborhood Sidewalk Project
The Lincoln neighborhood sidewalk project will go out to bid for a third time in January after issues with the previous two. City Planner Justin Taylor presented a contract amendment with The Troyer Group for $8,250 to the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety Friday for additional work undertaken by the project engineer.
Times-Union Newspaper
Survey Part Of County Parks Board’s Master Plan Process
Work on the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Department’s master plan continued during the Parks Board meeting Thursday with the need for public input emphasized. Donny Ritsema, senior community development planner with Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG), discussed the plans for upcoming engagement opportunities with the public. A couple weeks ago, he said, MACOG sent out an email to members of the master plan steering committee, as well as the Parks Board, that they were wanting to do a public input survey.
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Town Council Partners On Dam Repair
SYRACUSE – Syracuse Town Council members unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Turkey Creek Dike and Dam Conservancy District to repair the dam. Councilman Larry Siegel was not present at the meeting. David Johnston, Board member of Turkey Creek Dike and Dam Conservancy District, was present...
Times-Union Newspaper
Duncan Steps Down From Winona Lake Council
WINONA LAKE — Denny Duncan is stepping down from Winona Lake Town Council after almost seven years. The Winona Lake Town Council recognized Duncan at its meeting on Tuesday, his last with the Council. His resignation is effective Nov. 30. Duncan, the current Council vice president, is required to...
Times-Union Newspaper
Puckett Seeking County Treasurer Job
For over two decades, Michelle Puckett has been a familiar face in the Kosciusko County Auditor’s Office. With her term limit up Dec. 31 as county auditor and fellow Republican Rhonda Helser moving from treasurer to auditor, Puckett has filed to run for the treasurer position in the Dec. 1 caucus. Helser resigned as treasurer effective Dec. 31 after winning the 2022 election for auditor as a person can not hold two elected offices simultaneously.
Times-Union Newspaper
First U.S. 30 Public Meeting Listening Session Planned For Dec. 6
The first of four U.S. 30 public meeting listening sessions will take place Dec. 6 in the Lincoln Elementary School auditorium, 203 N. Lincoln Street, Warsaw, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a presentation tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. The purpose of this listening session is to take suggestions from...
Times-Union Newspaper
Mayor Addresses Response To Semi-Bus Crash
Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer is proud of the way the community came together when a semi hit an Illinois school bus at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street in Warsaw on Saturday, Nov. 12, injuring 20 people. “(There was) a very unfortunate, horrible incident in the community last...
Times-Union Newspaper
Wilson Hopes To Be The County’s Next Coroner
Tracy Wilson started in the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office 17 years ago. Now, she’s seeking to fill the position of county coroner in the Dec. 1 Republican caucus as Tony Ciriello resigned from the elected position effective Dec. 31 after voters chose him to serve on the County Council.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Announces Altered Trash Schedule
The city of Warsaw announced an altered trash schedule for the upcoming holiday season. City offices will also close to observe the listed holidays. Nov. 24’s trash pickup will be moved to Nov. 23; Nov. 25’s trash pickup will be moved to Nov. 28; Dec. 26’s trash pickup will be moved to Dec. 23; Dec. 27’s trash pickup will be moved to Dec. 28; and Jan. 2’s track pickup will be moved to Jan. 3.
Times-Union Newspaper
K21 Hosts Ribbon-Cutting, Free Community Skate At Miller Sunset Pavilion
WINONA LAKE - Twenty-six years after the first of four Kosciusko Leadership Academy white paper projects on an ice skating rink in the county, it’s become a reality. On Wednesday, the K21 Health Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Miller Sunset Pavilion, 789 Park Ave., Winona Lake, which includes an ice skating rink.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.19.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:56 a.m. Thursday - Corey Allen Bruson, 41, of 114 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw, arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 11:53 a.m. Thursday - Jaime...
Times-Union Newspaper
Michael ‘Mike’ Kent Keith
Michael “Mike” Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw. Mike was born April 20, 1958, in Fort Wayne, to Janet Eileen Moser and Lee Thomas Keith. Mike’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 1 p.m....
Times-Union Newspaper
Margaret L. ‘Peggy’ Anderson
Margaret L. “Peggy” Anderson, 87, of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. Peggy was born in Warsaw on Dec. 1, 1934, the daughter of the late Marshall and Marjorie May Griswold. She graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’52. Peggy enjoyed...
Times-Union Newspaper
DreamOn Tells The Stories Of Its Clients Through Video
DreamOn Studios aims to share "stories that move," according to one of its founders, Mason Geiger. "We want to create content and share stories and give people the ability to move people to action," he said Thursday. "Everyone has a story, so getting to share those." The Kosciusko Chamber of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Palette Reopens With A New Look And Menu Items
A fire Dec. 17, 2021, may have closed Palette down for almost a year, but now it’s back in business with some changes, both physically and on the menu. Thursday afternoon, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce celebrated Palette’s reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. General Manager Marino Mendez said,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw FFA Competes In Area 10 Crops, Forestry And Entomology Competitions
Warsaw FFA recently competed in the Indiana 4-H/FFA Area 10 Career Development Events (CDEs) for the FFA Crops Judging CDE, FFA Forestry Judging CDE and FFA Entomology Judging CDE. Students that participated in the Crops Judging CDE had to identify seeds and plants from crops and weeds, identify plant diseases...
Times-Union Newspaper
CASA Thanks Community Tor Successful Holiday Festival Annual Fundraising Event
On Friday, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kosciusko County held its Annual Holiday Festival fundraiser. CASA hosted close to 400 corporate sponsors, business leaders and other CASA supporters at Image Air Charter’s hangar. The theme, “Strands of Lives Changed,” was inspired by CASA of Kosciusko County celebrating their 30th, or pearl, anniversary, of advocating for abused and neglected children. Once again, the community did their part to financially support CASA’s mission of providing advocates for children embroiled in the court system, according to a news release from CASA.
Times-Union Newspaper
Santa’s Reindeer Delivery
Drop in anytime from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Warsaw Community Public Library for a frozen winter wonderland on Dec. 3. Children will enjoy crafts, writing letters to Santa, stories, snacks and a live reindeer arrives at noon to deliver those special letters to the North Pole. Elsa, Anna and Olaf will also be visiting and available for photos! .
Times-Union Newspaper
Charles Darrell ‘Charlie’ Carpenter
NORTH MANCHESTER – Charles Darrell “Charlie” Carpenter, 82, Pierceton, died Nov. 15, 2022. He was born Jan. 23, 1940, in Menifee County, Ky., to Elbert and Elizabeth Griggs Carpenter. Family and friends may call Friday, Nov. 18 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Full Gospel Tabernacle, 250...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw's Rastrelli Named First Team All-State
Warsaw junior Josefina Rastrelli earned a tremendous honor this week, being named first team all-state in the 4A division Thursday by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches. Rastrelli had a fantastic season, highlighted by a seventh place finish at the state championships in October. Rastrelli finished as the second-highest non-senior in the state. Her 18:05.6 time in that race is the fastest by a junior in Warsaw school history in the state finals. The Times-Union would like to congratulate Josefina on the tremendous accomplishment and wishes her the best for her senior season.
Comments / 0