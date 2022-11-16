ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

'It feels like my time has come': Washington State tailback Nakia Watson had best games of his career in back-to-back weeks

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review
 3 days ago
KHQ Right Now

Eastern Washington seniors battle to the bitter end through disappointing season

It is one thing to play through pain. It is another to play through injury. For much of the season, Wyatt Musser has been doing both. The Eagles senior offensive lineman missed two games earlier this season in concussion protocol, but other than that Musser has found a way to suit up for the other eight games for Eastern despite lingering and new injuries.
CHENEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player

COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Hundreds gather to grieve the "unmeasurable loss" of killed U of I students

Hundreds of students gathered on Boise State University campus to honor the four University of Idaho students killed in Moscow last weekend. Student Body President Adam Jones, BSU president Marlene Tromp and students who knew the victims spoke to the crowd at the candlelight vigil. “I look around here tonight...
BOISE, ID
The Denver Gazette

Mystery surrounds stabbing deaths of 4 Idaho students

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Autopsies performed on four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a rental house near campus showed that all four were stabbed to death, the Latah County coroner said Thursday. The killings have shaken Moscow, an Idaho Panhandle college town of 25,000 residents...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Idaho State Police: Surviving roommates could be ‘key’ to solving UI murder case

MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell released new details about the murder of four University of Idaho students. Snell told ABC News that the two surviving roommates who were in the house at the time of the murders have not been ruled “in or out as suspects.” “Potentially they are witnesses, potentially they are victims,” Snell said....
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Moscow: Police release map of victims' path the night four university students were murdered, police identify man in food truck video

MOSCOW, Idaho — Police now have a clearer idea of the path that was taken of the four University of Idaho students killed in a homicidal stabbing on Nov. 13. The victims -- 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead at noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Latah County Coroner released Thursday.
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

What we know; the latest from the U of I quadruple homicide

After four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death Sunday morning, Moscow Police spent almost three days telling students and the broader community there was no threat then reversed course Wednesday during a news conference. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said they have not identified a suspect yet. Few...
MOSCOW, ID

