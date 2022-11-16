'It feels like my time has come': Washington State tailback Nakia Watson had best games of his career in back-to-back weeks

Read full article on original website
Eastern Washington seniors battle to the bitter end through disappointing season
It is one thing to play through pain. It is another to play through injury. For much of the season, Wyatt Musser has been doing both. The Eagles senior offensive lineman missed two games earlier this season in concussion protocol, but other than that Musser has found a way to suit up for the other eight games for Eastern despite lingering and new injuries.
Former WSU Football Coach Nick Rolovich Makes Accusations Against Cougar AD Pat Chun in Lawsuit
More than a year after Nick Rolovich was fired as Washington State's football coach for failing to comply with the mandate that state employees be vaccinated for COVID-19, the former coach is firing back at the school and the state. Rolovich, through his Kenmore attorney, Brian Fahling, filed a 32-page...
'The Cougs are feeling it with the Vandals:' Rival universities coming together on the Palouse
PULLMAN, Wash. – Two college towns, tucked between the rolling hills of the Palouse, are mourning and reeling in fear together. “Pullman and Moscow are both such great communities, we didn’t expect that and for it to be going on this long with no answers, is upsetting,” Tiffany Loveless said.
‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
News conference set in slaying of 4 Idaho college students
Police say the killer or killers who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death remains at large, and the violence has prompted many students to leave town. The post News conference set in slaying of 4 Idaho college students appeared first on Local News 8.
Hundreds gather to grieve the "unmeasurable loss" of killed U of I students
Hundreds of students gathered on Boise State University campus to honor the four University of Idaho students killed in Moscow last weekend. Student Body President Adam Jones, BSU president Marlene Tromp and students who knew the victims spoke to the crowd at the candlelight vigil. “I look around here tonight...
University of Idaho murders timeline: what we know about the slaughter of four students
This is what is known so far about the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students, who were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home Sunday, according to police
Mystery surrounds stabbing deaths of 4 Idaho students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Autopsies performed on four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a rental house near campus showed that all four were stabbed to death, the Latah County coroner said Thursday. The killings have shaken Moscow, an Idaho Panhandle college town of 25,000 residents...
Former Pullman police chief explains process for investigating University of Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — People across the country want to know what happened inside the home where four University of Idaho students were found murdered and why. For those living in Moscow, there's still a lot of fear and uncertainty, and how could there not be? Four young college students were stabbed to death and their killer still hasn't been caught.
Local nurse practitioner’s heroic actions save two strangers at WSU
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local nurse practitioner’s quick thinking saved two fellow Cougar fans this year. “It was heartbreaking,” said Andrea Perry, who saved two strangers. It was like another game day. Long-time Cougar fan Andrea Perry and her family left for the football game last Saturday without knowing something unexpected on the way. She went to the game earlier...
Vigil planned Wednesday night in Coeur d’Alene for University of Idaho students
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A vigil is planned in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday night to remember the four University of Idaho students killed inside a home near campus. Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were found dead on Sunday in what police have called an isolated and targeted attack.
Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds
Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house last Sunday were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep when the attacks occurred, the Latah County coroner told a cable news channel on Friday.
Love triangle not involved in death of Idaho man, says parents
Stacy and Jim Chapin are “trying to process” the death of their son who died near the University of Idaho. The couple said drugs and love triangles were not involved in the incident. KING’s Connor Board reports.Nov. 16, 2022.
Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students
MOSCOW, Idaho — (AP) — The killer — or killers — responsible for the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students remained at large Tuesday, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community.
Idaho State Police: Surviving roommates could be ‘key’ to solving UI murder case
MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell released new details about the murder of four University of Idaho students. Snell told ABC News that the two surviving roommates who were in the house at the time of the murders have not been ruled “in or out as suspects.” “Potentially they are witnesses, potentially they are victims,” Snell said....
Autopsies completed on University of Idaho students, bodies released to families
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has completed the autopsies on the four University of Idaho students who were killed inside a house near campus. Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin were found dead in a home on King Road Sunday afternoon. Moscow Police...
Moscow PD shares timeline leading up to murder of University of Idaho students, seeking info to fill in the gaps
MOSCOW, Idaho - Investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho (U of I) students on Sunday, Nov. 13 continues, though details remain sparse for both the public and the victims' families. Autopsies were conducted by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's office on Wednesday and sent to the Latah...
Moscow: Police release map of victims' path the night four university students were murdered, police identify man in food truck video
MOSCOW, Idaho — Police now have a clearer idea of the path that was taken of the four University of Idaho students killed in a homicidal stabbing on Nov. 13. The victims -- 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead at noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Latah County Coroner released Thursday.
‘Scary and frustrating’: Questions remain unanswered in U of I homicide investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Memorials, like the one at the entrance for the University of Idaho, are popping up across the school’s campus. Students are leaving flowers, stuffed animals, and more items in remembrance of the four students whose lives were taken too soon. Mad Greek is closed tonight...
What we know; the latest from the U of I quadruple homicide
After four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death Sunday morning, Moscow Police spent almost three days telling students and the broader community there was no threat then reversed course Wednesday during a news conference. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said they have not identified a suspect yet. Few...
